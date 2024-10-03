Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The BBC has cancelled an interview with Boris Johnson after presenter Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent the former prime minister her briefing notes.

Ms Kuenssberg, presenter of the BBC’s flagship Sunday political interview show, said she sent Mr Johnson the notes “in a message meant for my team”.

The BBC’s political editor between 2015 and 2022 said it was “embarrassing and disappointing”, adding the error meant it was “not right for the interview to go ahead”.

Writing on X, she said: “While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead.

“It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked. But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday.”

Mr Johnson, prime minister between 2019 to 2022, has an upcoming memoir, Unleashed, that will be published next week.

Ms Kuenssberg previously investigated his government in Panorama – Partygate: Inside the Storm, and looked back at the recent Conservative years in a three-part BBC Two series, Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Tomorrow’s interview with Boris Johnson won’t be going ahead. As Laura has explained, interview briefing notes meant for colleagues were inadvertently shared with him.

“This makes an interview tomorrow untenable. Under the circumstances, both the BBC and Mr Johnson’s team have agreed this is the best way forward.”

Snippets of Mr Johnson’s new book – set to release on 10 October – have already been shared, with the former politician discussing Covid, the Queen, and his Conservative colleagues in Parliament.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson wearing a mask during Covid lockdowns (PA) ( PA Archive )

Casting doubt on the effectiveness of Covid lockdowns, saying he is “no longer sure” that they were necessary. Mr Johnson also reveals that he considered invading the Netherlands as PM to secure five million AstraZeneca vaccines he says were “kidnapped” by the EU.

The former prime minister also says that his successor Rishi Sunak took actions “worse than a crime” by ending his political career. He compares himself to Julius Caesar, and Mr Sunak to the emperor’s assassin, Brutus.

The BBC has not yet confirmed if their interview with Mr Johnson will be rescheduled, but it is expected he will appear on other platforms amid his book launch.