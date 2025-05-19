Cyber attack on Legal Aid Agency exposed ‘significant amount’ of applicant data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “significant amount of personal data” of people who applied to the Legal Aid Agency since 2010, including criminal records, was accessed and downloaded in a cyber attack in April this year, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.

The group that carried out the attack has claimed it accessed 2.1 million pieces of data but the MoJ has not verified that figure, it is understood.

The Government became aware of a cyber attack on the Legal Aid Agency’s online digital services on April 23, but realised on Friday that it was more extensive than originally thought.

The data accessed may include contact details and addresses of legal aid applicants, their dates of birth, national insurance numbers, criminal history, employment status and financial data such as contribution amounts, debts and payments.

The LAA’s online digital services, which are used by legal aid providers to log their work and get paid by the Government, have been taken offline.

An MoJ source put the breach down to the “neglect and mismanagement” of the previous government, saying vulnerabilities in the Legal Aid Agency systems have been known for many years.

“This data breach was made possible by the long years of neglect and mismanagement of the justice system under the last government.

“They knew about the vulnerabilities of the Legal Aid Agency digital systems, but did not act,” the source said.

The MoJ is urging anyone who has applied for legal aid since 2010 to be alert for unknown messages and phone calls and to update any passwords that could have been exposed.

The ministry has been working with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre, and has informed the Information Commissioner.

Legal Aid Agency chief executive Jane Harbottle apologised for the breach.

“I understand this news will be shocking and upsetting for people and I am extremely sorry this has happened.

“Since the discovery of the attack, my team has been working around the clock with the National Cyber Security Centre to bolster the security of our systems so we can safely continue the vital work of the agency.

“However, it has become clear that, to safeguard the service and its users, we needed to take radical action. That is why we’ve taken the decision to take the online service down,” she said.

Ms Harbottle said contingency plans are in place to make sure those in need of legal support and advice can continue to access it.

A National Crime Agency spokesman said: “We are aware of a cyber incident affecting the Legal Aid Agency.

“NCA officers are working alongside partners in the National Cyber Security Centre and MoJ to better understand the incident and support the department.”