UK politics live: Robert Jenrick opens door for Boris Johnson return if he becomes Tory leader
Leadership rival Tom Tugendhat says he is ‘extremely concerned’ at Mr Jenrick’s remarks, while fellow contender James Cleverly urged him to justify his statement
Robert Jenrick has suggested he would consider giving Boris Johnson a job if he becomes the next leader of the Tory party, saying: “Let’s get the Conservative family back together”.
When asked what job he would give the former prime minister during a Q&A at the annual Tory conference, he joked: “I haven’t read his book yet so I want to wait and see what he’s said about me before answering that question.”
It comes after he attracted criticism from his own colleagues for doubling down on a claim that UK special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.
The frontrunner to replace Rishi Sunak defended his assertion that the military is taking lethal action because of fears that European laws would free any detained assailants as “absolutely correct”.
Asked on Tuesday whether he could back up the claim, he insisted he could not “elaborate on particular cases”.
Leadership rival Tom Tugendhat said he was “extremely concerned” at Mr Jenrick’s remarks.
Former foreign secretary and fellow contender James Cleverly urged him to justify his statement.
The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
UK announces sanctions against members of Russian cybercrime gang
The UK has sanctioned 16 people linked to a Russian cybercrime gang accused of targeting health, government and public sector institutions.
The Foreign Office said Evil Corp’s activities included malware and ransomware attacks, with private commercial technology companies also among those targeted.
It added those sanctioned, in co-ordinated action alongside the United States and Australia, will be subject to a series of asset freezes and travel bans.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “I am making it my personal mission to target the Kremlin with the full arsenal of sanctions at our disposal.
“(Russian president Vladimir) Putin has built a corrupt mafia state with himself at its centre. We must combat this at every turn and today’s action is just the beginning.
“Today’s sanctions send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate Russian cyber attacks – whether from the state itself or from its cybercriminal ecosystem.”
Kemi Badenoch suggests that thousands of civil servants belong in prison
Kemi Badenoch has told an audience at the Tory conference in Birmingham that around 5 to 10 per cent of civil servants should be sent to prison - equating to about 56,000 of Whitehall.
The Tory leadership contender claimed between 5 to 10 per cent of civil servants “are very, very bad. You know, should be in prison bad.”
She listed leaking official secrets, undermining their ministers and agitating against the previous Tory government.
The remarks seem to the be latest gaffe from Ms Badenoch who has already been dubbed “Kemikazi” by her opponents.
Another gaffe came at the start of the conference where she appeared to say she thought maternity pay was too much before clarifying her position.
TUC backs discrimination at work - as long as it is against rightwing former Tory MPs
Former Tory MP Jonathan Gullis made some headlines at the party conference in Birmingham when he announced that he had tried to return to his old profession of teaching but had been blocked unfairly because he had been a Tory MP.
Mr Gullis is now working for Talk TV and had a role on Priti Patel’s ill-fated leadership campaign.
But his travails in finding work have not engendered much sympathy - especially from trade unions.
The TUC quote tweeted him with the comment: “The trade union movement will always stand up for workers facing unfair discrimination. This is not one of those times.”
An indignant Mr Gullis responded: “As a former trade union representative I always stood up for my members, regardless of their views. This is really disappointing to see.” But the TUC has insisted that its comment was “tongue-in-cheek”.
A spokesperson said: “It goes without saying that we oppose all and any forms of unfair treatment at work.
“This was a tongue-in-cheek response to Jonathan Gullis’ accusation that classrooms are full of ‘woke’ activists.
“His faux outrage shouldn’t disguise the fact that he was part of a government that relentlessly attacked teachers and their right to strike. We wish him all the best in finding a new job.”
Cleverly warns against ‘vilifying’ trans people
James Cleverly has warned against the vilification of trans people, calling for a “thoughtful” approach to gender dysphoria in children.
This came after he said on Monday that children should not be allowed to “dictate” their gender identity to adults.
While he reiterated his statement that “adults have a responsibility to children”, he added: “I’ve got very, very good friends who are lesbian, who are gay, who are trans and I am a freedom loving, live and let live Tory. But we also have to recognise that children deserve the support of parents.”
Asked for his view on the role of charities such as Stonewall, he added: “We should not imply that charity groups are inherently seeking to do harm, because generally they are not. But we also need to make sure we support children…particularly as they go through puberty.”
“I am a little bit uncomfortable, perhaps, where there are permanent life changing decisions that are made by children going through puberty, I’m naturally uncomfortable with that.
“We should be balanced, we should be thoughtful, we should take our responsibility to children seriously but we also shouldn’t’ vilify minority groups”, the Tory leadership candidate said.
Conservative Party leadership candidates call for election to be shortened
Two Conservative Party leadership candidates called for the election to be shortened so the winner can respond to Rachel Reeves’ Budget.
James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick separately told Tory party members they would be lobbying the party chairman Richard Fuller to bring the election to an early end if they make the final two next week.
Ms Reeves is due to give her first Budget as chancellor on Wednesday 30 October, three days before Conservative members find out who has won the leadership election.
In it she is expected to address the £22 billion blackhole she says officials have discovered in the public finances since they took office.
As it stands it will be the last major set piece parliamentary event for former prime minister Rishi Sunak before he stands down as leader.
Mr Cleverly said: “I think that the new leader should be given the opportunity to respond to it.”
Cleverly says he will push to end leadership election before October budget
James Cleverly said he would push for the leadership election to be brought to an end early so the new party leader can respond to Rachel Reeves’s Budget in November.
Mr Cleverly said: “I think that the new leader should be given the opportunity to respond to it.”
He acknowledged that there may be some concern that some members who vote by postal ballot might not be able to get their vote submitted in time. He said he would speak to party chairman Richard Fuller if he is in the final two when the four candidates are whittled down next week.
He added: “I have already said to the party board that I would prefer that we nibble away a couple of days from the leadership (election)… I want to get at them at the first possible opportunity.
“This Budget will define this Labour Party. If we hit them hard, where it hurts, in their economic incompetence that will be a good starting point for the new leader of the party.”
China could help prop up UK TV by buying Peppa Pig now the licence fee is ‘unsustainable', Cleverly says
China could help prop up UK TV by buying Peppa Pig and other content now the licence fee is “unsustainable”, James Cleverly has suggested.
On the future of the TV Licence, Mr Cleverly said: “I had a delegation from the BBC come along to me and say, when I was a new MP, and they did the usual thing: ‘Oh, because of the unique way the BBC is funded ya-ya-ya.’
“And I said to them, and I said to them at the time, this was back in 2015, I said ‘if I were you, at the next renegotiation of the licence fee, I would start your planning to become a subscription service.
“‘You have a back catalogue of some of the best television in the world’. If Disney and Netflix can make money on the subscription model, the BBC should, because the bottom line is, in the era of streaming services, the tax to watch television is an unsustainable business model.
“And that back catalogue of content that we have already paid for, why don’t we make sure that when China obsesses about Peppa Pig – apparently Peppa Pig is very popular in China – and other content, that they pay for it rather than demanding that we pay for it all over again?”
Cleverly suggests Jenrick needs to ‘justify his words’ over special forces claim
James Cleverly has suggested leadership rival Robert Jenrick should “justify his words” after claiming that British special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.
Asked about the remarks, which were made by the former immigration minister in a campaign video, Mr Cleverly said: “Look, whoever said that needs to justify their words.
“I’ve never accused the British armed forces of murdering anybody and if you’re going to make that accusation you need to back it up.”
