Robert Jenrick has suggested he would consider giving Boris Johnson a job if he becomes the next leader of the Tory party, saying: “Let’s get the Conservative family back together”.

When asked what job he would give the former prime minister during a Q&A at the annual Tory conference, he joked: “I haven’t read his book yet so I want to wait and see what he’s said about me before answering that question.”

It comes after he attracted criticism from his own colleagues for doubling down on a claim that UK special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.

The frontrunner to replace Rishi Sunak defended his assertion that the military is taking lethal action because of fears that European laws would free any detained assailants as “absolutely correct”.

Asked on Tuesday whether he could back up the claim, he insisted he could not “elaborate on particular cases”.

Leadership rival Tom Tugendhat said he was “extremely concerned” at Mr Jenrick’s remarks.

Former foreign secretary and fellow contender James Cleverly urged him to justify his statement.

The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.