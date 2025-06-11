Spending review 2025 – live: Rachel Reeves to unveil plans for £600bn budget

The chancellor will today reveal how the government will allocate its £600 billion budget as she delivers her highly-anticipated spending review. ( Reuters )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chancellor will today reveal how the government will allocate its £600 billion budget as she delivers her highly-anticipated spending review.

Rachel Reeves will announce the outcome of the review at 12:30pm, as she sets out spending plans across all government departments until the next general election.

Ms Reeves is expected to tell the Commons that her proposal will focus on "Britain's renewal", but financial experts have warned it could prompt future tax raises.

The NHS, transport in England’s city regions and nuclear projects are all expected to receive big funding boosts as part of the review.

£39 billion for social and affordable housing has also been promised over the next decade, as the government aims to meet its target of building 1.5 million new homes by the next election.

However, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has suggested that the chancellor has left very little room for error in her forecasts.

“The risk in terms of further tax rises is if anything at all goes wrong with any of the current forecasts then they will come again in the autumn,” Paul Johnson said.