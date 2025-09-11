Mandelson sacked by Starmer after revelations over Epstein ties: Latest updates
Prime minister defies pressure to sack Peter Mandelson over his links with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Sir Keir Starmer has asked Lord Peter Mandelson to be withdrawn as ambassador to the United States, Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty has told MPs.
A Foreign Office statement said: “In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador.
“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.
“In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.
“In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.”
MPs had been calling for Lord Peter Mandelson to be “hauled” back to the UK for questioning after more revelations concerning his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Resurfaced emails appear to show Lord Mandelson, now the ambassador to the US, offering support for convicted paedophile Epstein as he was facing charges of child sex offences, putting mounting pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to sack him.
Ben Wallace demands Mandelson is sacked
Tory former defence secretary Ben Wallace has claimed that Lord Mandelson should never have been appointed as UK ambassador to the US.
With the Jeffrey Epstein scandal blowing up, Sir Ben has warned that Mandelson threatens to damage the UK’s brand if he stays in position.
He posted on X: “Peter Mandelson must go. From day 1 in DC it was always about him not about UK plc. He has spent his political career ‘regretting’ and ‘resigning’. Why he was ever allowed to represent the Crown and the UK is beyond me.”
Sir Malcolm Rifkind expects Mandelson will resign
Respected former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind has told The Independent that Lord Mandelson’s position as the UK’s ambassador to the US is now “very weak” given the revelations over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
For Sir Malcolm the key problem is the messages between the two after the former financier and paedophile was convicted.
He said he would expect Mandelson to fall on his sword as prime minister Sir Keir Starmer struggles to defend him.
Sir Malcolm said: “The revelation of the message he sent to Epstein after Epstein had plead guilty to a sex offence with a minor and been imprisoned, makes Mandelson’s position very weak. I would not be surprised if he chose to resign later today.”
Barker drops out of Labour deputy leadership race
Paula Barker has dropped out of the Labour deputy leadership race, giving her support to Lucy Powell.
She said: “The next deputy leader must listen to the concerns of every section of our party and not be afraid to bring those challenges to the government.
“Being a good team doesn’t mean we can’t be honest, criticism of government, when it’s constructive, makes us stronger.”
Former Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls for Mandelson to be questioned
Former chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Alicia Kearns MP has called on her successor, Labour MP Emily Thornberry, to demand that Lord Peter Mandelson returns to the UK for questioning.
MPs call for Mandelson to return for questioning
MPs are reportedly calling for Lord Peter Mandelson to return from the US for questioning over the latest revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
As a Lord, Mandelson is not required to face questioning from MPs.
But the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee, comprised of many Labour MPs, is reportedly keen for him to return.
Tory MP and Foreign Affairs Committee member Aphra Brandreth has also urged Lord Mandelson to return to Britain to face questioning.
"At a time of huge instability around the globe, it's vital that the UK's ambassador to the US is focused completely on his job,” she told the broadcaster in a statement.
"As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I would welcome the opportunity to question Lord Mandelson on his ability to carry out his duties to the UK."
Minister to be forced to answer questions about Mandelson in Commons
A Government minister will be forced to answer questions in the Commons about Lord Mandelson’s appointment.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has granted an urgent question to Tory Neil O’Brien.
Mr O’Brien said: “The Speaker has granted me an urgent question in Parliament on Peter Mandelson this morning. Starmer gave no answers yesterday, let’s try again.”
Lord Mandelson is not required to be questioned by MPs due to being a Lord.
Labour MP says Mandelson's role 'untenable'
Labour MP Rachael Maskell has said Lord Peter Mandelson’s role as UK ambassador to the US is “untenable” given his previous relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
