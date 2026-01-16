Robert Jenrick latest: Reform MP insists former Tory minister won’t try to oust Farage after defection
Lee Anderson said Robert Jenrick ‘wants to be part of a team’ after his defection to Reform UK
A Reform MP has denied reports that Robert Jenrick is hoping to oust Nigel Farage following his defection to Reform UK.
Lee Anderson, the Reform chief whip, said Mr Jenrick “wants to be part of a team” but added the party “believes in healthy competition”.
The former shadow justice secretary was sacked by leader Kemi Badenoch on Thursday before he was revealed by Mr Farage as Reform UK’s latest recruit.
“We’ve got six MPs, all big characters, all big personalities, all want to do the right thing for their party,” Mr Anderson told GB News.
“And we’re a party that believes in healthy competition. Does Rob want to be a leader? No, he doesn’t. He wants to be part of the team.”
Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Jenrick said he is “proud to be Reform’s 270,000th member” and said: “If you’re not already on board, join the movement. The future of the country is on the line.”
The Conservative leader had sacked him on Thursday, citing "irrefutable evidence” that he was “plotting to jump ship in a damaging way”.
At a Westminster press conference alongside Mr Farage, Mr Jenrick revealed he had been in talks with Reform for four months.
Nick Timothy 'confident' voters will listen to Badenoch
Nick Timothy has said he is “confident” that British people will listen to the Conservative Party under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership.
Speaking to GB News Breakfast on Friday following the defection of his shadow cabinet predecessor Robert Jenrick to Reform UK, the new shadow justice secretary said: “I think we’ve seen over the last several months a real, new sense of connection between the party and the country.”
When asked whether Reform UK is the only party that offers “truly radical changes,” Mr Timothy replied: “There is a world of difference between talking about radical change and then doing the very serious hard yards that mean that you’re in a position to be able to deliver that change.
“And I will speak for the Conservative Party and not for other political parties, but the Conservative Party is incredibly serious about the work that we are going to do in the months and years ahead, until we get to the next election, so that we are going to be in a position not just to promise things with rhetoric, not to make empty noises, empty slogans, but to have the really serious plans that the country needs, so that we have a new economic model, so that we can strengthen our borders again, so that we can restore our lost sense of shared identity, and we can reform the state – so that we can get things done again.
“I am confident that people will listen,” he added.
“This is backed up by polling evidence as well, that over the last several months, the country has started to listen to Kemi Badenoch and to the Conservative Party again.”
Headlines in politics
Away from Robert Jenrick’s defection to Reform UK, here are today’s other headlines in poltics:
• Around a third of eligible councils in England are expected to delay their local elections, which were due to take place in May
• Serious criminals receiving as much as £800 a month in benefits could soon lose their entitlement under Labour proposals to close a loophole in welfare rules
• Generating sexual deepfake images without consent will become illegal within weeks, David Lammy confirmed amid an outcry over Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot
• Wes Streeting has called for “action” on the debate around banning under-16s from social media, as he expressed concerns that it is harming the “life chances of young people”
Everything Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick said about each other before his dramatic defection
It has now been revealed that Robert Jenrick had been courting Reform since September, having dinner with Nigel Farage last month.
But the pair’s relationship has been far from smooth.
You can read everything they said about each other before Mr Jenrick’s defection below:
Farage ‘couldn’t run a 5-a-side team’, Jenrick says in leaked audio
Robert Jenrick said Nigel Farage “can’t even run a five-a-side” team as he criticised Reform UK in leaked audio from last year.
It comes after Mr Jenrick was ejected from the Conservative Party in a shock sacking for “plotting to defect”. Hours later, he announced he had joined Reform UK, the party led by Mr Farage.
But in leaked audio from March 2025, Mr Jenrick can be heard criticising his new boss and dismissing Reform UK as “not a serious party”.
The Independent’s political correspondent Athena Stavrou has this story:
Nick Timothy accuses Jenrick of a 'lack of seriousness'
Robert Jenrick’s successor Nick Timothy has said too many politicians “lack seriousness” in a swipe at his predecessor.
Speaking to GB News on Friday, the new shadow justice secretary said he did not recognise the characterisation of the Conservative Party Mr Jenrick gave during a speech at a press conference on Thursday.
Mr Timothy said: “One of the things about yesterday that I think was really important was the contrast between Kemi’s leadership as somebody who acted decisively and takes very seriously those challenges (which the country faces), and the sense of backbiting and backstabbing and the lack of seriousness that we see in too many politicians.
“We saw it actually, to be fair, towards the end of our time in government before the 2024 general election.
“We see it every day with this Labour Government, constant speculation about the future of the Prime Minister, constant U-turns, constant clamouring by members of the Cabinet for the top job.
“And we see it in the Reform Party as well.
“But what Kemi showed was clarity of thought, strength of character and that’s the kind of leadership that the country needs.”
Reform MP denies that Jenrick harbours leadership ambitions
Lee Anderson has denied reports that Robert Jenrick harbours leadership ambitions following his defection to Reform UK.
Asked whether he believes Nigel Farage can trust Mr Jenrick, the Reform chief whip told GB News on Friday: “We’ve got six MPs, all big characters, all big personalities, all want to do the right thing for their party.
“And we’re a party that believes in healthy competition.
“Does Rob want to be a leader? No, he doesn’t. He wants to be part of the team.
“He’s going to put his shoulder to the wheel and work extremely hard for Reform UK, for Newark and for this country.”
Lee Anderson says Tories 'totally out of touch' with voters
Lee Anderson has criticised the Conservative Party as “totally out of touch with their membership and their voters” after Robert Jenrick became the latest Tory MP to defect to Reform UK.
The Reform chief whip became the party’s first sitting MP after he lost the Conservative whip in February 2024.
He told GB News on Friday morning Mr Jenrick’s defection was a “big move for him”.
“We want the brightest and the very best from whatever field in this country to help us go in this country when we do win the election, whenever that may be,” Anderson said.
Referring to a popularity poll on the ConservativeHome website, which voted Mr Jenrick their MP of the year in 2024, Mr Anderson added: “It tells you a lot about the membership and the grassroots Tory party, as opposed to the parliamentary party – they are totally out of touch with their membership and their voters.”
Explained: Why Kemi Badenoch finally gave Robert Jenrick the boot
As she made her shock announcement that she had sacked Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch said she was “very sorry” to have had to fire her shadow justice secretary.
But the pair’s relationship has been fraught with tension since they battled it out in the contest to lead the Conservative Party, just 14 months ago, write political editor David Maddox and Whitehall editor Kate Devlin.
You can read their analysis on why Jenrick was sacked yesterday below:
Why Badenoch finally gave Jenrick the boot after months of Tory power struggle
'We should be looking at social media ban for under-16s very closely', says Pat McFadden
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
The government should be looking at a social media ban for under-16s "very closely", Cabinet minister Pat McFadden has said, amid growing speculation the policy could be pursued by ministers.
He said he was interested in the policy as both a "citizen" - because it is a "concern of parents of children growing up" - but also as the work and pensions secretary, pointing to a "great rise in mental health problems among young people that is resulting in a lot of young people claiming long term sickness benefits".
Speaking to Sky News, he added: "So there is a public policy aspect to this, as well as a parental one. So I am interested in it.
"I think we'll all be watching what has happened in Australia very closely to see how that plays out. And I think everyone wants young people to grow up in the healthiest possible environment.
"I don't say the government has made a decision on this, but I think we should be looking at this very closely, and we should be always asking ourselves how can we make sure that young people get the best start in life."
