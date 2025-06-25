Labour welfare rebellion - latest: Starmer vows to press on with controversial vote despite dissent from 120 MPs
120 rebels from PM’s own party threaten to rebel against welfare bill
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to press on with his controversial welfare reforms, despite a growing number of Labour MPs threatening to rebel.
Overall, 134 MPs are now backing an amendment that would effectively threaten the government’s proposed changes.
The total rebels from the prime minister’s own party is about 120, an increase from the 108 who had signed a Commons bid to stop the changes in their tracks on Tuesday.
Speaking on Tuesday from The Hague, where he is attending the Nato summit, Sir Keir said that a vote on the reforms are “not a confidence vote” but are about “reforming” the system.
Asked if he would offer concessions to placate MPs unhappy with the reforms, he told Sky News: “We’re pressing on with a vote on this because we need to bring about reform.”
Under the proposals in the bill - which is set to come before the Commons for a vote on July 1 - eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) will be limited along with the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC).
Ministers have previously said the reforms could save up to £5 billion-a-year.
Starmer loyalist: ‘I urge colleagues to step back’
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
An MP loyal to Sir Keir Starmer has called for rebellious colleagues to step back and look at the ballooning welfare bill before rejecting the government’s plans to cut personal independence payments.
“One thousand people a day are applying for PIP, the size of Leicester each year, even with the reforms proposed by the end of the parliament 800,000 people will be on PIP who are not on PIP today,” Jake Richards told the BBC.
“That is simply unsustainable,” he added.
He said: “What colleagues in my mind have to recognise is that they cannot like all the spending money, nice easy parts of the welfare reforms, without the difficult decisions that come with that.”
Starmer confirms vote will go ahead
In the last few minutes, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that Tuesday’s vote on his welfare Bill will go ahead, despite significant backbench opposition.
The Prime Minister told LBC: “There’ll be a vote on Tuesday, we’re going to make sure we reform the welfare system.”
Arguing his party was elected “to change that which is broken”, he said the welfare system “doesn’t work for anyone”.
He added: “It traps people in a position where they can’t get into work. In fact, it’s counterproductive, it works against them getting into work.
“So we have to reform it, and that is a Labour argument, it’s a progressive argument.”
Kemi Badenoch offers to rescue Starmer’s welfare reforms as Labour rebellion grows
Kemi Badenoch has offered to rescue Sir Keir Starmer from his own Labour backbenchers after a massive rebellion threatened to bring down his welfare reforms.
In an offer to Sir Keir, she said: “The government is in a mess, their MPs are in open rebellion. If Keir Starmer wants our support, he needs to meet three conditions that align with our core Conservative principles.”
Labour rebel leader: ‘We do not want to defeat the government’
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
A Labour rebel leader has said those opposing Sir Keir Starmer’s welfare cuts do not want to bring down the government.
Helen Hayes said many of those backing an amendment that would kill the welfare bill “are not natural rebels… they do not want to defeat the government”.
The education select committee chair told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme said there are “serious issues at the heart of the bill that have not been answered and need a response… we are asking the government to pause, think again and review what they are proposing.”
Government 'must urgently think again' on welfare reforms: Sir Sadiq Khan
Sir Sadiq Khan has said that the Government “must urgently think again” on welfare reforms.
The Mayor of London said that he has “always said that more must be done to support people to go from relying on benefits to getting back into work”.
He added: “What we can’t do is take away the vital safety net that so many vulnerable and disabled Londoners rely upon.
“Having looked at the analysis of the Government’s plans, the impact on London will be substantial, and for too many disabled Londoners it will destroy their financial safety net.
“The Government must urgently think again. It must look again at the potential hardship these changes will force on thousands of vulnerable and disabled Londoners.
“The additional employment and training support ministers have promised must be brought in as soon as possible, and proper transitional protections must be in place before anyone starts to lose their benefits.”
UK defence secretary tetchy over leaked intelligence report
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Britain’s defence secretary hit back at an interviewer for asking about the leaked intelligence report casting doubt on Donald Trump’s anti-nuclear strikes in Iran.
John Healey took on a tetchy tone when asked by the BBC about the report and said it is “for the US to disclose their assessment of the battle damage from their strike”.
Pressed for the UK’s position on the leak, he said: “I am not going to comment… would you really expect me to comment on a leaked intelligence report?”
Pressed again, he said: “Would you expect me to be starting on our own intelligence assessments like that?”
And, highlighting his presence at the Nato summit in The Hague, Mr Healey told the BBC’s Emma Barnett: “I really don't think you'll find the leaders here discussing the sort of questions that you're discussing for your listeners here this morning.”
Welfare reform 'not a confidence vote' says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said the vote on welfare reforms is “not a confidence vote” on his leadership as he faces a showdown with Labour rebels.
He told Sky News: “It’s not a confidence vote. It’s a vote about reforming our welfare system.
“It isn’t working. It doesn’t help people into work. Quite the contrary, it actually makes it harder for people to go into work. I think most colleagues do accept the case for reform, we’ve got to get on and make that reform.”
Asked if he would offer concessions to placate MPs unhappy with the reforms, he said: “We’re pressing on with a vote on this because we need to bring about reform.
“We were elected into government to change that which is broken. Our welfare system is broken. The progressive thing to do is to fix it so it works for working people.”
Healey: ‘Welfare system is failing millions’
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
John Healey has said the welfare system needs reform as it is currently failing millions.
“This deep-seated, failing system traps millions of people and tells them the only way they can get social security payments is clear, they will never work again,” the defence secretary said.
As the rebellion over Sir Keir Starmer’s benefit cuts grows, Mr Healey told the BBC: “We cannot be in a situation where more than 1,000 people every day are awarded personal independence payments, which has doubled since the pandemic.”
More Labour MPs signal rebellion against Government over welfare reforms
More Labour MPs have signalled they are willing to rebel over the Government’s welfare cuts after Sir Keir Starmer declared he would “press on” with next week’s vote.
Overall, 134 MPs are now backing an amendment that would effectively threaten the Government’s proposed changes, an Order Paper published by Parliament late on Wednesday indicated.
Among the new signatories on Tuesday night from Sir Keir’s party were Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel, as well as Danny Beales who represents Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Hertford and Stortford MP Josh Dean and Bradford West MP Naz Shah are also among the new Labour signatories, taking the total rebels from Sir Keir’s party to about 120.
