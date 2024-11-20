Amphibious assault ships and 31 helicopters to be scrapped in major defence cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Defence secretary John Healey has announced emergency cuts to the UK military including 31 helicopters and the Royal Navy’s two amphibious assault ships.

The government has blamed the disputed £22 billion black hole left in the finances by the Tories. However, the Conservatives have warned that the cuts have come because Labour refuses to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence.

Mr Healey told MPs that Labour had “a dire inheritance” from the Tories in defence.

“We have begun to fix the foundations going forward,” he added.

open image in gallery Defence Secretary John Healey (Kin Cheung/PA) ( PA Wire )

“For too long our soldiers, sailors and air staff have been stuck with using outdated equipment.”

He said the savings would be worth £500 million over the next five years.

The emergency statement caught MPs by surprise today and has left doubts over whether the UK could take back the Falklands if they were invaded again.

The scrapping of HMS Bulwark and HMS Albion leaves the UK without any amphibious assault ships. In addition the frigate HMS Northumberland is beyond economic repair and will be decommissioned along with two Wave class tankers.

Mr Healey said that Bulwark and Albion had been “superficially retired” by Tory ministers “but kept on the books at a cost of £9 million a year.”

open image in gallery HMS Bulwark (Dave Griffiths/MoD Crown copyright/PA) ( PA Media )

The defence secretary said that the service chiefs had agreed to his “common sense decisions which previous governments had failed to take.”

He added: “These will not be the last difficult decisions I will have to take.”

Added to that 31 helicopters - 14 Chinooks and 17 Pumas - are also to be permanently grounded. The UK’s replacement helicopter programme is still some years away. There were 294 helicopters in the armed forces last year.

Also going are the outdated 40-year-old watchkeeper drones.

However, Mr Healey did announce new retention payments for armed forces personnel who sign up for additional years of service.

He said: “I can announce today that I am introducing, from April, a new £30,000 retention payment for a cohort of tri-service aircraft engineers who sign up for (an) additional three years of service. This will affect and be open to around 5,000 personnel in total.

“And from January, a new £8,000 retention payment for army personnel who served four years, supporting 4,000 personnel each year for three years. So 12,000 troops in total.

The government is currently conducting a strategic defence review and were unable to rule out further cuts. There have already been concerns that the size of the army will be reduced to 63,000.

Tory shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “We have heard it all! Labour calling itself the party of defence.”

He went on: “They have refused to set a pathway to 2.5 per cent (of GDP on defence spending) and instead of a pathway we have cuts.”

He questioned why the decisions were being made before the strategic defence review has reported.

He added: “Labour have made their choices and they own the consequences.”

Lib Dem defence spokesperson Richard Foord pointed out that the new Chinooks are not due to come in until 2027 and the medium helicopters to replace the Pumas unlikely to be ready until the start of the next decade.

He said: “I am not surprised the service chiefs agreed this. It is their job to salute and turn right.”

Former intelligence and security committee chairman Sir Julian Lewis described the scrapping of the amphibious ships was “a black day for the Royal Marines”.

He said that the UK would not have tha capability for “at least a decade”.

Former defence secretary Sir Gavin Williamson was one of tha number of MPs to press for the old equipment to be offered to Ukraine to help in the war against Russia.

Meanwhile, leading defence thinktank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) said that the cuts underlined how “tight” the defence budget is.

RUSI's military sciences irector Matthew Savill provided the following reflections, said: "These are mostly capabilities that are approaching retirement anyway, have been at low levels of readiness or aren’t worth further refits or investment (Watchkeeper is probably obsolete).

“But the fact that defence either can’t crew them, or is prepared to cut them to make very modest savings over five years in the current international environment is an indication of just how tight resources must be in the MOD right now.

“In particular, the defence review will be under pressure to set out the future role of the Royal Marines; how the Navy will bring into service and sustain more escorts, which are the workhorses of the fleet; and the impact upon helicopter capacity and procurement."