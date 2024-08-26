Downing Street officials prepare plan for announcing death of Larry the cat

Support truly

Downing Street officials are preparing a “media plan” to announce the eventual passing of Larry the cat, The Independent understands.

Larry has become a widely loved fixture of Downing Street and is often seen outside the door to Number 10 during major political events and news broadcasts.

The 17-year-old ‘chief mouser’ is thought to be in his final years, having already outlived the average lifespan for a tabby cat.

Government sources told The Times that a press release and graphics are drafted “ready for the sad day he goes”.

Pictures, selected to be published upon news of his death, are reportedly stored in folders on the No 10 IT system as part of a plan to inform the public.

While one source said that, at present, Larry is “doing OK”, another said: “We felt it had to be handled so sensitively.”

The cat, who was adopted from Battersea Cats Home, was first brought into Downing Street by David Cameron as a pet for his children and has since outlasted five prime ministers.

The Cabinet Office website includes a biography of the beloved cat, which reads: “Larry has been in residence since 15 February 2011, he is the first cat at Number 10 to be bestowed with the official title Chief Mouser.

“Larry was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on recommendation for his mousing skills. He joined the Number 10 household and has made a significant impact.”

It adds: “He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn the nation sends him gifts and treats daily.

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in the tactical planning stage’.”