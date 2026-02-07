Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Mandelson-Starmer latest: Claims Rayner warned PM over peer’s Epstein links after police search his homes

The former deputy prime minister reportedly told Starmer appointing Mandelson would be a mistake

Police search Mandelson’s homes in Epstein probe as pressure mounts on Starmer

Angela Rayner warned Sir Keir Starmer not to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador due to concern over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, it has been reported.

The former deputy prime minister told Sir Keir in 2024 handing the job to Lord Mandelson would be a mistake due to his ties to the paedophile financier, according to reports in The Times.

Sir Keir has apologised for believing Lord Mandelson’s “lies” and vowed to hand over documents related to his vetting to parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC).

It comes after the Metropolitan Police searched addresses in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, as part of a misconduct in public office investigation launched into Lord Mandelson.

Officers were seen leaving his London address, carrying boxes on Friday evening. The force said the alleged offences involved a 72-year-old man and confirmed that he had not been arrested.

Brown says he 'deeply regrets' bringing Mandelson into government

Gordon Brown has said he deeply regrets bringing Peter Mandelson into his government, according to a report in The Guardian.

Writing in the newspaper, the former prime minister said he takes responsibility for Lord Mandelson’s appointment and that revelations the peer had leaked sensitive information had caused him revulsion.

“I have to take personal responsibility for appointing Mandelson to his ministerial role in 2008. I greatly regret this appointment,” he wrote, adding he did not know about his links to Epstein.

“I did so in spite of him being anything but a friend to me, because I thought that his unquestioned knowledge of Europe and beyond could help us as we dealt with the global financial crisis.

“I now know that I was wrong. He seems to have used market-sensitive inside information to betray the principles in which he said he believed, and he betrayed the people who believed in them – and him.”

Then-business secretary Lord Mandelson with then-prime minister Gordon Brown in 2010 (Luke MacGregor/PA)
Then-business secretary Lord Mandelson with then-prime minister Gordon Brown in 2010 (PA Archive)
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 07:00

Keir Starmer warns ISC chair over 'significant volume' of vetting material

Sir Keir Starmer has written to the chair of parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC) warning it is likely to receive a “significant volume” of material over his vetting of Lord Peter Mandelson.

In the letter, dated 6 February, the prime minister says he has instructed the cabinet secretary to “work with you and your committee to agree the detail of how material that may be prejudicial to the UK’s National Security and International Relations is shared and reviewed, having regard to the requirements of the Metropolitan Police investigation”.

He adds: “As you note in your letter, it is important that documents are made available to parliament as soon as possible, noting that there is likely to be a very significant volume of material that will need to be reviewed to establish whether it is in scope.

“Above all else, the government wishes to engage constructively with the ISC, and to ensure that parliament’s instruction is met with the urgency and transparency it deserves. I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to follow up.”

Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 06:30

Starmer still under pressure as discontent mounts

Sir Keir Starmer is ending the week under intense pressure after his own MPs called for him to resign over his appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson.

The prime minister is facing a battle to stay in post as he faces questions over his political judgement.

It comes after months of speculation about Sir Keir’s leadership of the Labour Party, with senior figures appearing to position themselves as his successor.

Some have declared “it’s over” for Starmer, while others have pointed the finger at his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney.

Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 06:00

Analysis: Starmer’s survival depends on the fate of his right-hand man

How Starmer’s survival depends on the fate of his right-hand man

Many people in Labour want Morgan McSweeney sacked as Downing Street chief of staff, but there are questions over how Keir Starmer would survive as PM without him, Kate Devlin and David Maddox write
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 05:30

Everything we know about searches at Mandelson's homes

Police were seen searching two properties linked to Lord Peter Mandelson on Friday as a police probe into the disgraced ex-peer intensifies.

Emails published by the US Department of Justice appear to show Lord Mandelson leaking sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein during his time in government.

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police said they had launched an investigation into misconduct in public office offences.

On Friday, the force confirmed the 72-year-old man at the centre of the investigation had not been arrested.

Pictures show police officers outside Lord Mandelson’s homes in Camden and Wiltshire, with people seen carrying boxes out of the Camden property.

A person carrying boxes leaves Mandelson’s Camden home
A person carrying boxes leaves Mandelson's Camden home (Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 05:00

Watch: Mandelson ‘portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew,’ says Starmer

Mandelson ‘portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew,’ says Starmer
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 04:00

Will Starmer resign over Mandelson-Epstein scandal and who could replace him?

Sir Keit Starmer is under growing pressure to resign after he appointed Lord Peter Mandelson to the role of US ambassador.

Lord Mandelson has been accused of leaking sensitive government documents to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his time in government in 2008.

But will the prime minister resign - and if so, who could replace him?

The Independent’s political corespondent Athena Stavrou takes a look below:

Will Starmer resign over Mandelson-Epstein scandal and who could replace him?

Labour MPs have questioned the prime ministers judgement, with some declaring ‘it’s over’ for Starmer
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 03:00

Who is Peter Mandelson and what do we know about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein?

Lord Peter Mandelson has been at the centre of a political storm this week after newly released emails suggested he leaked confidential government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

But who is the peer, and what do we know about his relationship with Epstein?

You can read more below:

Who is Peter Mandelson and what do we know about his relationship with Epstein?

The Labour grandee has held some of the most senior roles in British politics
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 02:00

In pictures: Police search Mandelson-linked properties

Police arrived at Peter Mandelson’s Camden home on Friday afternoon
Police arrived at Peter Mandelson's Camden home on Friday afternoon (Reuters)
Police were seen carrying boxes out of Mandelson’s Camden home
Police were seen carrying boxes out of Mandelson's Camden home (Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)
Police at the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in Wiltshire (Rod Minchin/PA)
Police at the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in Wiltshire (PA Wire)
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 01:00

Ministers will be asked to hand over messages to Mandelson

Senior government figures will have to hand over their messages with Peter Mandelson ahead of the release of files related to the prime minister’s decision to appoint the former peer as US ambassador despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC) informed the prime minister on Friday it would require all “electronic communications and minutes of all meetings” between Mandelson and ministers, government officials and special advisers during his time as US ambassador to be handed over.

The Independent’s political correspondent Athena Stavrou has more below:

Senior government figures forced to hand over private messages with Mandelson

PM hopes release of documents will prove he was ‘misled’ by Mandelson before he appointed him as US ambassador
Nicole Wootton-Cane7 February 2026 00:00

