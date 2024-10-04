UK politics live: Boris Johnson blamed for Chagos Islands return as future of Falklands questioned
Argentina vows to take ‘concrete action’ on the Falklands next following the Chagos Islands deal
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Liz Truss has deflected blame over the UK’s return of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, accusing Boris Johnson of initiating the deal while he was foreign secretary.
The row erupted after Sir Keir Starmer’s government announced the handover in exchange for a 99-year lease on a key military base.
Argentina seized on the decision, vowing to secure “full sovereignty” over the Falklands, with foreign minister Diana Mondino hailing the Chagos deal a victory and promising to take “concrete action” on the disputed territory next.
It comes as Mr Johnson said that Britain should hold a referendum on its membership of the European Convention on Human Rights.
The ex-prime minister told The Daily Telegraph there was a strong case to give voters a say on the ECHR, which critics say prevents Britain from having full control of immigration.
Amid this geopolitical fallout, the Labour government has pledged nearly £22 billion to develop carbon capture projects in Merseyside and Teesside.
Sir Keir Starmer hopes the investment will create thousands of jobs and attract private investment while helping the UK meet its net zero targets.
The prime minister described the plan as a step towards “reigniting our industrial heartlands” by supporting future-focused technologies like carbon capture and storage.
Minister condemns pay-for-access scheme, urges Labour to learn from misstep
The energy secretary has urged the Labour Party to refrain from offering private companies meetings with ministers in exchange for financial contributions.
Ed Miliband’s warning comes following revelations that Labour’s commercial team proposed a £30,000 package for business leaders to gain insights from business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.
Asked about his message to his party, Mr Miliband told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Don’t do it again is my message.”
He also defended his cabinet colleague Mr Reynolds, claiming that the minister was “completely unaware of this invitation”, adding: “He is not attending this.”
Mr Miliband also said: “The answer is – whether it is me or Jonathan Reynolds – it is not about paying to have access. That is not what we are about, no.”
He also said Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to repay £6,000 worth of donations sends “a signal” and was a “prelude” to introducing new rules on gifts for ministers.
EXCLUSIVE: Tory leader bids fail to inspire as poll shows support for Starmer
Keir Starmer’s lead in the polls has barely been dented after another week of criticism for the prime minister and his government over gifts and blanket coverage of the Tory leadership contest.
The latest weekly Techne UK tracker poll has revealed that Labour’s share of the vote dropped just one point to 31 per cent while the Tories gained one to 23 per cent.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story below:
Tory leader candidates fail to inspire as new poll shows Starmer support holds firm
Exclusive: A week of coverage of the Tory leadership contest and more questions over free gifts have only made a small dent in Labour’s continued poll lead
UK envoy rejects ‘hooey’ claims of Chinese base in Chagos
Jonathan Powell, the prime minister’s special envoy for negotiations with Mauritius, has dismissed concerns that China could establish a military base in the Chagos Islands.
In an interview with Times radio, he emphasised the close involvement of US officials in the negotiation process, claiming that “every single sentence and paragraph” of the agreement underwent scrutiny by various agencies in Washington.
Mr Powell added that the Chinese base is just “hooey”. “It can’t happen, won’t happen,” he declared.
However, Tom Tugnedhtat raised concerns that the UK’s decision to cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands could inadvertently pave the way for China to establish a military base there.
The Tory leadership candidate claimed that while Britain retains power over Diego Garcia, the only inhabited island and home to a key US/UK airbase, Mauritius has not assured that it will refrain from leasing other islands to foreign powers - including China.
Responding to the claims, Mr Powell said: “The fact that some of the newspapers have suggested Mauritius is an ally of China – it could hardly be further from the truth. Mauritius is very, very close to India and the Indians also have welcomed this agreement because they see it as so important for security in the Indian Ocean.
“Mauritius is one of only two countries in Africa that’s not a member of China’s Belt and Road (Initiative). So this notion that we’ve somehow given the Chagos Islands to an ally of China is rubbish, and anyway, the negotiations were started by the previous Tory government.”
Ed Miliband backs assisted dying bill, calling current law ‘cruel'
Energy secretary Ed Miliband has called the UK’s current ban on assisted dying “cruel” and confirmed he will support a new Bill when it reaches parliament.
Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Miliband reiterated his long-standing position on the issue, stating: “I will be voting for the assisted dying Bill. It will be a free vote for Members of Parliament. These are very complex and difficult issues and there are very respectable views on both sides.”
He cited the plight of those in the late stages of terminal illness, arguing that people should have the right to control their own life and death.
Mr Milibands added: “Obviously there have to be proper safeguards and I understand the concerns of some people on these issues, but my personal view will to be vote in favour of this Bill.”
