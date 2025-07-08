Macron state visit live: King and Queen welcome French president and wife Brigitte with Windsor parade
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales at RAF Northolt
The King and Queen warmly welcomed the Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron on the dais at Windsor, with the French president kissing Camilla’s hand.
As they stood chatting, Mr Macron placed his hand on the King’s back, and gave it a few affectionate rubs.
Brigitte greeted the Queen with “la bise” – the customary French greeting of a double cheek air kiss. The royal party and their guests stood still for the French national anthem.
Mr Macron and the King later chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived. Charles led Mr Macron into the landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.
The King and Mr Macron then travelled together through Windsor in the 1902 State Landau, followed by the Queen and Brigitte Macron in the Semi-State Landau.
The third carriage, the Ascot Landau, was carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales who accompanied France’s armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu and French culture minister Rachida Dati.
King and Macron share warm moment amid pomp-filled Windsor welcome
The carriage procession swept into Windsor Castle’s quadrangle where an array of military units were in position waiting to take part in the ceremonial welcome.
Central was the guard of honour formed by two of the British Army’s oldest regiments: Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and F Company Scots Guards with the state colours of the regiments.
President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte were joined by the King and Queen on a dais, with the Prince and Princess of Wales stood nearby.
As the president and King stood waiting for their wives to join them, they shared a few words and Mr Macron warmly touched the King’s back.
The pomp and pageantry featured the Military Knights of Windsor by the castle’s sovereign’s entrance, a detachment of the Household Cavalry nearby and outside the equerries’ entrance was the King’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard.
King experiences burst blood vessel in eye
The King has suffered a burst blood vessel in his right eye.
The incident, which occurred overnight, is said to be unrelated to any of Charles’ existing health conditions.
Burst blood vessels in the eye, known medically as subconjunctival haemorrhages, are usually harmless and often resolve on their own without treatment.
Charles has experienced a difficult couple of years for his health, particularly after his cancer diagnosis.
Less than a year after his coronation, the King was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer, which was found while he was undergoing treatment for a separate issue relating to an enlarged prostate.
Since the news broke, the King has been undergoing treatment for over a year while he has gradually built up a return to public duties.
King and Queen await the Macrons
Overnight the King has experienced a burst blood vessel in his right eye which is said to be unrelated to any other health conditions.
The royal couple chatted to guests on the dais in Windsor as the military band trumpeted out uplifting tunes ahead of the Macrons’ arrival.
The King and Queen arrived by car at Dachet Road in Windsor after travelling from the castle ready to meet Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.
Cheers erupted from the crowd as the state limousine made its way slowly down to the dais to the sound of the national anthem.
The Queen is wearing a bright emerald green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy.
Camilla is also wearing an emerald and diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen.
King and Macron to ride together through Windsor in historic carriage procession
The King and Emmanuel Macron will travel together through Windsor in the 1902 State Landau, followed by the Queen and Brigitte Macron in the Semi-State Landau, Buckingham Palace announced.
The third carriage, the Ascot Landau, will carry the Prince and Princess of Wales who will accompany France’s armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu and French culture minister Rachida Dati.
The final two Ascot Landau carriages will ferry French officials including Helene Duchene, the French ambassador to the UK, and General Fabien Mandon, chief of the military staff.
The processional route, lined through the town by the armed forces, takes in Datchet Road, Thames Street High Street, Park Street, Cambridge Gate, George IV Gateway to the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle.
The pomp and pageantry of Macron's state visit
The King and Quuen will formally greet their guests on a Royal Dais constructed on Datchet Road in Windsor town centre, with the castle in the backdrop as gun salutes sound in nearby Home Park.
Charles, Camilla, the Waleses and Mr and Mrs Macron will then take a carriage procession through Windsor and along part of the Long Walk which leads to the castle, just as former French president Nicolas Sarkozy did in 2008.
A ceremonial welcome will be staged in the castle’s quadrangle with Camilla, William, Kate and Mrs Macron watching as the King and Mr Macron inspect the Guard of Honour.
Lunch will be hosted in the State Dining Room, after which the president and his wife, the King and Queen and members of the royal family will view a special exhibition of items relating to France from the Royal Collection in the Green Drawing Room.
Mr and Mrs Macron will also travel to London on Tuesday afternoon to see the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey and visit the Palace of Westminster where the French leader will address parliamentarians before meeting opposition leaders at Lancaster House.
The King and president will both deliver speeches at the banquet in the medieval St George’s Hall, where some 160 guests will be seated at the elaborately decorated 50 metre table, which will run the full length of the vast room.
Macron says UK and France will address major challenges such as migration and security
Emmanuel Macron said his visit to the UK was “an important moment for our two nations” as he promised “effective” action on issues including migration.
He said: “The United Kingdom is a strategic partner, an ally, a friend. Our bond is longstanding, forged by history and strengthened by trust.
“Together, we will address the major challenges of our time: security, defence, nuclear energy, space, innovation, artificial intelligence, migration, and culture.
“These are all areas in which we seek to act together and deepen our co-operation in a concrete, effective and lasting way.”
