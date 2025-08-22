Asylum hotel protests latest: Dozens of demonstrations and counter-protests to take place as tensions mount
Government scrambles to draw up contingency plan as more councils indicate taking legal action
Dozens of demonstrations outside hotels housing asylum seekers are expected to be met by anti-racism campaigners today and over the weekend.
There has been a surge in protests against the use of such hotels since a larger demonstration at The Bell Hotel in Epping earlier this summer.
Following the release of new migration figures on Thursday, dozens more have been planned over the weekend.
Stand Up to Racism has co-ordinated counter-protests at almost every site, including seven on Friday.
These will go ahead outside hotels in cities and towns including Bournemouth, Cardiff, Chichester, and Leeds, with further demonstrations expected on Saturday.
Meanwhile, more councils are considering launching legal action against the use of hotels housing asylum seekers.
Hillingdon Council is the latest to indicate it is contemplating action following Epping Council’s High Court win, which granted them a temporary injunction to prevent migrants being housed in The Bell Hotel.
The government is scrambling to draw up a contingency plan as it braces for more challenges, including some from Labour-run councils.
Epping asylum hotel numbers rose from 28 to 199 in three months
A council at the centre of a legal case to block a hotel from housing asylum seekers was among the top 10 UK local authorities which saw the biggest rise in numbers staying in this kind of accommodation in recent months.
Epping Forest District Council in Essex went from housing 28 asylum seekers in hotels in its area in March this year, to 199 by the end of June.
The latest data breakdown, published by the Home Office on Thursday, comes two days after the council secured a High Court temporary injunction blocking the use of Epping’s Bell Hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers on planning grounds.
The legal case followed protests and counter-protests outside the Bell Hotel.
There were 124 local authorities across the UK housing asylum seekers in hotels at the end of June, according to the Home Office data.
This is around a third of all UK authorities.
Warning far-right has ‘hijacked’ women’s safety for political gain
Leading women’s rights groups have warned that the far right movement has “hijacked” the issue of women’s safety for political gain.
More than 100 organisations have written to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to urge the government to stop far-right groups from “weaponising” violence against women and girls (VAWG) for a “racist, anti-migrant agenda”.
Read the full article here:
Warning far-right has ‘hijacked’ women’s safety for political gain
Asylum seeker in Epping hotel says close them and 'let us work'
An asylum seeker staying in the Bell Hotel in Epping has urged the government to “close all the hotels” and allow people to work.
Mohammed, from Somalia, told the BBC that he thought regular housing “would be better”.
He expressed the desire to support himself by working instead.
"So, if you cannot work and you don't have enough socials [things to do], it is difficult," he told the broadcaster.
"They are not allowed to work; they stay for long time.
"We don't have guarantee [of becoming a] resident, so they get stress.
"The people, they go outside and they try to make problem."
Shadow minister asked if there are concerns protests could turn violent
Shadow Home Office minister Katie Lam has said that members of the public have the right to protest, as police forces across the country prepare for an estimated 30 anti-migrant events and counter-protests.
She told GB News: "I think that we’ve been seeing are local people peacefully making their voices heard and their thoughts known. In a democracy we should all welcome putting forward how they feel about something, and voicing genuine concerns. They have a right to express that."
Asked if she was concerned that these protests could stretch police services, which will take place alongside Premier League football games and the Notting Hill Carnival, she said: “If they tip into violence but a lot of these protests haven’t and long may that continue.”
Asylum claims backlog at 71,000
Thursday’s migration figures have shown that the government has made progress on cutting the asylum application backlog.
The total number waiting was 70,532 in June, down from more than 90,000 at the end of 2024, after the former Tory government stopped processing applications while it waited to see if it could send people to Rwanda under its ultimately failed deportation scheme.
The numbers waiting for more than 12 months for a decision are also falling significantly, although some 19,000 are still waiting.
As Epping case could bring migrant hotel use to an end – where else can asylum seekers go?
A High Court Judge ruled that asylum seekers can no longer be housed at a hotel in Epping that has been the site of multiple protests in recent weeks.
The Home Office is responsible for asylum and protection in the UK, and must now find somewhere else for these people to go.
Some of the options include other hotels, HMOs or military bases:
As Epping case could bring hotel use to an end – where else can asylum seekers go?
More councils consider legal action
Labour is facing the possibility of more councils launching legal action to restrict the use of asylum hotels.
Hillingdon Council is the latest to indicate it is considering its legal options following Epping Council’s High Court win.
Hillingdon Council leader Ian Edwards told Local Democracy Reporters: “Our head of legal will be reviewing the judgement to determine if a similar case can be brought."
The government is scrambling to draw up a contingency plan as it braces for challenges from authorities including Labour-run councils, who are now among those considering legal challenges of their own.
Counter-protests planned for today
Seven counter-protests have been set up by anti-racism campaigners on Friday.
In recent weeks, there has been a surge in anti-migrant demonstrations outside hotels housing people who are seeking asylum.
Following the release of migration figures, dozens more have been planned over the weekend, The Independent understands.
Stand Up to Racism has co-ordinated counter-protests at almost every site.
On Friday counter-protests will go ahead outside hotels in cities and towns including Bournemouth, Cardiff, Chichester, and Leeds.
YouGov: More Britons blame Conservatives for issues around asylum hotels than blame Labour
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
New YouGov polling finds that over a quarter (28%) of Britons say the previous Conservative government are most responsible for the issues around asylum seekers being housed in hotels, while one in five (19%) say the current Labour administration is most at fault.
Two in five (40%) Britons believe that the current Labour government and the previous Conservative administration are equally responsible.
Over half (57%) of people who voted for Reform UK at the last general election blame both equally:
Epping protesters and its council have 'led the way', says Robert Jenrick
Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said the people of Epping who protested outside the Bell Hotel, and its council have “led the way”.
Writing in The Telegraph, he said that “our country’s patience has snapped”.
It comes as a wave of fresh protests are expected this weekend outside hotels used as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.
Earlier this week, a judge granting Epping Forest District Council a temporary injunction that blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Essex.
The council had argued the injunction was needed amid “unprecedented levels of protest and disruption” in connection with the hotel.
Mr Jenrick wrote: “People are utterly sick of being ignored by the establishment.And this time they are doing something about it.
“It’s heartening to see people from all backgrounds fighting back against a rotten status quo – and winning.
“As a result of their success the Home Office is now under immense pressure to deport those here illegally rather than managing failure by housing them across the country.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments