UK politics live: Starmer snubs call to apologise at PMQs over Lammy’s ‘Neo-Nazi’ Trump jibe
New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called on Keir Starmer to apologise over foreign secretary David Lammy’s previous comments about Donald Trump
Kemi Badenoch has wasted no time attacking Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his MPs’ positions on Donald Trump, urging him to invite the incoming president to address UK parliament and apologise for comments made by foreign secretary David Lammy.
An energised Badenoch seized on Trump’s US election victory to haul Sir Keir over his cabinet minister’s previous commentary that Trump was “a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath”, but the Prime Minister dodged the opposition leader’s demand to apologise, assuring his relationship with Trump was strong.
Badenoch earlier congratulated Donald Trump on his historic election win, saying she looked to both countries working together to confront global challenges.
But Labour is divided over the impending presidency, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s congratulations and celebration of close US ties coming up against comments from former Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry, who has labelled Trump a racist and a predator.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said many people would be fearful of what a second Trump presidency would mean for democracy and women’s rights. “The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable. But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever,” he said.
A recap on Kemi Badenoch’s first PMQs performance as Tory leader
Kemi Bedenoch used her first time at the dispatch box as opposition leader during PMQs to launch a multi-pronged attack at Keir Starmer and his ministers over the UK government’s response to the impending Trump presidency.
It was a firey, energetic display from the new leader of the Conservatives. Here are the key points from the session, including what Ms Badenoch challenged Sir Keir on, and how the Prime Minister responded:
- Sir Keir began by congratulating Donaldf Trump on his election victory, and extended a welcome to Badenoch as Tory leader. Ms Badenoch thanked Sir Keir and echoed his sentiments about Trump.
- She then used her next question to ask whether the Prime Minister would apologise for foreign Secretary David Lammy’s 2018 remarks about Trump being a “neo-Nazi sympathiser”. Sir Keir ducked the question, instead saying when he had met Trump recently they discussed a number of issues of global significance.
- Ms Badenoch then accused Sir Keir of failing to distance himself from Mr Lammy’s comments, and challenged him to invite Donald Trump to speak in parliament. Sir Keir accused Ms Badenoch of playing student politics and repeated previous lines on the importance of UK-US relations.
- She said Donald Trump was right to argue the UK needed to increase its defence spending, urging the government to boost it to 2.5 per cent of GDP, which Sir Keir replied he had already committed to doing.
Analysis: Ed Davey saying what many people are thinking
Sir Ed Davey appears to be the only politician with the courage to stand up to what Donald Trump stands for.
With much of the western world in mourning about the result in the USA and the fears over the Ukraine war very real, Sir Ed stands alone in talking about these threats publicly.
Many will feel uncomfortable about the way the Labour prime minister is now trying to cosy up t Trump - even if he has little choice. This may be the first time Davey has sounded like a serious opposition leader since his Lib Dems won 72 seats in July.
Analysis: Starmer makes the most of a tough spot with Trump
Keir Starmer was met with laughter from the Opposition benches and silence from his own side when he congratulated president elect Donald Trump.
He will be hoping that the dinner he had a few weeks ago will put aside the other issues of his foreign secretary David Lammy’s tweets about Trump from a few years ago and the complaints from the Trump camp of election interference from Labour.
It is going to be a painful start but Sir Keir knows he needs to try to keep the UK/ US special relationship strong especially with Brexit isolating Britain from Europe.
Kemi Badenoch calls for Starmer to invite Trump to address parliament
Kemi Badenoch has urged Sir Keir Starmer to invite to President Trump to address parliament on his next visit to the UK.
The new Tory leader urged the prime minister to ask the Commons Speaker to extend the invitation to the president elect, who swept to victory in the US election overnight.
Addressing the House of Commons at her first PMQs as leader of the opposition, Ms Badenoch said: “Will the prime minister show that he and his government can be more than student politicians by asking you Mr Speaker to extend an invitation to President Trump to address parliament on his next visit?”
Responding, Sir Keir hit back: “I think the leader of the opposition is giving a masterclass on student politics.
“But seriously, Mr Speaker, we live in a more volatile world than we’ve lived in for recent decades. It’s absolutely crucial that we have a strong relationship, that strong special relationship, forged in difficult circumstances between the US and UK. We will continue to work as we have done in the four months in government on issues of security, the economy and global conflict.”
Analysis: Kemi Badenoch goes straight for the throat
The new Tory leader wastes no time in attacking Labour on the story of the day and she reminds the house of foreign secretary David Lammy calling Donald Trump a “neo Nazi sympathiser” among other disobliging comments.
She knows that this is a very awkward position for Starmer and a cabinet which signed a petition to keep Trump from addressing parliament.
She repeats her accusation that they are “student politicians”.
Calls for Trump to be invited to address Parliament. This is a different more rightwing Tory leader.
Starmer congratulates Trump and Badenoch
Sir Keir Starmer has opened PMQs by congratulating Donald Trump on his “historic election victory”, as well as welcoming new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.
The prime minister said: “As the closest of allies, the UK and the US will continue to work together to protect our shared values of freedom and democracy.
“Having had dinner with President Trump just a few weeks ago, I look forward to working with him in the years to come.”
Welcoming Kemi Badenoch, who won the Tory leadership race last weekend, Sir Keir said: “May I also welcome the leader of the opposition to her place - my fourth tory leader in four and a half years. But I do look forward to working with her in the interests of the public.”
Responding, Ms Badenoch thanked him for his “almost warm welcome”, promising to be a “constructive opposition”.
PMQs are about to kick off
PMQs is about to get underway with Kemi Badenoch facing off against Keir Starmer for the first time as Tory leader.
You can watch them trading barbs here.
Which local issues will Badenoch pursue the PM over in the chamber?
While still bringing you the local political reactions this historic day in the US, we’re going to feed in a bit more of what’s going on in the UK, and with Kemi Badenoch preparing her first face-off against Prime Minister Keir Starmer as Tory leader in PMQs, she is expected to pursue the government over continuing discontent in some corners from Rachel Reeves’ budget recent budget.
One topic that could come up for debate is the change to inheritance tax that will see a 20 per cent levy on farms worth more than £1 million, which has caused an outcry across Britain’s farming industry and been dubbed the “tractor tax”.
For more reading on the issue, take an in-depth dive into one of our premium pieces here.
Plaid Cymru leader says US result shows backwards step on rights and stability
Staying with local reactions to Trumps win, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth says the election result represents a “backwards step” for women’s rights, global stability, and “the struggle against increasingly regressive forces in our politics.”
“The need to strengthen ties with our neighbours in Europe is now more urgent than ever, as is the importance of ensuring that governments remain true to their word and listen to the voices of the most marginalised in society,” the Welsh nationalist party leader posted on social media platform X.
His input reflects that of London mayor Sadiq Khan, who warned of a regression in women’s rights, as well as Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who said the UK would have to look to country’s with similar values for stability if the Starmer government and a Trump administration could not agree.
Earlier, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey warned of a “dark, dark day for people around the globe“.
