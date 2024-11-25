UK politics live: Rachel Reeves to defend Budget to CBI after stark warning over tax rises
The chancellor is expected to tell the group there was ‘no alternative’ to tax rises
Rachel Reeves is due to come face to face with firms at the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) amid backlash over her autumn Budget, reiterating that she stands by her choices.
The chief executive of the CBI will warn in a speech on Monday that the measures announced last month have made it harder for businesses to “take a chance” on hiring new people.
However, the chancellor is expected to tell the group there was “no alternative” to tax rises after she announced a nearly £70bn uplift in public spending, partly funded by sharp increases in business taxes.
Speaking at the CBI’s annual conference in London, she will say: “Across the board, in so many sectors, margins are being squeezed and profits are being hit by a tough trading environment that just got tougher.
Ahead of her discussion with Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will give a speech at 1pm.
Labour made economic growth a central part of its pitch to voters in the general election and has repeatedly pledged to help boost business investment since entering government.
