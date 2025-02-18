Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most senior judge in England and Wales said she has written to Sir Keir Starmer over last week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, telling reporters she was “deeply troubled”.

During PMQs last week, Sir Keir said a decision allowing a Palestinian family the right to remain in the UK after they applied through a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees was “wrong” and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had got her team “working on closing this loophole”.

The family, who have been granted anonymity, had an appeal against the decision dismissed by a first-tier immigration tribunal judge in September but a further appeal was allowed by upper tribunal judges in January.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch raised the case, describing the tribunal decision as “completely wrong”.

The Lady Chief Justice, Baroness Carr, said on Tuesday that she was “deeply troubled to learn of the exchanges” between Sir Keir and Mrs Badenoch.

Where parties, including the government, disagree with their findings, they should do so through the appellate process Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr

She told reporters: “I think it started from a question from the Opposition suggesting that the decision in a certain case was wrong, and obviously the Prime Minister’s response to that.

“Both question and the answer were unacceptable.

“It is for the government visibly to respect and protect the independence of the judiciary.

“Where parties, including the government, disagree with their findings, they should do so through the appellate process.”

Baroness Carr said she has also written to the Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, who is also Justice Secretary.

The family of six at the heart of the case brought up in the Commons – comprising a mother and father and their four children who were aged 18, 17, eight and seven in September – were displaced when their home in the Gaza Strip was destroyed by an air strike in the Israel-Hamas war.

They applied for entry to the UK using the Ukraine Family Scheme to join the father’s brother, who has lived in the UK since 2007 and is a British citizen, but this was refused in May last year after the Home Office concluded the requirements of the scheme had not been met.

Responding to Mrs Badenoch’s question, Sir Keir said: “I do not agree with the decision. She’s right, it’s the wrong decision. She hasn’t quite done her homework, because the decision in question was taken under the last government according to the legal framework for the last government.

“But let me be clear, it should be parliament that makes the rules on immigration. It should be the Government that makes the policy, that is the principle, and the Home Secretary is already looking at the legal loophole which we need to close in this particular case.”