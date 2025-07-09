Macron state visit live: Charles calls on Britain and France to ‘lead the way’ in face of ‘complex threats’
First day of Macron’s state visit demonstrates entente cordiale still remains strong between UK and France
The King has called on France and Britain to “lead the way” in the face of “complex threats” as he spoke at a star-studded state banquet.
In the speech marking president Emmanuel Macron’s state visit, Charles spoke of the deepening co-operation between the UK and France that will protect against “profound challenges” such as terrorism, organised crime and “irregular migration” across the English Channel.
He highlighted a summit between prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and the French leader when commentators expect the issue of the small boats crisis in the Channel to be top of the agenda.
The monarch’s comments were made at a dinner at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where he, the Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by guests including Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John.
The first day of Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte’s three-day state visit to the UK has demonstrated the entente cordiale still remains strong between the UK and France.
Addressing MPs and peers in parliament earlier in the day, Mr Macron pledged the “best cooperation” between France and the UK on the illegal migrants Channel crisis.
Watch: Macron makes Brexit joke in address to Parliament during UK state visit
The five women behind Brigitte Macron’s faultless French chic
Just why is it that we never see the French first lady, Brigitte Macron, commit a fashion faux pas?
How is it that this 72-year-old grandmother can, for example, pull off black leather trousers, really quite short dresses, or a swimming costume for a cover shoot?
With the Macron’s three-day state visit to the UK this week providing yet another welcome opportunity for scrutiny of Madame Macron’s impeccable wardrobe. With those impossibly toned, glossy bronzed legs, the power blow-dries and endless outfit wins she always seems to exemplify faultless French chic.
Fleur Britten writes:
The five women behind Brigitte Macron’s perfect French look
Watch: Macron’s car speeds away from Windsor Castle as luggage goes flying from open boot
Editorial: A small-boats deal with France would be a game-changer for Starmer
As The Independent has reported, the deal is not yet “over the line”. The hope on Sir Keir Starmer’s side is that the pomp and sense of occasion of a state visit will put pressure on Emmanuel Macron, the French president, to sign the historic agreement for a “one in, one out” exchange to tackle the small boats crisis.
That has been the British government’s hope on previous occasions, notably when Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir’s predecessor, visited Paris two years ago. Each time a deal has seemed close, but each time Mr Macron has shied away.
The outline of the potential deal is known, and has not been denied by either side. The idea is that France will allow Britain to return migrants who cross the Channel by small boat, and that Britain will take an equal number of people whose application for asylum in the UK has been accepted at processing centres in France.
Read more:
A small-boats deal with France would be a game-changer for Starmer – and the country
King seated next to Macron who was next to Kate
The King was seated between Emmanuel Macron and French culture minister Rachida Dati, while Kate – attending her first state banquet in nearly two years – was on the other side of the French president and also next to art historian Christophe Leribault, chairman of the Musee D’Orsay.
The Queen was on the other side of the table, between Brigitte Macron and French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu.
On the other side of first lady Brigitte was heir to the throne William.
Sir Mick Jagger, whose formal white place card read “Sir Michael Jagger”, was seated between Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Alice Rufo, director general for international relations and strategy of the French ministry for the armed forces.
Sir Elton John, who has severe vision issues after contracting an eye infection, was seated next to his husband, rather than apart which is usually the custom for couples at royal banquets.
On Sir Elton’s other side was the Duchess of Gloucester, while Sir Keir Starmer was next to footballer Mary Earps.
Also making an appearance was First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, as well as the French singer Mika, who was sat next to the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Charles calls on France and Britain to 'lead the way' in face of 'complex threats'
In his speech Charles described the UK’s closest continental neighbour as “one of our strongest allies” and said in the face of “complex threats” France and Britain “must help to lead the way”.
The King told the guests, who included the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Prime Minister and senior members of the Cabinet: “Monsieur le President, the summit that you and the Prime Minister will hold in London this week will deepen our alliance and broaden our partnership still further.
“Our armed forces will co-operate even more closely across the world, including to support Ukraine, as we join together in leading a Coalition of the Willing in defence of liberty and freedom from oppression; in other words, in defence of our shared values.”
He went on to say: “Our security services and police will go further still to protect us against the profound challenges of terrorism, organised crime, cyber attacks and of course irregular migration across the English Channel.
“And our businesses will innovate together, generating growth, trade and investment for our economies and across the world.”
King's speech sprinkled with lighter moments too
There were lighter moments during the King’s speech too, with Charles joking about the popular French cartoon character Asterix the Gaul’s incomprehension about Britons’ love of tea with a splash of milk, and how dinner guests had drunk “English sparkling wine made by a French Champagne house”.
And he described the “perfect combinations” of French and British – Monet’s paintings of London fog and Thierry Henry, a former French striker with London football club Arsenal, scoring at Highbury.
The French president even winked at the King when Charles mentioned the cultural ties between the UK and France and how a Frenchman, William the Conqueror, began building Windsor Castle more than 900 years ago and his son William has made Windsor his home.
Macron delivers speech in which he speaks about Bayeux Tapestry loan
Emmanuel Macron has delivered a speech mostly in French but in English he spoke about France’s loan of the Bayeux Tapestry which will go on display at the British Museum next year.
Speaking at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, he said: “For the first time in 900 years the Bayeux Tapestry will follow the same path as the warriors whose stories it tells and land on British soil.
“Either they were never made or they were lost – those final scenes of the tapestry are missing.
“I see that as (an) even more powerful symbol in the great mural of Franco-British history, the end has yet to be written.”
King speaks of deepening co-operation between UK and France in face of 'profound challenges'
The King has spoken of the deepening co-operation between the UK and France that will protect against “profound challenges” such as terrorism, organised crime and “irregular migration” across the English Channel.
In a speech marking President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day state visit to the UK, Charles highlighted a summit between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the French leader when commentators expect the issue of small boats to be top of the agenda.
The King also spoke of the growing environmental threat where the “very future of our planet hangs in the balance” and the UK and France have a “critical role to play”.
