Chancellor Rachel Reeves is poised to slash benefits further after the UK’s budget watchdog warned last week’s reforms would save over £1bn less than forecast.
The government said the welfare reforms already announced would save £5bn for the Treasury, but the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) rejected the estimate, instead putting the savings at just £3.4bn in 2029/30.
Ms Reeves is set to give her spring statement at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, after the Office for National Statistics announced inflation dropped to 2.8 per cent in February from 3 per cent in January, more than expected, as analysts originally forecast that the CPI inflation would come in at 2.9 per cent.
But shadow chancellor Mel Stride pointed out inflation remains higher than when Labour took office.
He said: “We left Labour with inflation bang on target. But since their no-strings-attached union payouts, record tax rises and borrowing splurge, they have pushed up the cost of living.
“The chancellor’s choices have saddled the country with higher inflation for longer. Unless she takes urgent action at her emergency budget today, working families will continue to pay the price."
Former MP Kenny MacAskill elected as Alex Salmond’s successor as leader of Alba Party
Former MP Kenny MacAskill has been elected as Alex Salmond’s successor as leader of the Alba Party.
Mr Salmond founded the party after leaving the SNP and his death at a conference in North Macedonia in October left it searching for a new leader.
Acting leader Mr MacAskill won the leadership contest with 1,331 votes (52.3 per cent), the party announced at an event in Edinburgh, beating rival candidate Alba MSP Ash Regan, who secured 1,212 votes (47.7 per cent).
Charity warns Reeves further welfare cuts would drive even more disabled people into poverty
A disability equality charity chief has warned Rachel Reeves her expected further welfare cuts will drive even more disabled people into poverty.
James Taylor, Director of Strategy at Scope, said: “The government is rushing to make further cuts with no thought to the impact on disabled people.
“This is on top of billions of pounds in cuts that were the primary motivation for welfare reform.
“This move will further hit disabled people hard and drive even more into poverty.
“There has to be a better way of reforming welfare than moving from one set of knee-jerk proposals to another.”
The political headaches for Labour in Reeves’ spring statement
Rachel Reeves is set to unveil billions of pounds worth of cuts in her spring statement, in what could be one of the most pivotal moments in her career.
The chancellor had hoped her speech might be simply a straightforward update on the state of the country’s finances.
But faltering economic growth and higher than expected borrowing figures, combined with her pledge not to raise taxes after her multi-billion pound raid in last year’s Budget, have raised the stakes.
Here, The Independent’s whitehall editor Kate Devlin takes a look at what the chancellor is expected to announce – and the political fault lines it could trigger:
Benefits and jobs cuts: The political headaches of Reeves’ spring statement
Where inflation eased in February – and where it accelerated
Falls in the cost of clothing, kitchenware and air travel contributed to an overall easing of the UK’s inflation rate last month, though prices accelerated for a handful of everyday groceries including eggs and sugar.
Women’s clothes recorded one of the largest movements in inflation, swinging from a year-on-year rise in January of 4.2 per cent to a year-on-year drop last month of 0.2 per cent.
Prices fell faster for children’s clothing in February (down 2.5 per cent year-on-year) than they did in January (down 0.4 per cent), as they did for fridges and freezers (down 7.5 per cent in February, down 0.6 per cent in January); for washing machines, dryers and dishwashers (down 3.7 per cent in February, down 0.4 per cent in January); and for coffee machines and tea-makers (down 8.9 per cent in February, down 5.6 per cent in January).
The cost of air travel fell once again, down 2.6 per cent year-on-year, following a drop of 2.0 per cent in January, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Annual inflation slowed in February for a range of groceries, including olive oil, up 11.2 per cent compared with a steeper rise of 16.6 per cent in January; coffee, up 8.6 per cent compared with 11.6 per cent; confectionery, up 2.7 per cent compared 5.7 per cent; and tea, up 1.0 per cent compared with 4.3 per cent, while yoghurt swung from positive inflation in January (up 1.3 per cent) to negative in February (down 1.2 per cent).
By contrast, inflation accelerated for some household essentials, though no items recorded a sharp jump.
The average price of pizza and quiche was up 3.9 per cent year-on-year in February, compared with a rise of just 0.7 per cent in January, while eggs were up 5.0 per cent, compared with an increase the previous month of 4.1 per cent.
Inflation also accelerated for ice cream (up 4.9 per cent year-on-year in February, up 2.2 per cent in January); soft drinks (up 3.6 per cent February, up 2.8 per cent January); and fresh or chilled fruit (up 3.8 per cent February, up 3.0 per cent January), while sugar swung from negative annual inflation (down 2.1 per cent) to positive (0.8 per cent).
