Spring statement 2025 live: Rachel Reeves targets civil service as she is expected to seek £10bn in cuts
Chancellor warns ‘hard’ choices must be made in spring statement as she rules out further tax rises
Rachel Reeves has warned 10,000 civil service jobs will be cut this parliament, as the chancellor seeks to stick to her own “ironclad” fiscal rules in this week’s spring statement.
The £10bn of “headroom” left by the chancellor in her October budget has been wiped out, as global pressures pushed up the cost of government borrowing and recent forecasts of UK growth were revised downwards – prompting Ms Reeves to warn of “hard” choices ahead.
Having ruled out further tax rises, the Labour chancellor has ordered mandarins to slash 15 per cent from departmental administrative budgets by 2029–30 to save an estimated £2.2bn a year, prompting fears for public services already reeling after a decade of austerity.
Insisting to the BBC that her cuts would not amount to a return to austerity, Ms Reeves defended her decision to take £5bn from welfare payments, despite criticism from within Labour.
She further rejected analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which said UK families will on average be £1,400 worse off by 2030. The charity warned the government could be the first since 1955 to see living standards fall under its tenure.
