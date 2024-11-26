Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Angela Rayner, Yvette Cooper and Rachel Reeves are among 15 cabinet ministers to have been banned from entering Russia, as part of a fresh wave of sanctions on British officials.

In total, 30 British citizens have been listed under new sanctions. The Russian ministry said it was putting members of the UK’s political and military establishment, as well as journalists, on its so-called “stop list”, accusing them of “anti-Russian activities”.

Jonathan Reynolds and Ed Miliband are among the cabinet ministers impacted.

It comes just hours after a British diplomat was expelled from Russia after being accused of spying, allegations that have been strongly denied by Downing Street.

Thirty British citizens have been listed under new sanctions including several senior government figures ( Getty/Reuters )

The diplomat worked at the embassy in Moscow and had replaced one of six British intelligence officers who were expelled in August, news agency Tass reported citing Russian Security Service the FSB.

His accreditation has been revoked, meaning he must leave the country within two weeks.

The FSB claimed he had provided false information to enter the country, according to the report, saying it had found evidence the diplomat was involved in “reconnaissance and subversive work that threatens the security of the Russian Federation.”

The British ambassador to Russia, Nigel Casey, has been summoned by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Tass.

But the prime minister’s spokesperson said No 10 refuted the allegations, adding: “They’re baseless. We’re now considering our response”.

“This is not the first time that Putin’s government has made malicious, baseless accusations against our staff.”

He added: “You’ll remember that the Kremlin baselessly curtailed the accreditation of six UK diplomats in Russia earlier this year following action taken by the UK Government in response to the Russian state directing activity across Europe and in the UK.

“Today’s announcement is no surprise coming from President Putin’s government, which has overseen an illegal war in Ukraine.

“The UK government is unapologetic about protecting our national interests and will now respond in due course, and our embassy in Moscow will continue its important work in Russia to support UK interests.”

Tensions between Russia and the West have significantly escalated in recent days after US president Joe Biden authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to attack targets inside Russia.

Meanwhile, Storm Shadow missiles supplied to Ukraine by Britain were reportedly fired into Russia last week.

Foreign secretary David Lammy has vowed to continue to “do everything that is necessary” to help Ukraine combat Russia after Putin threatened strikes on the UK and bolstered his defences with troops from North Korea.