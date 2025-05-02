Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People across England went to the polls on Thursday to vote in this year’s local council elections.

Some 1,641 council seats are up for election out of around 17,000 across England, in 23 councils which were previously Conservative strongholds, in addition to six mayoral elections.

Results are in for Northumberland council, with votes also counted for four mayors so far.

The results are still being counted and councils will continue to declare until late Friday evening.

Reform has also won the by-election in Runcorn and Helsby, snatching the Labour stronghold by just six votes (breakdown below).

So far, one council has declared its full results, but votes are still being counted in hundreds of wards across the country.

Reform has so far picked up with 79 seats, while the Conservatives have won 37.

Labour currently have taken just 11 local council seats of the approximately 145 which have already been declared.

The last time that these councils held local elections in 2021, the Conservatives swept up 996 seats, with Labour and the Lib Dems trailing behind.

Reform won no seats at all in the last election, but has collected dozens since then in by-elections.

Mayoral elections

Results have been declared for four out of six mayoral races, with two more coming later today.

Labour held onto mayoral positions in the West of England, Doncaster, and North Tyneside.

Meanwhile Reform has taken its first mayor in Greater Lincolnshire, where former Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns won the race.

This year is the first time that voters decide newly-created mayoral positions in Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull & East Yorkshire.

Two further mayoral results will be in this afternoon.

Runcorn and Helsby by-election: Reform wins by a hairline

Labour saw a devastating blow in Runcorn and Helsby by-election, where its former MP Mike Amesbury stood down after punching a constituent.

Reform won by just six votes, or 0.02 per cent, ahead of Labour in the nail-biting race.

The seat was won by Sarah Pochin, who will be Reform’s fifth MP in parliament.

Previously, Labour held the seat for more than fifty years.

This was the first parliamentary by-election for Labour since last year’s general election; and polls show their national popularity decreasing by over 10 per cent since then.

Maps and results with input from Election Maps UK.