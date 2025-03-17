UK politics live: No10 rejects accusation that disability cuts are driven by dire finances
Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson said there is a moral and economic case to overhaul the benefits system
Downing Street has rejected claims that the government is overhauling the welfare system because of the difficult fiscal situation.
Work and pension secretary Liz Kendall is expected to set out plans for welfare reform on Tuesday to get more people back to work and cut the cost of a benefits bill.
The reforms have been met with fierce criticism from Labour backbenchers, with veteran left-winger Dianne Abbott branding the plans “not a Labour thing to do”.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said there is a moral and economic case to overhaul the benefits system.
“I think the Prime Minister has been clear there is both a moral and an economic case for fixing our broken social security system that’s holding our people back, and our country back,” he said.
Asked if the reforms were being carried out because of the UK’s fiscal backdrop, the spokesman replied: “No, I think when you look at the fact that we have the highest level of working-age inactivity due to ill health in western Europe, we’re the only major economy whose employment rate hasn’t recovered since the pandemic, there is a duty to fix the broken system that is letting millions of people in this country down.”
The UK’s welfare budget is forecast to rise sharply in the next few years, driven by higher spending on pensioners and an increase in the number of people receiving health and disability benefits.
But tomorrow, work and pension secretary Liz Kendall is expected to set out plans for welfare reform in an effort to get more people back to work and cut the cost of a benefits bill.
How much does the UK spend in total?
The government spent £296.3 billion on welfare in 2023/24, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). This is the equivalent of 10.9% of UK GDP.
The OBR forecasts total spending on welfare to reach £377.7 billion in 2029/30, or 11.1% of GDP.
Spending on disability benefits, which includes disability living allowance and personal independent payments, is forecast to rise from £36.3 billion in 2023/24 (accounting for 12% of the total welfare budget) to £59.4 billion in 2029/30 (16%).
Government expenditure on all health and disability benefits across all age groups, including pensioners, is forecast to rise from £67.4 billion in 2023/24 to £100.7 billion by 2029/30, a jump of 56%.
Kemi Badenoch touts ‘biggest programme of policy renewal in a generation’
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has touted the announcement of what she claimed would be “the biggest programme of policy renewal in a generation”.
Since being elected Tory leader in November, Ms Badenoch has faced criticism over a lack of clear policy, as her party faces a challenge on the right from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK following a bruising general election defeat in July.
Mike Amesbury ‘devastated’ to stand down as MP today
Mike Amesbury has said that he is “devastated” to stand down as an MP today, telling GB News that “as from today I will no longer be the Member ofParliament for Runcorn and Helsby after nearly eight years as being an MP”.
The former Labour MP said last week he would quit the Commons after he was given a 10-week prison term for punching a constituent which was reduced to a suspended sentence following an appeal.
He said he was “sad” and “devastated”, adding: “Not only for me, but ... my staff as well, because, course, it goes beyond me, for my family. This is a result of something that I did on October 26.”
Asked about the incident, Amesbury said “I should have walked away” and “I don't recognise myself”, adding: “But it is me, and it's very important that I've owned that through the legal process ... a plea of guilty”
He continued: “I’ve paid a price, I’ve been punished and rightfully so, and I hope that I learn from this.”
Apologising to the constituent he punched, he said: “I'm so sincerely sorry to Mr Fellows, his family, my own family”, and described reliving the moment as “like a living nightmare”.
Who is the Lib Dem councillor who defected to Reform?
It is an unlikely transition, from Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, but Reg Kain made the jump last week and was given a hero’s welcome at the party’s press conference on Monday.
At the time of his defection, he told the BBC that Reform was “the only mainstream party at this time that is genuinely listening to the concerns and needs of the British people”.
“I intend to be a moderate and constructive voice within Reform, helping to shape a party that truly represents the interests of ordinary people,” he added.
He was elected to Cheshire East Council in May 2023 and became the council’s first Reform UK member when he defected.
Farage denies having ‘assassinated his enemies’
Nigel Farage has denied having “politically assassinated his enemies”, after MP Rupert Lowe was suspended over bullying allegations just days after he described the Reform UK leader as “messianic”.
Asked whether he was somebody who did this, Mr Farage said: “No. They normally do it to themselves.”
Mr Farage added that he had been “appalled” by some of the comments made about party chair Zia Yusuf.
He said “racism” and “abuse” had been taking place online and claimed that, if it had been directed towards any senior member of the Tories or Labour, then it would be a “major national story”.
Mr Farage was also asked about suggestions that billionaire X owner Elon Musk could be open to donating to another political party.
He replied: “Great, thank you.”
Farage tetchy over Rupert Lowe row in press huddle
Nigel Farage has for decades been one of the UK’s best politicians when it comes to dealing with the media.
But a different side of the Reform UK leader was on show when he was asked about Rupert Lowe after his press conference on Monday.
Mr Farage was tetchy, snappy and at one point attempted to scarper off amid questions about his former MP.
He insisted discontent among Reform members was contained to the fringes of the party, and refused to mention Mr Lowe by name. He even repeatedly said “I’m bored” of being asked about the bitter spat which rocked the party this month.
Elsewhere in his post-conference huddle with journalists, he gave snappy one-word answers and even challenged a journalist to prove they had written an article they claimed to have.
It was a far cry from the charming Brexiteer who has long known how to put his best foot forwards when the cameras are rolling.
Andy Burnham urges ‘caution’ over benefits reforms
Andy Burnham has urged “caution on how changes are made” to the benefits system, after an outcry from some Labour MPs over the planned reforms.
Writing in The Times, the Greater Manchester mayor said that Sir Keir Starmer is “right” and “the British state is not sustainable in its current form” but said the government should focus on helping people into work rather than simply cutting benefits.
He said: “I would share concerns about changing support and eligibility to benefits while leaving the top-down system broadly in place. It would trap too many people in poverty.
“And to be clear: there is no case in any scenario for cutting the support available to disabled people who are unable to work.”
No10: Benefits overhaul driven by moral and economic duty, not fiscal pressures
There is a moral and economic case to overhaul the benefits system, Downing Street said, denying the plans were purely because of the UK Government’s difficult fiscal situation.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think the Prime Minister has been clear there is both a moral and an economic case for fixing our broken social security system that’s holding our people back, and our country back.
“Three million people are out of work for health reasons, and one in eight young people not currently in work, education or training.
“So we’ve got a duty to fix the system, to ensure that that safety net is always there for the most vulnerable and severely disabled, but also supports back into work, rather than leaving people written off.”
Asked if the reforms were being carried out because of the UK’s fiscal backdrop, the spokesman replied: “No, I think when you look at the fact that we have the highest level of working-age inactivity due to ill health in western Europe, we’re the only major economy whose employment rate hasn’t recovered since the pandemic, there is a duty to fix the broken system that is letting millions of people in this country down.
For context,
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall is expected to set out plans for welfare reform on Tuesday in an effort to get more people back to work and cut the cost of a benefits bill.
However, there has been an outcry from some Labour MPs over the reforms.
