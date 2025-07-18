Lammy sanctions Russian spies accused of Mariupol theatre bombing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has imposed sanctions on Russian military intelligence units and officers, accusing them of orchestrating preparations for a devastating 2022 bomb attack on a theatre in southern Ukraine that claimed hundreds of civilian lives.

Britain’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the sanctions target 18 officers from Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

These people are also implicated in targeting the family of a former Russian spy who was subsequently poisoned with a nerve agent.

The units are further accused of conducting a prolonged campaign of cyberattacks across Europe, aimed at destabilising the continent and undermining democratic institutions.

“GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

On 15 March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Unit 26165 carried out online reconnaissance on civilian bomb shelters in Mariupol, southern Ukraine and in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said.

open image in gallery Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees clear rubble at the side of the damaged Mariupol theatre after the attack ( AP )

One of the targets was the Mariupol theatre.

Civilians sheltering inside from Russian bombs had painted the word “children” outside in the hopes they would be spared.

The next day, the theatre was hit by Russian airstrikes which killed about 600 people, including a number of children, according to an Associated Press investigation.

In 2013, officers from the same unit had targeted the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal with malware, the foreign ministry said.

In 2018, Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury, in an attack the British government said was organised by Russian intelligence.

open image in gallery Members of the military wear protective clothing at the home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Wiltshire following the poisoning ( PA Archive )

The sanctions also targeted the Africa Initiative, which the Foreign Ministry said employed Russian intelligence officers to carry out information operations in Africa, including undermining public health programs and destabilising various countries.

Russia’s campaign of sabotage and disruption across Europe ranges from cyberattacks and propaganda to arson and attempted assassination.

More than 70 different attacks have been attributed to Russia by Western officials since the invasion.

The military intelligence units sanctioned Friday also targeted foreign aid to Kyiv, ports, infrastructure and border crossings as well as technology companies, the Foreign Ministry said.

Although targeting GRU officers with sanctions is likely to have limited effect, the ministry said the goal is to raise awareness of Russia's campaign and raise the cost to people working for its services, including making it harder for them to travel.