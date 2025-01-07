Nigel Farage paid £189,000 to be brand ambassador for gold company

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has been paid tens of thousands of pounds to be the ambassador of a gold bullion company, the latest alternate income for the Reform UK leader.

The Member of Parliament for Clacton was paid £189,300 from Direct Bullion for a brand ambassador role in December, according to the latest MP’s register of interests. By comparison, the basic annual salary for an MP is £91,346, plus expenses.

The hefty sum amounts to just four hours of work per month, according to the self-reported register, and includes some work undertaken before Mr Farage was elected in July.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has a number of lucrative sidelines (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Farage appeared in a series of videos for the gold dealer beginning in March, touting gold as a capital gains tax-free investment option.

“I have been bullish [on] gold for over five years and am delighted with the results,” Mr Farage told the Independent.

This £189,000 sum adds to a long list of jobs for Mr Farage, ranging from social media influencer to GB news pundit.

This makes him one of the top-paid MPs in the country, with a total sum of at least £547,583 in payment for non-MP employment in 2024 according to his register of interests.

Mr Farage’s register of interests since he was elected include a self-estimated 456 hours of work for external paid opportunities, not including an estimated 16 hours per month (80 hours in total) writing for the Daily Telegraph.

This amounts to approximately 58 days of paid work for non-MP duties, or about 11.6 weeks, in the same period; or 68 days including his Telegraph gig.

Mr Farage told the Independent he did not believe that his multiple jobs distracted from his constituency work.

In December, Mr Farage received a further £42,076 for presenting on GB News, bringing his total registered salary from the network to around £220,000 since being elected.

One of Mr Farage’s most lucrative side gigs is the video platform Cameo, for which he was paid £15,451 between November and December alone.

Cameo users can pay to receive personalised videos from Mr Farage, some of which have gotten him into hot water. His Cameo earnings total to approximately £53,000 since he began reporting his interests.