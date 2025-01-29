PMQs live: Starmer faces questions after Reeves backs 'badly needed' Heathrow third runway in major speech
Sir Keir Starmer is at PMQs after chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a raft of plans to drive economic growth including the expansion of Heathrow Airport
Sir Keir Starmer is being grilled on Labour’s plan for economic growth after Rachel Reeves unveiled a series of projects the government was backing, including the expansion of Heathrow Airport.
Speaking in Oxfordshire, the chancellor confirmed government support for a third runway at the UK’s busiest airport despite environmental concerns, including from inside her own Cabinet.
She also announced her backing of the redevelopment of Old Trafford in Manchester, a rail link between Oxford and Cambridge and the building of the Lower Thames Crossing.
A planning and infrastructure bill will loosen environmental requirements for developers and address delays caused by judicial review challenges, Ms Reeves said.
At PMQs, Sir Keir will likely face questions from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on the chancellor’s plans. Shadow chancellor Mel Stride has already said Ms Reeves’s plans did not break down the biggest barriers to growth in the country.
Ms Reeves’ speech on delivering economic growth followed a rocky start to her tenure as chancellor since Labour’s victory. Some of her policies - such as changes to inheritance tax for farmers and a rise in tax paid by employers - have faced a barrage of criticism.
Latest gross domestic product figures showed the UK economy grew only slightly in November.
EasyJet set to launch flights from Heathrow ‘at scale’
The only major airport in Europe not served by easyJet is London Heathrow – but that will change if expansion goes ahead.
Kenton Jarvis, chief executive of Britain's biggest budget airline, said: “I welcome the Government’s pro-growth agenda and their recognition of the importance of aviation and the crucial role it plays as an enabler of economic growth.“
As an island nation, this industry provides much-needed connectivity as well as creating many skilled jobs which contribute to the wider prosperity of the country.
“Expansion at Heathrow will provide consumer and economic benefits and represents a unique opportunity for easyJet to operate from the airport at scale for the first time and bring with it lower fares for consumers.”
An indication of what that scale would have to look like became clear in the depths of the Covid pandemic in November 2020, when easyJet applied for 14 daily pairs of take-off and landing slots at Heathrow.
Airport Coordination Limited, the independent body that assigns precious permissions at London’s main airport, awarded it none.
Among London airports, easyJet currently serves Gatwick, Luton, Southend and Stansted.
Analysis: Reeves talks tough on growth but stands firm on Labour’s EU red lines
The real headline-grabber from the chancellor’s growth speech will be the controversial decision to back a third runway at Heathrow - which has already sparked a row in the Labour ranks.
But the 40-minute speech, which saw the chancellor mention “growth” 31 times, was littered with economy-boosting announcements.
After six months of stagnant growth since Labour took office, the speech sought to show Ms Reeves is serious about turning the economy around.
She deflected questions about her growth-crushing Budget measures, such as the national insurance hike which businesses have railed against as a jobs tax, trotting out the well-worn line that the Conservatives left a £22bn black hole in the public finances.
But striking was the lack of any movement on Labour’s EU red lines, which economists and business chiefs say are holding back the economy.
If the chancellor really wants to give Britain the economic boost it needs, she and Sir Keir Starmer must revisit their refusal to consider a return to the customs union as one of the biggest pro-growth moves available to the government.
Heathrow Airport welcomes Rachel Reeves' backing on expansion
The chancellor gave her backing to the planned expansion of Heathrow, with the opening of a third runway for more than 700,000 flights a year.
In response, Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “This is the bold, responsible vision the UK needs to thrive in the 21st century and I thank the Government and Chancellor for their leadership.
“It has given us the confidence to confirm our continued support for expanding Heathrow.
“Successfully delivering the project at pace requires policy change – particularly around necessary airspace modernisation and making the regulatory model fit for purpose.”
Ms Reeves’ asked the airport to deliver its proposals in the summer.
