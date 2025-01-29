Rachel Reeves speech live: Chancellor set to unveil Heathrow and Old Trafford projects in bid to grow economy
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today unveil a raft of policies aimed at economic growth, including an expected expansion of Heathrow Airport.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will pledge to fight for growth and say that Britain “can do so much better” this morning, as a cabinet minister said the UK “can’t afford” to not build runways.
It’s been a rocky start for Ms Reeves since Labour’s victory, with some of her policies - such changes to inheritance tax for farmers and a rise in tax paid by employers - facing a barrage of criticism.
Latest gross domestic product figures showed the UK economy grew only slightly in November, while business confidence is at a low.
At 10am, in her first major speech since the Budget in October, Ms Reeves will unveil new plans to boost the economy.
An announcement on the expansion of Heathrow is expected despite the threat of a backlash by Labour MPs. She is also expected to back a major plan to redevelop Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.
Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds was asked about the plans for Heathrow and concerns it was in conflict with the UK’s environmental commitments on BBC Breakfast this morning.
He said: “We simply cannot afford to say we don’t build reservoirs any more, we don’t build railways, we don’t build runways. That’s not good enough, we will be left behind.”
What are the plans for Heathrow airport
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to give her support on Wednesday for the expansion of Heathrow Airport.
The plans, which would see the building of a third runway, would create extra capacity which could be used to increase flight numbers and boost resilience during disruption.
The current maximum annual number of flights is around 475,000. A third runway could enable it to reach around 740,000 flights a year.
Heathrow said in 2018 that it could complete the project for £14 billion.
But there are environmental concerns.
Campaigners say airport expansion would lead to a severe increase in aircraft noise experienced by local communities.
Planes emit CO2 when they burn jet fuel, which would also contribute to global warming.
What are we expecting in Rachel Reeves' landmark speech
This is Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ biggest speech since delivering her Autumn Budget last year, and there is understandably much interest as she looks to outline how she’ll deliver economic growth.
Among the major projects she will unveil will be plans to deliver the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor that will boost the UK economy by up to £78bn by 2035, according to industry experts.
An announcement on the expansion of Heathrow is also expected despite the threat of a backlash by Labour MPs, while the chancellor will also back a major plan to redevelop the iconic Old Trafford home of Manchester United.
She will tell regional and business leaders in Oxford that economic growth is the number one mission of this government and its Plan for Change.
Ms Reeves will say: “Low growth is not our destiny, but that economic growth will not come without a fight. Without a government that is on the side of working people. Willing to take the right decisions now to change our country’s course for the better.”
Third runway at Heathrow would be 'an illusion of growth'
We heard this morning from energy boss and Labour donor Dale Vince who told BBC Radio 4 it would be a mistake for Rachel Reeves to back a third runway at Heathrow.
Mr Vince, who donated £5m to Labour in the run-up, to the election said it would lead to exporting tourism money aboard and would “come at the expense of our carbon-cutting effort”.
He said: “We’ve got to decarbonise energy, transport and food, and at the moment we’re on course to do energy, and we won’t do that with this Heathrow expansion, which is a big mistake.”
Labour doesn’t have a ‘doom message’, business secretary says
Jonathan Reynolds has denied that Labour has a “doom message”, instead saying he has “always been optimistic”.
It comes as critics accuse the government of talking down the economy, after the government repeatedly set out the problems facing Britain and pointed to a “£22bn black hole” they claimed to have inherited from the Conservatives.
The business secretary – asked if the party realised they had gone too far with negative messaging – said: “I don't believe we had a doom message. I believe we face a difficult fiscal inheritance. We have to address that.”
Pressed on whether he regrets how much the government mentioned the “black hole” facing the public finances, Mr Reynolds said: “I regret there was a black hole.”
He added: “There are times where you face this kind of situation and you've got to address it.”
There are ‘real problems’ with proposals to build a third runway at Heathrow, Ed Davey says
Ed Davey has said there are “real problems” with proposals to build a third runway at Heathrow.
It comes ahead of a major speech from Rachel Reeves today, where she is expected to announce plans for the project.
The Liberal Democrat leader said officials are “not sure whether it will bring the growth, and realising that if it brings growth, it may take quite some time”.
He said his party wants to “make sure we're taking measures to grow our economy now”.
“That's why we've put such a big emphasis on getting rid of the barriers and the costs and the bureaucracy that the Conservatives introduced for our traders”, Sir Ed added.
His comments come after a number of Lib Dem MPs – including Munira Wilson and Sarah Olney - penned a letter to transport secretary Heidi Alexander expressing concern that the airport expansion could have negative impacts on the environment and human health.
What would be the environmental impact of a Heathrow expansion?
Planes emit CO2 when they burn jet fuel, which contributes to global warming.
Climate and energy website Carbon Brief says a forest twice the size of London would need to be planted in the UK to cancel out the extra CO2 emissions from expansion of Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton Airports.
The UK’s target to meet net zero CO2 emissions is 2050.
The aviation sector is largely relying on the development of sustainable aviation fuels to reduce CO2 emissions.
It is also developing aircraft powered by electricity and hydrogen, although the large-scale commercial use of these technologies remains a long way off.
Independent advisers on the Government’s Climate Change Committee recommend there should be “no net airport expansion across the UK”.
Ed Davey warns 'things are going from bad to worse' for social care
Sir Ed Davey has warned that “things are going from bad to worse” for social care across the UK, accusing Labour of a “failure to act”.
While he praised the party’s decision to set up a cross-party commission on social care, he said the timetable they have set out is “just not acceptable”,
“Labour’s refusal to act quickly on social care - and actually making it worse with the rise in national insurance - I think things are going from bad to worse. I didn't think that would happen”, the Liberal Democrat leader told Sky News.
It comes after it was announced that the reforms promised by Labour will not be implemented until 2028.
“They said it's going to take at least three years. I'm afraid we can't wait. We believe this can be done this year so we can implement the changes that people need.
Sir Ed added: “It's crucial for those people who need care and their families and their loved ones. It's also crucial for the NHS because, without reforming social care, you'll never sort out the problems in our health service.”
UK will be ‘left behind’ if third Heathrow runway is not built, minister suggests
The Business Secretary has said the UK “can’t afford” to be a country that “doesn’t build runways”.
Asked about the expected announcement of support for a third runway at Heathrow, Jonathan Reynolds said he would not “pre-empt” the Chancellor’s speech.
He told BBC Breakfast: “I want people to know that things that have been too difficult in the past will be focused on, will be changed, will be delivered on, by this Government.
“It’s not just about aviation expansion, there’s a whole range of things.”
He added: “We’re not going to have endless judicial reviews effectively try to second-guess democratically-elected decisions from the elected government of the day. We will follow process, but that process has got to be one that can deliver the things.
“We simply cannot afford to say we don’t build reservoirs any more, we don’t build railways, we don’t build runways. That’s not good enough, we will be left behind.”
