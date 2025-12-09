Starmer facing calls for new UK-EU customs union to ‘undo Brexit damage’ - latest
Prime minister has insisted Labour will not break its election pledge not to rejoin the customs union
Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls for the creation of a new UK-EU customs union in a bid to boost economic growth.
The Liberal Democrats are appealing to Labour backbenchers to support the movement, which the party is expected to bring to Parliament through a 10-minute rule motion on Tuesday. If another MP chooses to speak against the motion a debate can be triggered, but this is not guaranteed.
Ahead of the motion, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey wrote to the prime minister accusing the government of so far “failing to take the steps necessary to begin, properly, the work of undoing the damage” of the deal secured under the Tories.
Last week, Sir Keir insisted Labour would stick to its manifesto, which included promises to strengthen the UK’s relationship with Brussels without rejoining the customs union, single market or freedom of movement.
“The position that we are taking has been clearly set out in the manifesto and then we’ve been following it,” he said.
Tory shadow ministers hit out at Sir Ed, saying the the Lib Dems would “never stop trying to reopen the debates of the past”.
Government rejects claims vote is on 'knife edge'
Liberal Democrats have said today’s vote is on a “knife edge” - something government sources denied on Monday.
Al Pinkerton said there was “debate on this issue within (Sir Keir’s) own party and Cabinet”.
It is understood that Labour MPs will be advised to not take part but will not be formally whipped either way in the event of such a vote.
Lib Dem leader urges Starmer to give Labour MPs free vote
Sir Ed Davey has urged the prime minister to give Labour MPs a free vote on a Lib Dem-backed motion to create a new EU-UK customs union.
It is understood that Labour has advised members not to take part in the event of a vote, but that MPs have not been formally whipped.
The Liberal Democrats has also written to all Labour MPs, asking them to support the bill.
Liberal Democrat Europe spokesperson Al Pinkerton said: “Given the debate on this issue within his own party and cabinet, it is only right that the Prime Minister gives his MPs a free vote so they can show their support for a new customs union deal.”
Sir Keir Starmer faces calls to create new EU-UK customs union
The prime minister will face calls in Parliament today to create a new EU-UK customs union.
The movement, which will be brought by the Liberal Democrat’s Europe spokesman Al Pinkerton, is expected to be made as a 10-minute rule motion, which allows MPs to make a case for a new law in a speech to the Commons.
Another MP can then choose to speak against the motion, forcing it to a vote, though this is not guaranteed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments