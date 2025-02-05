PMQs live: Starmer faces grilling after Lammy rebuffs Trump's claim US will take over Gaza
Sir Keir Starmer’s appearance at PMQs comes hours after US president Donald Trump proposed taking ownership of the Gaza Strip
Sir Keir Starmer faces questions at PMQs over Donald Trump’s plan for the US to take over Gaza and turn the war-torn strip into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.
The US president also said Palestinians should move out of the region in comments made during a joint conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However, Mr Trump’s proposal has faced opposition in Labour’s cabinet, with environment secretary Steve Reed insisting Palestinians “must be able to return to their homes and rebuild their shattered lives”.
Mr Reed said that “lasting peace” could only be secured through a two-state solution.
Foreign secretary David Lammy also rejected Mr Trump’s proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza. He said the way forward was a two-state solution to the conflict and said Israel should exist alongside “a free and viable Palestinian state”.
The debate over the future of Gaza comes just days after Mr Trump suggested he was poised to expand his tariff regime to both the UK and the EU.
Experts told The Independent this week that Sir Keir has been left “walking a tightrope” between the US and Europe, despite signs of optimism as Mr Trump claimed the UK was “out of line” on trade, “but... I think that one can be worked out”.
Red Wall group request meeting with PM on immigration
Red Wall MPs are calling for a more focus on immigration and investment up north from the government to fend off electoral threat from Reform UK.
The group, convened by Bassetlaw MP Jo White, wants to see the government speak up about what it’s doing to remove illegal immigrants, as well as more investment to shore up support.
The Bassetlaw MP is calling for the introduction of ID cards.
They have requested a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer after a recent YouGov opinion poll suggested Reform UK was one point ahead of Labour in terms of the country’s voting intentions.
One unnamed red wall MP, a member of the focus group, told PA that a key area of concern surrounded Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ push for economic growth spotlighting wealthier areas in the south.
They said of funding announcements for transport between Oxford and Cambridge, as well as Heathrow Airport’s potential expansion: “That has no effect whatsoever on the red wall.
“It’s not going to create growth in the forgotten areas where Reform are more likely to be second.”
Foreign Minister says 'we need to ensure future for Palestinians in their homeland'
Foreign Secretary David Lammy has spoken out following Donald Trump’s proposed “take over” of Gaza.
Speaking from his visit to Kyiv, the minister said: “we need to ensure future for Palestinians in their homeland.”
He added: “we want to see Palestinians prosper in Gaza and West Bank.”
Mr Lammy is the latest UK MP to shoot down the US President’s comments, as Environment Secretary Steve Reed said on Sky News: “Palestinian civilians have been through a living nightmare for the last 14 months, they need to be able to return to their homes and start to rebuild them.”
Mr Reed added: “What I won’t do is provide a running commentary on the pronouncements of the president of the United States or any other world leader… I think we should give Donald Trump credit for the role he played in securing the ceasefire in the first place.”
Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “I genuinely believe that we have to focus on seeing the hostages being released, because that is absolutely pivotal. It is critical to bringing about a sustainable end to the conflict.”
Neither Dame Patel or Mr Reed offered a direct criticism of Trump.
Starmer voice coach travelled between lockdown tiers
Sir Keir Starmer’s voice coach travelled between Covid tiers to visit the prime minister during lockdown, it has emerged.
Leonie Mellinger visited Labour’s London office on Christmas Eve in 2020, when the capital was under Tier 4 regulations, a new book has revealed. The visit came as Sir Keir, then Labour leader, gave a statement on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Two-state only solution to Middle East conflict, Labour MP says after Trump comments
Trump tariff row sees Brits demand closer ties with EU, new poll reveals
Keir Starmer’s chief negotiator says the UK must be “ruthlessly pragmatic” with Brexit reset talks and strike an ambitious deal in just three months.
European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told the EU/UK Forum in Brussels on Tuesday that the prime minister will host a leader summit in May “where we hope we can deliver a balanced yet ambitious outcome to benefit all our citizens”.
The approach to the talks contrasts heavily with years taken by the Tories to negotiate Brexit after the 2016 referendum, bogged down by disputes in parliament and fractures in the Conservative party before eventually leaving in 2020.
David Maddox reports:
Trump tariff row sees Brits demand closer ties with EU, new poll reveals
As the UK opens up its Brexit reset talks with the EU, a major new poll shows a growing appetite to have much closer ties with Europe in preference to the US
How the UK's £55 million support package to Ukraine will be spent
The Foreign Office announced a further £55 million financial support package to Ukraine to help put the country in the “strongest position possible”.
As part of the new financial package, £17 million will go towards sustainable energy projects, as Russia continues to decimate key infrastructure.
They said that £10 million will help the recovery of Ukrainian businesses and £25 million will support family and community-based services.
The foreign office said £3 million would go towards deliveries of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria, as Ukraine seeks to restore relations following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Russia.
Starmer’s Chagos deal ‘a betrayal of the British people’, Priti Patel warns
Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is a “betrayal of the British people”, Priti Patel has claimed.
The shadow foreign secretary called on the prime minister to stop discussions over the Indian Ocean archipelago “full stop”.
And she called on Sir Keir to “go back to base camp” and re-examine a non-binding ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Britain was illegally occupying the islands, home to the vital Diego Garcia military base.
Amid speculation a new version of the deal, which followed a change of government in Mauritius, could double the overall cost of the agreement, Ms Patel said it is “simply not right” to commit up to £18 billion at a time when pensioners have had their winter fuel payments scrapped and farmers are being hit with an inheritance tax raid.
Archie Mitchell and David Maddox report:
Starmer's Chagos deal 'a betrayal of the British people', Priti Patel warns
Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is a “betrayal of the British people”, Priti Patel has claimed.
Why has Labour allowed such big increases in council tax?
Millions of households are facing a council tax hike beyond normal thresholds this year, as Angela Rayner warned of further “tough decisions” to “rebuild and stabilise” local government.
Six councils, serving more than two million people in total, have been granted permission to increase council tax beyond the established annual threshold of 5%.
Sean O’Grady looks at the reasons behind the decision.
Why has Labour allowed such big increases in council tax?
As the government gives six local authorities permission to raise the tax by up to 10 per cent, Sean O’Grady looks at the reasons behind the decision
