Local elections live: Reform win dramatic Runcorn by-election by just six votes in fresh blow to Labour
Farage’s Reform overturns Labour majority of nearly 15,000 votes in Runcorn and Helsby as Dame Andrea Jenkyns wins Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty
Nigel Farage’s hopes of Reform contending as a potential party of government at the next election have received a massive boost as his candidate won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes.
The party overturned Labour’s previous majority of almost 15,000 votes, taking hold of an area which has been held by the party for more than 40 years. The extremely close result was declared after more than an hour spent on a knife-edge as a recount was conducted.
The Runcorn and Helsby by-election was the first major test for both Reform and Sir Keir Starmer after last year’s general election, nine months into a Labour government where Mr Farage’s party has been leading in the polls.
It came as hundreds of council seats and four mayoralties were contested around England as well with the Tories facing the biggest losses.
While Labour won the first three mayoral contests – in Doncaster, North Tyneside, West of England – Reform’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns has become the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, after winning 42 per cent of the vote.
Reform well ahead of Labour in Lincolnshire council race
Reform UK remains on track to take control of Lincolnshire County Council, after winning 19 of the first 25 seats to be declared – with Labour on three, Liberal Democrats two and Conservatives one.
The party needed another 17 seats from the 45 still to be declared to gain a majority on a council which was previously run by the Conservatives with 54 seats.
The full result from the council will not be known until later on Friday afternoon, as counting has not yet started in many of the seats.
Where have Labour and Reform won mayoralty contests?
Here is a graphic showing the mayoralty results so far:
Watch: Reform’s Sarah Pochin claims her Runcorn victory will ‘inspire’ country
New Reform MP claims people ‘frightened to leave their homes’ due to immigration
New Reform MP Sarah Pochin has told the PA news agency that illegal immigration is a “massive issue” for Runcorn.
She said: “People are living next to private landlord accommodation full of illegal immigrants that are causing people’s lives hell.
“That is an issue that we will absolutely be looking at as the priority.”
She claimed constituents were “frightened to go out of their houses”, adding: “It’s a whole area that we will be looking at in detail.”
Labour Party chair acknowledges 'people are impatient' for change
Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves has insisted that “change takes time” and acknowledged that “people are impatient” after Reform UK won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election.
She said Labour need to go “further and faster” in delivering its Plan for Change, telling Times Radio: “Change takes time and we know that people are impatient.
“We had 14 years of chaos under the Conservatives. Public services and the public finances were left in a state.
“We’ve had to stabilise the economy, but we’re starting that work. We’ve got our Plan for Change, we’re beginning to see the results of this, but we know we need to go further and faster.”
Northumberland County Council remains under no overall control
Northumberland was the first county council to declare all its results, with Conservatives winning 26 seats, Reform 23, Labour eight, Independents seven, Liberal Democrats three and Greens two.
With the Conservatives and Reform now holding 49 of the 69 seats on the council, it raises the question of whether the parties will have to do a deal to run it.
The council was previously led by a minority Conservative administration, with the party down seven and Labour down nine, while Reform previously had no seats on the council.
Reform UK chair insists party will stand up to greater scrutiny
Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf said “of course” the party would stand up to greater scrutiny as they increase their share of political power across the country.
“We’re not going anywhere and we’re not complacent,” he told the BBC.
“Yes, there’s going to be scrutiny, but we’re excited about the trust that British people have placed in us.”
He said the party had set up a “centre of excellence academy” to ensure elected officials “deliver for their constituents”.
“A lot of our councillors are pretty new to politics. That’s a good thing, frankly, given the track record of councils lately,” he said.
Full results of the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral elections
Dame Andrea Jenkyns – Reform – 104,133 votes (42.03 per cent)
Rob Waltham – Conservative – 64,585 votes (26.07 per cent)
Jason Stockwood – Labour – 30,384 votes (12.26 per cent)
Marianne Overton – independent – 19,911 votes (8.04 per cent)
Sally Horscroft – Green – 15,040 votes (6.07 per cent)
Trevor Young – Lib Dem – 13,728 votes (5.54 per cent)
Who is Andrea Jenkyns, Reform’s new mayor of Greater Lincolnshire?
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Dame Andrea Jenkyns was one of the most high profile defectors to Reform UK in the wake of the Conservatives’ devastating defeat in July’s general election.
Nigel Farage unveiled the ex-Tory MP to much fanfare last November, and she has been campaigning for the Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty ever since.
Before joining Reform, Ms Jenkyns was a staunch backer of Boris Johnson, who gave her a damehood and her first ministerial role.
As well as being an outspoken Boris backer and Brexiteer, Ms Jenkyns was perhaps best known for clashing with protesters outside Downing Street.
As she attended the former PM’s resignation speech in Downing Street, she was filmed giving demonstrators outside the middle finger.
