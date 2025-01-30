UK politics - live: Anger as Reeves' support for third Heathrow runway sparks climate backlash
Green campaigners warn of ‘costly mistake’ on airport expansion that will take decades and drive up greenhouse gases
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has prompted fury with the growth plan she unveiled, including backing for a third runway at Heathrow Airport and for new roads, as well as sweeping away environmental protections in planning.
Shaun Spiers, executive director at think tank Green Alliance, warned against "growth at any cost", saying: "The economic case for bigger airports and new roads is highly questionable, and it's crystal clear that pushing ahead with these will fly in the face of the UK's climate targets.”
WWF said Ms Reeves was making a "costly mistake" with airport expansions that take decades to build and increase carbon emissions. "Now is the time to put pounds back in people's pockets by insulating homes, decarbonising power and investing in public transport," said David Walsh, of WWF.
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said Ms Reeves should have scrapped air passenger duty rather than “waffle on” about Heathrow expansion, claiming increasing taxes were damaging growth.
Ms Reeves also announced backing for the redevelopment of Old Trafford in Manchester, a rail link between Oxford and Cambridge and the building of the Lower Thames Crossing. A planning and infrastructure bill will loosen environmental requirements for developers, she said.
Earlier, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was labelled the next “lettuce” by Sir Keir Starmer as he fiercely responded to attacks by the Tory leader over planned reforms to employment law.
London mayor vows to 'use any tool' to block third runway
The Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan says he will “use any tool in the toolkit to stop a third runway happening” at Heathrow Airport.
Sir Sadiq insisted he is “as pro-growth as anybody in the Labour team” but voiced his concern that expansion at Heathrow is not the way to achieve growth in the economy.
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, the Sir Sadiq also praised Lord Peter Mandelson as an ‘astute and a smart appointment’ as Ambassador to the US.
Ex-Reform UK Scotland leader quits after being suspended
The former Scotland leader for Reform UK has left the party after she was suspended following the revelation that she was an administrator for a Facebook page that reportedly contained racist posts.
Last week, the Daily Record reported that Michelle Ballantyne was an administrator of the Reform UK Standing with Scotland Facebook group - which the newspaper said had far-right posts published on it.
According to the newspaper, the group regularly features posts about former first minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
Ms Ballantyne was previously a Scottish Conservative MSP for the South Scotland region and was leader of Reform UK Scotland from January 2021 to February 2022.
On Tuesday, she announced in the public group that she had ended her membership and had been suspended via email the previous day.
A spokesperson for Reform UK said Ms Ballantyne had been suspended as "standard practice" while they carried out an investigation.
Reform UK has previously said the group has "nothing to do with the party".
Ryanair boss launches foul-mouthed attack on Heathrow plan
Reeves refuses to slow rollout of new workers' rights
The Chancellor has said she will not slow down the introduction of new employment rights for workers to appease businesses.
"We continue to work with business to make sure that we get those employment regulations right," Rachel Reeves told ITV's Peston.
Asked if she might phase them in over a longer period as some businesses have suggested, she said "no".
"No, but we're making sure we get them right," she said, giving the examples of changes to probation periods so businesses can "take a risk" on a new employee and banning zero-hour contracts which should allow employers to take people on for short-term contracts to cover busy periods.
Thousands will have to be rehoused to allow Heathrow expansion
Up to 10,000 people will have to be rehoused to make way for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, an MP has claimed.
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said 4,000 properties in his Hayes and Harlington constituency will have to be demolished, as he asked the Government to release documents that helped convince some Cabinet ministers to undergo a “Damascene conversion” to support the project.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves offered her support to Heathrow expansion in a speech outlining the Government’s plan to kickstart economic growth in the UK.
The airport needs to secure approval for a development consent order to go ahead with the delayed project.
Independent MP Mr McDonnell, who lost the Labour whip last year after rebelling on a welfare vote, told the Commons: “There’s so much to be welcomed in this statement but, sadly, I believe it has been tainted by the decision on the third runway at Heathrow.
“When such a decision is made by the Chancellor, by the government, it’s important that there’s full openness and transparency so that we can explain the government’s thinking to our constituents.”
Airport expansion plans 'make a mockery' of net-zero carbon commitments
Countryside charity CPRE said the chancellor's airport expansion plans would "make a mockery" of its net-zero carbon commitments.
Roger Mortlock, chief executive, said: "The single biggest threat to the countryside is climate change. If the government expands Heathrow, Luton, City and Gatwick airports, the increase in carbon emissions will make a mockery of its commitment to reaching net zero by 2030.
"Airport expansion will do nothing to boost UK growth. There has been no net increase in air travel for business purposes or in jobs in air transport since 2007.
"Local groups in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, London and Sussex have been at the forefront of campaigns to prevent further airport expansion. If implemented, these proposals would have a devastating impact on some of the UK’s most valuable agricultural land, vital wildlife habitats and green spaces close to millions of people’s homes."