The cost of filling up at the pumps showed little movement, with petrol prices down 2.1 per cent year-on-year in February, similar to the drop of 2.0 per cent in January. Diesel prices fell slightly faster last month (down 3.2 per cent year-on-year) than in January (down 2.8 per cent).
Trump administration ‘got a case’ telling Europe to do more on defence, Healey says
Donald Trump’s administration has “got a case” for saying that European nations need to do more to fund and provide their own security, the Defence Secretary has said.
John Healey suggested that the US has laid down a “challenge” which the UK is responding to in its work to put together a coalition of nations that would be willing to defend a peace deal in Ukraine.
Mr Healey’s comments came after the US Signal group chat blunder revealed vice president JD Vance hated “bailing Europe out” and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said “European freeloading” was “pathetic”.
The comments in the chat, which inadvertently included a journalist from The Atlantic, were related to US strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen but come against a backdrop of Mr Trump’s drive to end the war in Ukraine and pull back from commitments in Europe.
It comes as Russia and Ukraine have agreed to pause hostilities in the Black Sea, a move Mr Healey welcomed as a potential “precursor” to a broader ceasefire.
However, there are signals that the US could be willing to ease some sanctions on Moscow as part of a deal.
Asked how he felt about being called a pathetic freeloader, Mr Healey told Times Radio: “I regard it more as a challenge.”
He added: “The Americans have absolutely got a case that on defence spending, on European security, on our support for Ukraine, European nations can and will do more, and the UK is leading the way.”
What will be in Reeves' spring statement?
Rachel Reeves will soon give an update on her plans for the UK economy as she prepares to make the first Spring Statement of the new Labour government.
The chancellor will also deliver an economic forecast as part of the event, with many predicting further spending cuts to come as the Treasury seeks to tackle ailing growth.
Ms Reeves will make the statement on Wednesday 26 March. She had previously committed to one major economic event a year – the Budget – which usually comes in the Autumn. This is to "give families and businesses stability and certainty on tax and spending changes," she says.
This means there a no major policy announcements expected as part of the statement, although some have predicted that reduced spending targets and some key tax changes will be revealed.
There have also been several big policy announcements in the run-up to the event. Last week, the government unveiled welfare reforms that will amount to £5 billion in spending cuts by 2029/30. The brunt of the cuts will fall on claimants of health-related benefits, with Universal Credit and the Personal Independence Payment both overhauled.
Shortly before this, Labour announced it was scrapping NHS England, the UK’s largest arms-length body, to bring NHS decision making closer to the Department for Health, led by Wes Streeting. The move will see 9,000 jobs lost and save the exchequer £100 million with further reforms to government structures expected.
Below, my colleague Albert Toth reports on what time the spring statement will be and more on what will be in it:
What time is the Spring Statement – and what will be in it?
Pictured: Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting as they brace for spring statement
Charities and health experts warn welfare cuts could cost lives
Charities and health experts have warned welfare cuts could risk lives, as the government prepared to publish an official impact assessment into how many people will be affected by its plans.
Charities have reported a surge in calls and visits to their advice pages following last week’s announcement, which came after lengthy speculation about what might be in store.
Mental health charity Mind said its helpline advisers had reported that some people had indicated their level of worry was such that they felt they had “no choice but to end their own life”.
The charity’s welfare advice line saw calls rise from 90 the previous week to 182 last week, while other information and support lines received more than 2,540 calls, which was a 10 per cent rise on the previous week.
Disability charity Scope said calls to its helpline on the day of the announcement had more than doubled to 344 from 118 the week earlier, while its online community saw 20,000 interactions on the day compared to 15,000 seven days before.
Citizens Advice saw views of its Pip advice pages rise to almost 80,000 views last week, which was a 44 per cent rise from the week before.
Scope said people feel “abandoned by the Government”.
Meanwhile, a group of public health experts said further cuts to social security could lead to deaths.
Writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), they said the reforms, coming after years of austerity, would have a detrimental effect on already-vulnerable people.
One of the group, Professor Gerry McCartney – a specialist in wellbeing economy at the University of Glasgow, said: “There is now substantial evidence that cuts to social security since 2010 have fundamentally harmed the health of the UK population.
“Implementing yet more cuts will therefore result in more premature deaths. It is vital that the UK Government understands this evidence and takes a different policy approach.”
Average UK house price rose by 4.9% in year to January, ONS says
The average UK house price increased by 4.9 per cent in the year to January 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The annual growth rate increased from 4.6 per cent in the 12 months to December 2024.
Average house prices increased to £291,000 (4.8 per cent annual growth) in England, £210,000 (6.0 per cent) in Wales, and £187,000 (4.6 per cent) in Scotland, in the 12 months to January 2025.