‘New era begins’: Ed Miliband hails Labour’s green investment plan
Energy secretary Ed Miliband has been doing the morning media round.
Speaking on Sky News, the minister declared that Labour’s plan to fund carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects will be a step for the UK’s green economy.
He has promised that it will revive jobs lost in industries like coal, adding: “Today a new era begins.”
Mr Miliband added: “A new era of a new industry, carbon capture and storage, as you describe, capturing the carbon and burying it underground rather than going up into the atmosphere.
“It’s about good jobs across the country, and it’s about a sign of where this government stands, which is we are going to invest in the future of this country.”
When pressed on how this investment will be financed, Mr Miliband was unequivocal: “Public investment. We believe in borrowing to invest. It’s absolutely the right thing to do for Britain.”
He also rejected claims that this move is merely an attempt to turn around the “doom and gloom” narrative that some suggest has undermined business confidence.
“I’m in politics for change and hope, not doom and gloom. And that’s what this is all about. And that’s what the prime minister is about,” he said.
Ministers pledge £22bn for carbon capture in net zero push
The government has committed nearly £22 billion to accelerate carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, a crucial part of its net zero strategy.
In a bid to meet stringent climate targets, ministers will invest up to £21.7 billion over 25 years, funding CCS projects in Teesside and Merseyside - two key industrial hubs.
Labour announced that subsidies will begin in 2028 aiming to drive private investment and create jobs in these regions.
The party has promised the initiative will generate £8 billion in private investment, create 4,000 direct jobs, and support 50,000 more, solidifying these regions as carbon capture “clusters”.
Sir Keir Starmer framed the announcement as a turning point for the UK’s industrial heartlands.
The prime minister said: “For the past 14 years, business has been second-guessing a dysfunctional government – which has set us back and caused an economic slump.
“Today’s announcement will give industry the certainty it needs – committing to 25 years of funding in this ground-breaking technology – to help deliver jobs, kickstart growth, and repair this country once and for all.”
Argentina says it will take ‘full sovereignty’ of Falklands after Chagos Islands return
Argentina has vowed to gain “full sovereignty” of the Falkland Islands after the UK gave up control of a remote archipelago.
The country’s foreign minister, Diana Mondino, welcomed the step taken by Sir Keir Starmer’s Government on Thursday towards ending “outdated practices” after Britain returned the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
She promised “concrete action” to ensure that the Falklands – the British-controlled archipelago that Argentina calls the Malvinas and claims as its own – are handed to Buenos Aires.
You can read the full story below:
Argentina says it will take full sovereignty of Falklands after Chagos Islands return
The country’s foreign minister promised ‘concrete action’
Good morning
Welcome back to the politics blog.
The government is poised to announce deals for two major carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Merseyside and Teesside as ministers push to meet increasingly stringent climate targets.
Labour claims these initiatives are set to create 4,000 direct jobs, with an additional 50,000 supported in the long term, a crucial boost for the North’s green economy.
Over the next 25 years, the government has pledged up to £21.7 billion in subsidies to support the development of these “clusters” with funding for both sites expected to begin from 2028.
In what will be a high-profile visit to the North West today, Sir Keir Starmer, alongside chancellor Rachel Reeves and energy secretary Ed Milliband will formally confirm this substantial investment.
We will be keeping a close eye on the PM’s comments during the visit, and you can expect full coverage here on the politics blog.
In other news, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is campaigning today for increased support for unpaid carers, a cause he has long championed. The Lib Dems are advocating for a £20 weekly increase to the Carer’s Allowance, raising it from £81.90 to £101.90.
Stay tuned for the latest developments in British politics today.
EXCLUSIVE | Diego Garcia blame game deepens as Liz Truss hits out at Boris Johnson for island ‘surrender’
Former prime minister Liz Truss has hit back at claims that she was responsible for the UK losing the crucial Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean and claimed it was Boris Johnson’s fault.
An extraordinary row broke out yesterday when Keir Starmer’s government announced it was handing the islands to Muritius in a deal which guarantees the UK military air base on Muritius for at least 99 years.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full exclusive below:
Liz Truss blames Boris Johnson for Diego Garcia airbase island ‘surrender’
Exclusive: Labour said they had no choice but to sign the deal because of the legal mess left by the Tories
Johnson regrets not sacking ‘homicidal robot’ Cummings
Boris regrets not sacking ‘homicidal robot’ Cummings over Barnard Castle debacle
Boris Johnson had a blazing row with one of his closest former advisers over not sacking Cummings over alleged lockdown breaches and claims after that things got ‘weirder’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments