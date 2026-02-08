Mandelson-Starmer latest: Starmer ally admits PM ‘must take responsibility’ over scandal as pressure grows
Lord Mandelson is being asked to give back an exit payment he received after being unceremoniously sacked from office
Welfare secretary Pat McFadden has said that Prime Minister Keir Starmer “must take responsibility” as mounting pressure grows for him to resign.
It comes amid reports that a five-figure exit payment was reportedly given to Lord Peter Mandelson when he was sacked as US ambassador after the latest release of the Epstein files. The payment is now being reviewed by the Foreign Office.
Mr McFadden suggested Lord Mandelson give the money back and donate it a charity supporting women and girls affected by domestic violence.
The financial settlement is estimated to be between £38,750 and £55,000 before tax and other deductions, accounting for three months of pay, according to the Times.
His salary is said to have been among the highest paid in the diplomatic service raking in between £155,000 and £220,000 per year.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Peter Mandelson's civil service employment was terminated in accordance with legal advice and the terms and conditions of his employment.”
Supporters of David Lammy told the Telegraph that he had been against the appointment of Mandelson and in favour of an extension of Dame Karen Pierce’s term because of her connections to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Mandelson appointed as he was seen as skilled political operator with Trump
The reason Lord Peter Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US was because he was seen as a skilled political operator with the administration of Donald Trump, Pat McFadden said.
“In the end the judgment was, they were looking for someone who could operate at the highest political level with the Trump administration, who knew business, who knew trade”, the work and pensions secretary told Sky News.
“Now that turns out to have been the wrong decision, and it’s blown up in the most spectacular manner. But it’s important for your viewers to understand why on earth was this appointment made in the first place, and that is the reason.”
At the time Mr McFadden said much of the media praised the appointment, adding: “He wasn’t plucked from obscurity or disgrace.”
Lammy 'warned' Starmer about Mandelson appointment
Sir Keir Starmer is facing further backlash as it emerged that deputy prime minister David Lammy warned the leader about appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Friends and allies of Lammy told the Telegraph he had been against the appointment of Mandelson and in favour of an extension of Dame Karen Pierce’s term in the role due to her connections to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Mr Starmer is said to be “devastated” over the scandal and contemplating whether to stay as PM, according to the publication.
Tories call for a no-confidence vote in the Prime minister
The Conservatives party have suggested the prime minister lacked due diligence when appointing Lord Mandelson.
The Tories flagged the fact Lord Mandelson had left Cabinet twice before, had alleged business dealings in Russia and China, and had ongoing relationship with Epstein after his conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 should have been clear evidence for not appointing him.
Shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Alex Burghart said: “Any one of these three things on their own should have been serious cause for concern, given that this was our most senior diplomatic posting.
“And yet the Prime Minister went ahead with the appointment anyway, in a way that I’m afraid has totally destroyed the Prime Minister’s reputation and trust in the Prime Minister’s judgment.”
Watch: Starmer acted in 'good faith' over Mandelson, says McFadden
PM 'didn't understand the scale of risk' when warned of Mandelson
Maurice Glasman, Labour peer, told Sky's Trevor Phillips that he advised the prime minister's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, against the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
He explained that after attending Donald Trump's inauguration as president in January 2025, he gave a briefing document to No 10 advising on "the scale of change" that the new administration would bring.
People approached Mr Glasman with photos of Mandelson with Jeffrey Epstein, when he was in Washington and he relayed all this to No10.
"What I wrote was he was the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"I mean, it was a very inappropriate choice because [...] this issue of Epstein is massive in the States - I don't think then, a year ago, we understood the resonance of this story.
"This fulfils all the criteria of the international Jewish conspiracy, the financial elites, paedophilia - it's a massive thing in the States. Now it's here."
It’s time to end impunity for those on the edge of treason
Britain has been enfeebled by years of top-level scandals that has gone unpunished, writes world affairs editor Sam Kiley.
No wonder young people don’t feel their country is worth fighting for.
It’s time to end impunity for those on the edge of treason
Staff forced to resign after accusation of leaking Mandelson's details shares thoughts
In 1999, Gordon Brown's former spokesman, Charlie Whelan, resigned for allegedly leaking information about Mandelson not disclosing an interest-free loan of £373,000 from former paymaster general Geoffrey Robinson.
In recent events, Pater Mandelson received a payment of up to £55,000 before deductions after being fired as US ambassador in September.
This has sparked a reaction from a staff member forced to resign from government nearly three decades ago - for allegedly leaking about Mandelson.
MP questions government on the reasons for Mandelson's pay off after he was fired
Conservative MP Alicia Kearns wrote to the government to establish the facts surrounding Lord Mandelson's pay-off after he was fired as UK ambassador to the US, because of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
She initially received no response but was eventually told that her letter was mislaid and they were not deliberately avoiding her questions.
Ms Kearns said: "So the big question that I would love to see everyone asking of the prime minister and others is on what basis was Mandelson fired?", she told presenter Barbara Serra on Sky News.
Kearns explained that if Mandelson was fired for misconduct in public offence - a potential offence police are now assessing - "all contractual niceties that allow him to take away these sorts of big payments should have been null and void".
Lord Blunkett calls on Starmer to sack chief of staff Morgan McSweeney
Talking to Paddy O'Connell on BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House programme, former home secretary Lord Blunkett called for the sacking of Keir Starmer’s controversial chief of staff Morgan McSweeney.
Mr McSweeney is a protege of Peter Mandelson’s and pushed for him to be ambassador to the US and then pleaded with the PM to prevent his sacking last year as new details of his relationship with the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein emerged.
Lord Blunkett warned: “He needs a new chief of staff, he needs an opening up of the routes to him so that people can reach him and he can hear what people are thinking and feeling.
“Everybody's running around like headless chickens as though there's only one answer and that's supposedly to get rid of the Prime Minister. What about all of us pulling together?'
Whenever there's been a major crisis for a Prime Minister... there's had to be a rethink as to what's gone wrong.”
Go back and take a look at who gave you advice and who turned out to be right, and that evaluation is just looking at the evidence.”
He also called on Labour politicians to stop briefing against each other, following statements from allies of Wes Streeting and Angela Rayner in the Sunday papers.
“Things are dire. But they're made more difficult from briefings and counter-briefings.
When people see a party acting like ferrets in a sack they draw their conclusions.
Once again let's try and get our act together and speak with a common voice about what we're about.”
'PMs have to take responsibility', Starmer ally says
Cabinet minister Pat McFadden said: "the prime minister [has] acted in good faith" in terms of his appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, he told Sky New's Trevor Phillips this morning.
Mr McFadden said: "In the end, this is about the prime minister, and I think that he's horrified by what's happened.
"He's issued an apology to the victims, and he will definitely wish he never made this appointment.
"But the real person who could have saved him from this was Peter Mandelson himself."
Mr McFadden has now suggested Lord Mandelson give the money back and donate it to violence against women and girls charity.
McFadden also claims he does not recall discussing Mandelson with the prime minister ahead of the appointment, despite having served under the former business secretary in Gordon Brown's government.
