Politics latest: Rachel Reeves has Starmer’s full backing, No 10 says after chancellor cries in PMQs
Chancellor’s spokesperson says Reeves was crying over a ‘personal matter’ as Starmer’s press secretary confirms she has PM’s ‘full backing’
Downing Street has insisted Rachel Reeves has Sir Keir Starmer's full backing after she was seen in tears during PMQs.
Ms Reeves wiped away tears as Kemi Badenoch told the Commons she looked “absolutely miserable”. Labour minister Ellie Reeves then appeared to be holding her sister’s hand as she left the chamber on Wednesday.
It has been claimed by ministerial sources that the tears were a result of an argument with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle prior to PMQs for which they said he has since apologised. The Speaker’s office has declined to comment.
But her tears came as the prime minister came under attack in a fiery PMQs over his failure to deliver £5bn of welfare cuts which were a crucial part of the spending review.
He had refused to guarantee Ms Reeves’ future as chancellor when pressed by Ms Badenoch amid growing speculation over a reshuffle to regain his authority.
In the grilling at PMQs, Sir Keir insisted his benefits bill will be “better for the economy” despite a £5bn hole now left in the government’s spending plans. And he refused to rule out tax rises.
UK bonds suffer biggest selloff since October 2022 as worries build over Reeves
UK government bond prices fell by the most since October 2022 and the pound has tumbled after Rachel Reeves was seen in tears during PMQs.
The chancellor has repeatedly emphasised her commitment to fiscal rules, limiting the amount Britain will borrow, and, analysts said, the market moves reflected fears that she would be replaced, creating even more uncertainty.
The yield on the 10-year government bond, or gilt, rose as much 22 basis points on the day at one point, to 4.681%, as investors ditched UK debt.
That would be the largest one-day jump in the British benchmark yield since October 2022, in the aftermath of Liz Truss' chaotic fiscal announcement that cost her premiership.
The selloff hit the entire gilt curve. Thirty-year yields rose nearly 22 basis points, and 2-year yields rose 11 bps.
Sterling dropped by more than 1% against the dollar, set for its largest one-day decline since mid-June and also weakened sharply against the Euro.
No10 says Starmer in constant engagement with MPs
Downing Street insisted there was “constant engagement” between the Prime Minister and Labour MPs, amid calls for a reset in relations with backbenchers.
The Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “There is constant engagement with the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party).
“The Prime Minister meets regularly with the Parliamentary Labour Party.”
She added: “He meets regularly with the parliamentary committee, which represents backbench MPs. That engagement has been consistent and will continue to happen.”
Former Tory MP joins Reform and will head up social care policy
Former Conservative MP Anne Marie Morris has joined Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s party has said.
The former MP for Newton Abbot will head up the party’s social care policy.
Ms Morris, who was a member of the Commons from 2010 to 2024, said that Reform “offers the vision and leadership” that Britain needs.
“I want to play my part in delivering that vision,” she added.
Ms Morris represented the Devon constituency of Newton Abbot from 2010 until last year’s general election, when she was unseated by Liberal Democrat Martin Wrigley, who overturned a majority of more than 17,500.
Ms Morris came second, with the Reform candidate in third place.
Ms Morris had the Conservative whip suspended twice during her time in the Commons, including once in 2017 for using racist language, for which she later apologised.
Betting markets lose confidence in Reeves
Bookmaker Coral has this afternoon suspended betting on Rachel Reeves leaving her role as Chancellor in 2025.
The firm has already opened a market on her replacement, with Pat McFadden the early 6-4 favourite. Darren Jones is second best in the betting at 4-1, while Torsten Bell is 6-1.
“The writing may be on the wall for Rachel Reeves after the PM failed to publicly back her. We have pulled the plug on our betting on the Chancellor leaving her post by the end of the year,” said Coral’s John Hill.
No 10 says Starmer backs Reeves after Chancellor’s tears in Commons
Rachel Reeves is “going nowhere” and will remain as Chancellor, Downing Street said, despite Sir Keir Starmer declining to give her a public show of support.
The Chancellor was visibly tearful in the Commons, as her position came under intense scrutiny after the welfare U-turn which put an almost £5 billion black hole in her plans.
But allies said she was dealing with a “personal matter” and No 10 said she had Sir Keir’s “full backing”.
Labour MP who led welfare revolt calls for wealth tax to meet £5bn cost of U-turn
The leader of the rebel Labour MPs who forced Sir Keir Starmer to abandon his welfare reforms has called for a wealth tax to meet the £5bn cost of the U turn.
On Tuesday, the prime minister suffered the biggest blow to his leadership since coming into power a year ago after he was forced to shelve a key plank of his controversial benefit cuts in order to get them through parliament.
While his welfare reform bill passed its second reading by 335 votes to 260 – a majority of 75 – the prime minister still suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership so far, with 42 Labour MPs voting to reject the legislation.
The Independent’s political correspondents Millie Cooke and Archie Mitchell report:
Tories demand to 'know what's going on' with Reeves after tears in Commons
The Tories have said “we need to know what’s going on” with Rachel Reeves after the Chancellor was seen visibly upset during Prime Minister’s Questions, which a spokesman has since said related to a personal matter.
Kemi Badenoch’s spokesman said “personal matter doesn’t really clear it up” and “you normally tell people what the personal matter is”.
Asked whether politicians should disclose all personal matters in their lives regardless of what they are, he said: “That’s an absurd question.”
He added: “I’m not going to speculate… I think we should find out what’s going on.”
Welfare revolt will not be 'defining story of this government', Cabinet minister says
Welfare revolt will not “be the defining story of this government”, a Cabinet minister has said.
Pat McFadden compared Tuesday night’s backbench revolt to one under Sir Tony Blair in the 1990s, and told Times Radio: “I have been around for a long time, and I have to reflect that it’s not the first time this has happened with Labour on welfare.
“When we first came into government in 1997 we had a very similar size of rebellion on a similar issue: we had 47 Labour MPs voting against a welfare reform measure, we had 100 abstentions.
“The headline was, Blair suffers in benefits revolt and that government went on not only to reform welfare more, but to reduce child poverty, to turn around the NHS and to do a lot of other good things. So I don’t deny that this has been a difficult process over welfare reform, but it’s not the first time it’s happened, and it is not going to be the defining story of this government.”
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also defended Sir Keir Starmer, telling the same station he is the person who has “set the direction” for the Government.
Asked whether there are issues of policy or leadership, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said: “Keir Starmer is the leader who took the Labour Party for only the fourth time in its history from opposition to a majority Labour government.”
