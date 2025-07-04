UK politics live: Rachel Reeves says she was ‘clearly upset’ but it was her job to support government at PMQs
Reeves rejected suggestions that her tears at PMQs were related to a conversation with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Rachel Reeves has appeared in public with Sir Keir Starmer a day after breaking down in tears alongside the prime minister in the Commons.
The pair were both at the launch of the government’s 10-year plan for the NHS in London.
Speaking to broadcasters following following the launch, Ms Reeves declined to give the reason behind her tears.
“Clearly I was upset yesterday and everyone could see that. It was a personal issue and I’m not going to go into the details of that,” the chancellor said.
“My job as chancellor at 12 o’clock on a Wednesday is to be at PMQs next to the prime minister, supporting the government and that’s what I tried to do.
“I guess the thing that maybe is a bit different between my job and many of your viewers’ is that when I’m having a tough day it’s on the telly and most people don’t have to deal with that.”
She appeared to reject suggestions that her tears at PMQs were related to a conversation with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle or another member of government.
Steve Coogan says he now ‘admires’ Margaret Thatcher because of Keir Starmer’s politics
Steve Coogan has said that Keir Starmer ‘s lack of “ideology” has made him retroactively “admire” Margaret Thatcher.
The actor and writer is a dyed-in-the-wool Labour supporter and has often used his bumbling comedy creation Alan Partridge – a longstanding Tory – to poke fun at the party’s political rivals.
However, Coogan, whose credits include cult comedy series The Trip and Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning, is not a fan of the UK prime minister and, one year into Starmer’s time in office, Coogan remains unconvinced by his performance.
Welfare reform has been postponed, but it isn’t going away
Welfare reform has been postponed, but it isn’t going away
Rachel Reeves’s brave face cannot mask the challenges she now faces
If there were any doubts about Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for Rachel Reeves, the prime minister and his chancellor have gone all out to try and put them to bed.
A day after she sat crying through Prime Minister’s Questions on live television, the chancellor sat smiling and cheering through the prime minister’s speech outlining a 10-year plan for the NHS.
For his part, Sir Keir shouted “wahey” as Ms Reeves got to her speech to lay the financial framework for the plan.
For crying out loud: Are you ready for the ‘politics of pain’ about to hit us?
Keir Starmer promised that the last Budget would be “painful”. In a speech in the Downing Street garden in August, two months earlier, he tried to manage expectations, saying that the state of the public finances was “worse than we ever imagined”, and asked people to “accept short-term pain for long-term good”.
It was a forlorn hope. Far from “accepting” the pain, public opinion turned against the government further after Rachel Reeves announced £25bn a year of tax increases, rising to £40bn a year by the end of this parliament.
Business leaders reacted particularly badly to the rise in employers’ national insurance contributions, causing the chancellor to over-correct when she addressed the CBI the following month. She told representatives that she was “not coming back with more borrowing or more taxes”.
Which tax rises could Rachel Reeves introduce to pay for the £5bn welfare U-turn?
This week’s embarrassing climbdown on welfare saw the government’s benefits reforms gutted almost entirely, while savings from the bill were slashed from £5bn to nothing.
In the wake of the U-turn, there are now growing questions over how the government will raise the money to fill the black hole in the public finances.
Ministers have already squeezed significant savings out of their departments in cuts that were unveiled at last month’s spending review, meaning there is now a mounting expectation that the chancellor will be forced to raise taxes instead.
Ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana to set up new party with Jeremy Corbyn
A former Labour MP has announced her intention to co-lead the formation of a new political party with Jeremy Corbyn, the ex-Labour leader.
Zarah Sultana, whose Labour whip was suspended last year, confirmed her resignation from Sir Keir Starmer’s party.
In a statement posted on X, Ms Sultana, who represents Coventry South, stated the initiative would also involve "other independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country".
Kemi Badenoch’s lack of empathy over Rachel Reeves’s tears will come back to haunt her
The trouble with Kemi Badenoch is that if she sees someone lying on the ground, she can’t resist the temptation to kick them. She lacks empathy, to put it politely.
There she was at Prime Minister’s Questions, facing an open goal for a change, and attacking the prime minister, who, even three days later, can look after himself. Then she spots the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, her lip quivering, seemingly on the brink of crying. Straight in goes the Badenoch boot – she said Reeves looked “absolutely miserable” and described her as Starmer’s “human shield”.
After Starmer failed to confirm Reeves in post for the rest of the parliament – a tall order for any appointee – Badenoch piled on the punishment: “How awful for the chancellor that he did not confirm she would be in post.”
The markets have spoken – and it is they, not the prime minister, that saved Rachel Reeves
The markets have delivered their verdict. They want Rachel Reeves, and no one else will do. If the chancellor needed saving, they’ve done the job, boosting her political clout in the process.
The events of the last 24 hours have been quite remarkable, almost on a level with the Truss mini-Budget, when the City’s appalled reaction resulted in the near collapse of several big pension funds, and ultimately led to the end of a premiership before a now-infamous lettuce had rotted.
The tearful expression on the face of a visibly upset Reeves, and a less than ringing endorsement from a prime minister who had previously said she would be in place for the full parliament, triggered a panic, with some of the biggest movements in UK government bond prices recorded since the “Trussterf***” Budget.
Labour respond to Zarah Sultana resignation
Responding to Ms Sultana’s statement, a Labour spokesperson said: “In just 12 months, this Labour government has boosted wages, delivered an extra four million NHS appointments, opened 750 free breakfast clubs, secured three trade deals and four interest rate cuts lowering mortgage payments for millions.
“Only Labour can deliver the change needed to renew Britain.”
MP Zarah Sultana resigns from the Labour Party
MP Zarah Sultana has said that she is resigning from the Labour Party to “co-lead the founding of a new party” with Jeremy Corbyn.
Ms Sultana, who has sat in the Commons as an independent MP since she had the Labour whip withdrawn last year, represents the Coventry South constituency.
She said in a statement posted on X that she was “resigning from the Labour Party”.
“Jeremy Corbyn and I will co-lead the founding of a new party, with other independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.”
She said that “Westminster is broken but the real crisis is deeper” and the “two-party system offers nothing but managed decline and broken promises”.
She added: “A year ago I was suspended by the Labour Party for voting to abolish the two-child benefit cap and list 400,000 children out of poverty. I’d do it again. I voted against scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners. I’d do it again. Now, the Government wants to make disabled people suffer; they just can’t decide how much.”
She urged people to “join us”.