Nothing changes - Tory shadow chancellor says after Rachel Reeves' speech
Following Rachel Reeves’ speech, in which she gave her backing to a series of major projects including the expansion of Heathrow, the Tories reiterated their attack on the Autumn Budget.
Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said: “The biggest barriers to growth in this country are Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer and their job-destroying budget – and nothing in the chancellor’s speech proved otherwise.
“What’s worse, the anti-growth Chancellor could not rule out coming back with yet more tax rises in March.
“This is a Labour Government run by politicians who do not understand business, or where wealth comes from. Under new leadership, the Conservatives will continue to back businesses and hold this Government to account.”
Rival protest camp parks up across the road
Meanwhile, a rival camp of climate protesters from Green New Deal Rising have parked up across the road from the convoy of farmers.
They are warning the chancellor against Heathrow’s expansion, with a banner reading: “There is no growth on a dead planet.”
Family farm tax protest outside Rachel Reeves' speech
The anti-family farm tax outside the chancellor’s speech has multiplied, with more than 20 furious farmers and a long line of tractors now stood outside protesting Labour’s inheritance tax changes.
It is impossible to hear anything above the sound of tractor horns blaring, and the chancellor will have to drive through the demonstration to leave the venue.
Reeves' 'blinkered approach' on Europe is holding back businesses - Lib Dems
Responding to Rachel Reeves’ speech on economic growth today, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said the chancellor should have focused on a new UK-EU trade deal.
She said: “The Chancellor’s blinkered approach on Europe is holding back British businesses and stifling growth.
“If this government was serious about boosting growth, it would start negotiating a new UK-EU trade deal with a bespoke customs union at its heart.
“This is the single biggest lever ministers could pull to turbocharge our economy. The refusal of the Chancellor to even consider it shows a worrying lack of ambition.
“After years of economic vandalism under the Conservatives, families and businesses deserve better.”
Mayor of London remains opposed to Heathrow expansion
Just responding to Rachel Reeves’ backing of a third runway at Heathrow, the Mayor of London quickly gave his response on social media.
He said: “I remain opposed to a new runway at Heathrow airport because of the severe impact it will have on noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets.
“I will scrutinise carefully any new proposals that now come forward from Heathrow, including the impact it will have on people living in the area and the huge knock-on effects for our transport infrastructure.
“Despite the progress that's been made in the aviation sector to make it more sustainable, I’m simply not convinced that you can have hundreds of thousands of additional flights at Heathrow every year without a hugely damaging impact on our environment.”
Environment group quick to attack government's support of Heathrow expansion plan
The “No 3rd Runway Coalition” has responded furiously to Rachel Reeves pledging support for expansion at Heathrow airport.
Paul McGuinness, chair of the environmental campaign group, said: “We assume Heathrow expansion was chosen because it has become the totemic mission impossible.
“Yet, the plan is not only eye-wateringly expensive. It entails flattening villages and tunnelling over the M25’s busiest junction to increase Heathrow’s size by an area that is larger than Birmingham airport, to fly as many extra planes as Gatwick currently flies – effectively to build the UK’s second-largest airport next to the first. And all in the most overflown and densely packed residential region in the UK.
“And with the slew of other expected expansions in the South East now increasing aviation capacity by 60 million passengers each year – which is more than Heathrow expansion ever offered – Heathrow expansion is now less investable and less possible than ever".
There were protesters outside Siemens Healthiness in Eynsham, Oxfordshire, where Rachel Reeves was giving her speech.
Analysis: Rachel Reeves has put Ed Miliband in his place
Even as late as Monday afternoon energy secretary Ed Miliband was hinting that a third runway at Heathrow could be blocked if it did not meet carbon emission targets.
But chancellor Rachel Reeves has pulled rank and made a decisive move to end the long running debate over Heathrow expansion.
She wants the UK to be “the world’s best connected place to do business”.
Other countries are expanding their airports. Ms Reeves does not want the UK to be left behind.
