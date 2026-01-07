Who is Laila Cunningham? The Reform UK candidate for London mayor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has announced Laila Cunningham will be Reform UK’s candidate for London mayor when the capital next goes to the polls in 2028.

Ms Cunningham and Mr Farage appeared together at a press conference on Wednesday morning in the capital, surrounded by banners which read “London needs Reform”.

After becoming a Conservative Westminster City councillor in 2022, the mother-of-seven defected to Reform in June last year, saying she wanted to fight for “lower taxes, controlled borders, and putting Britain first”.

The former criminal prosecutor was born in London to Egyptian parents who emigrated to the UK in the 1960s and is a practising Muslim.

Speaking of her love for the capital, she said she learned “the importance of team spirit” playing basketball in the London Youth Games.

Ms Cunningham said: “I became a senior crown prosecutor here, and I’m raising my seven children here, and that’s seven reasons why I want to do this.”

open image in gallery Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham speaking on Wednesday ( PA )

The Reform UK leader said she had “given up a very successful, well-paid job to do this full time” as he announced her as his party’s mayoral candidate and head of London campaigning.

Ms Cunningham left her job at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in June last year after she made a series of politically charged comments while announcing her move to Reform.

Her role as a prosecutor bound her by strict rules limiting political activity that could be seen to compromise impartiality, in line with those followed by civil servants.

After Ms Cunningham’s comments to The Standard newspaper were published, the CPS said she had offered her resignation, and it had been accepted.

She has since said she was called in for a meeting and told she may have breached the Civil Service code of conduct.

The councillor for Lancaster Gate ward accused both Labour and the Conservatives of failing on crime, spoke out about spiralling national debt, criticised net zero policies, and accused political leaders of leaving Londoners “angry and frustrated” in the interview.

On Wednesday, Mr Farage said Ms Cunningham will be the figurehead for the party’s campaign in London ahead of May’s elections, which he described as the “single most significant” electoral test ahead of the next general election.

open image in gallery Ms Cunningham became a Conservative Westminster City councillor in 2022 ( Getty )

Ms Cunningham signalled she would focus on a crackdown on crime as Reform’s London mayoral candidate amd took aim at Labour Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan’s record on crime, and said she had a “different message” for Londoners.

“There will be a new sheriff in town, and I’ll be launching an all-out war on crime,” Ms Cunningham said.

She added: “I will set clear, high-level priorities for the Met to focus on tackling knife crime, drugs, robbery, shoplifting, rape.”

She also said she would task the police with “targeting, hunting and prosecuting rape gangs in London”.

Asked how she would reduce crime, the Westminster councillor said she would rewrite the London police and crime plan and give “new marching orders” to the Metropolitan Police to “tackle crime that matters”.

The Reform mayoral candidate said she would scrap Ulez, the ultra-low emission zone, if she won power in London.

open image in gallery MP Sarah Pochin, Nigel Farage and Councillor Laila Cunningham during a Reform UK press conference in 2025 ( PA )

Ulez requires drivers to pay a daily charge based on how polluting the emissions from their vehicle are.

“I’d scrap Ulez, because I don’t think a war on motorists helps anyone,” Ms Cunningham said.

She was less certain about whether she would get rid of the congestion charge, telling a press conference, “you will have to wait and find out”.

Pressed about a claim she wanted to restore London to its “glory days” and when she thought those glory days were, Ms Cunningham referred to “when I was growing up”.

She added: “When I was growing up, I wasn’t scared to walk down the streets. I knew my local bobby. In fact, when I was growing up, my local teacher lived next to me. Now she can’t afford it. My local bobby lived next to me, now he can’t afford it.”

Asked if she wanted to see the Conservatives stand aside for Reform to improve their chances at the next London mayoral election, she did not appear to consider them a threat to her party’s chances of winning.

“They can do whatever they want,” Ms Cunningham said.