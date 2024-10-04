✕ Close Minister says accepting freebies is different in government

Liz Truss has deflected blame over the UK’s return of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, accusing Boris Johnson of initiating the deal while he was foreign secretary.

The row erupted after Sir Keir Starmer’s government announced the handover in exchange for a 99-year lease on a key military base.

Argentina seized on the decision, vowing to secure “full sovereignty” over the Falklands, with foreign minister Diana Mondino hailing the Chagos deal a victory and promising to take “concrete action” on the disputed territory next.

It comes as Mr Johnson said that Britain should hold a referendum on its membership of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ex-prime minister told The Daily Telegraph there was a strong case to give voters a say on the ECHR, which critics say prevents Britain from having full control of immigration.

Amid this geopolitical fallout, the Labour government has pledged nearly £22 billion to develop carbon capture projects in Merseyside and Teesside.

Sir Keir Starmer hopes the investment will create thousands of jobs and attract private investment while helping the UK meet its net zero targets.

The prime minister described the plan as a step towards “reigniting our industrial heartlands” by supporting future-focused technologies like carbon capture and storage.