Rachel Reeves denies lying about Budget black hole to justify tax hikes – UK politics live
Rachel Reeves denies breaking Labour manifesto pledge not to raise taxes – but admits she is asking people to pay more
Rachel Reeves has denied lying about the scale of the Budget black hole to justify her £26bn tax hikes.
Pressed by Trevor Phillips on Sky News about whether she lied to the public by not making it clear she had a £4bn surplus instead of a deficit, she hit back, saying: “Of course I didn't”.
Her denial comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to her Budget in a speech next week after Downing Street dismissed claims the chancellor misled voters over the scale of the fiscal challenge facing the UK.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Friday said it had informed the chancellor as early as September 17 that the deficit had improved, and told her in October it had been eliminated altogether, but Ms Reeves suggested tax rises were still necessary in November to tackle a £20bn gap.
The chancellor denied breaking from the manifesto while speaking to Laura Kuenssberg: “We didn't break the manifesto.
“But am I asking working people to pay a bit more? Yes, I am.”
She also affirmed that she felt she would be chancellor for years to come.
Recap: Reeves was 'uncomfortable' with Badenoch response to Budget
Rachel Reeves said she had been “uncomfortable” listening to Kemi Badenoch’s response to the Budget, in which the Conservative leader mocked and impersonated the Chancellor.
Ms Reeves told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I don’t like that sort of stuff. I don’t do it. I try to concentrate on policies rather than personalities.
“I would just say that Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss’s budget, she said was 100 per cent right, so I’m not totally sure whether her judgment chimes with the British public.
“But as a politician, I have always tried to focus on the issues and not the personalities. It’s just not the sort of politics that I do.
“So, yes, I was a bit uncomfortable listening to that, because it’s not really the way that I behave, but people are entitled to deliver the Budget response that they want and she focused on personalities.
“I would have preferred to hear Kemi Badenoch set out her alternative economic proposals. We haven’t heard that.”
Analysis: Rachel Reeves is misleading people about her Budget choices – and Starmer could fall with her
Warning Reeves’ landlord tax will push up rent prices and cut supply
Rachel Reeves’ new landlord tax will cause the rental market to “dry up” and push record-high rents even higher, a leading figure in the property market has warned.
In a stark warning to the chancellor, Simon Gammon, the founder and managing director of mortgage brokers Knight Frank Finance, said her Budget decision to hike tax on landlords’ rental incomes by 2 per cent will be the “last straw” for many, forcing them to sell up.
David Maddox, Political Editor reports:
Keir Starmer to back Rachel Reeves’ Budget amid row over deficit claims
Rachel Reeves is facing intense scrutiny over allegations she misled voters regarding the UK’s fiscal health, following revelations from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
The controversy stems from pre-Budget speculation suggesting a £20 billion gap in meeting fiscal rules, partly due to downgraded productivity forecasts.
Read more here:
Zarah Sultana welcomes collective leadership model in Your Party
Zarah Sultana welcomed the Your Party conference’s decision to choose a collective leadership model over a single leader.
The former Labour MP had backed collective leadership after her preference for a co-leadership model was not put to members for a vote.
She said: “I have fought for maximum member democracy since day one. Seeing members choose collective leadership is truly exciting.
“Together, we’re building a new socialist party – radically democratic and powered by a mass movement.
“This party will be led by its members, not MPs. This is only the beginning.”
Your Party to be led by members rather than a leader
Your Party’s founding conference has voted to be led by its members, rather than an individual leader.
The conference voted 51.6 per cent in favour of being led by a committee of members.
In a separate vote, the conference agreed to allow members of other parties to join Your Party where they were found to “align with the party’s values”.
It follows a row over the expulsion of a number of members on the eve of the conference on the grounds they were also members of the Socialist Workers Party.
A Your Party spokesperson said: “This vote shows that we really are doing politics differently: from the bottom-up, not the top-down.
“In Westminster we have a professional political class increasingly disconnected from ordinary people, serving corporations and billionaires instead of the communities they are supposed to represent.
“With a truly member-led party, we will offer something different: democratic, grassroots, accountable.”
Breaking: Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana won’t be leaders of Your Party after member vote
Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana cannot run to lead the new left-wing party they founded after members voted that a ‘collective’ headed by a non-MP should make major decisions about its future.
A second option, for a traditional single leader, which would have seen Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana battle it out to head Your Party, was also rejected by members.
Kate Devlin, The Independent’s Whitehall Editor reports here:
Recap of Rachel Reeves' post-Budget weekend roundup
Here were the key points made by the Chancellor as Rachel Reeves spoke to Trevor Phillips and Laura Kuenssberg this morning:
- “I could have cut public services, I chose not to,” she told Laura Kuenssberg.
- “We didn't break the manifesto. We haven't broken the manifesto because that's explicitly said about the rates. But are you asking, am I asking working people to pay a bit more? Yes, I am.”
- “The £4 billion surplus was not enough,” she told Trevor Phillips in response to news the OBR had said she had a £4bn headroom.
- “One of the things I did in the budget was lift 450,000 children out of poverty. That was funded through cracking down on tax avoidance, more measures in the budget and introducing a gambling tax.”
- “Because of the measures that I took in the budget, inflation is going to be 0.4 percentage points lower next year than they originally forecast because of our cost of living measures to reduce inflation, and so I needed to address [that] as well.”
