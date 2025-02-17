Reeves’s Budget ‘risks biggest layoffs in decade’ as worker shortage puts 1.5m homes plan at risk: Live
Labour starts the week battling criticism over its ability to achieve its housing plan, as well as the Budget’s blow to business confidence
Rachel Reeves will begin the week facing dual economic blows as employers warn of impending staff redundancies and record low small-business confidence as a result of her Budget tax hikes.
The number of companies planning to make staff redundant has reached its highest level in a decade outside the Covid pandemic, according to a new survey of 2,000 firms by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).
Critics said the findings foreshadowing staff cuts show the tax raids were “a millstone” around the neck of the economy, while business leaders said the government “urgently” needs to push for economic growth.
A separate survey commissioned by the Federation of Small Businesses found that confidence among its members hit its lowest recorded level outside the pandemic in the final quarter of last year.
It follows a warning from the construction industry that it doesn’t have enough workers to achieve Labour’s plan to tackle the housing crisis by building 1.5 million homes in the next five years.
The Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), which supports and represents builders, has poured cold water on the plans, warning that the sector “simply doesn’t have the workforce to build it”.
Voters see Reform as more trustworthy than Tories, poll suggests
Voters consider Reform UK more trustworthy than the Tories, a poll revealed.
A YouGov survey showed that just 11 per cent of voters believe the Tories are trustworthy.
This was compared to 19 per cent saying Reform were trustworthy, according to Sky News.
Business confidence slumps to record low outside of pandemic, survey finds
A survey has found that confidence among small businesses hit its lowest recorded level outside the pandemic in the final quarter of last year.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said its survey of almost 1,400 firms found that those in accommodation and food services were the least optimistic.
Tina McKenzie, of the FSB, said: “The fourth-quarter blues reported by small firms underline how urgently the government’s growth push is needed. Small firms are understandably nervous about their prospects as 2025 gets underway.”
'Premature' to talk about how many troops could be sent to Ukraine, says Streeting
Wes Streeting has said it is “premature” to talk about how many British troops could be sent to Ukraine after Sir Keir Starmer said he was prepared to send a peacekeeping force if there is a deal to end the war with Russia.
The health secretary told Times Radio: “The prime minister will be travelling to France to meet with other European Nato leaders to discuss what is a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent, which isn't just about the future of Ukraine, it is an existential question for Europe as a whole.
“That's why the gathering today is important. Next week, he'll be travelling to Washington to meet with President Trump, no doubt relaying the outcome of some of those discussions today.”
Asked what the scale of a potential peacekeeping force could be and if the Government would be prepared to carry out a recruitment drive, he said: “I think it's premature to be talking about numbers.”
He reiterated plans to be “on a path to 2.5 per cent” when asked if spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence was the limit or if the government could go higher.
Streeting says 'hell of a lot more to do' after meeting manifesto pledge on NHS appointments
Health secretary Wes Streeting has said there is “a hell of a lot more to do” in the NHS after meeting a manifesto pledge to deliver two million more appointments.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Streeting denied the figure was affected by the previous Conservative government's policies, and said: “Look at the size of the waiting lists overall.
“It's come down four months in a row. That's progress, but there's still a lot more to do.
“Look at what we've seen in the NHS over the course of winter, with ambulance response times and corridor care – a hell of a lot more to do there. Mental health is in a dire state. There’s a huge amount more to do there.”
He added: “We're reporting back to reassure the public that politics can make a difference, that government can be a force for good, and that this government is delivering on the promises we made to the country.”
UK companies planning biggest layoffs in a decade outside pandemic, survey suggests
Rachel Reeves is facing a double whammy of economic blows as employers warn of the dire impact of her Budget tax hikes.
The number of companies planning to make staff redundant has reached its highest level in a decade outside the Covid pandemic, according to a new survey. Meanwhile, confidence among small businesses has hit a new record low.
Ms Reeves’s national insurance hike has prompted widespread plans to increase redundancies and cut hiring, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) said.
A survey of more than 2,000 employers by the organisation found nine in 10 businesses expect their employment costs to rise. Of these, a third said they plan to reduce staff through redundancies or recruiting fewer workers – and two in five warned they will raise prices.
Peter Cheese, the chief executive of the CIPD, said: “These are the most significant downward changes in employer sentiment we've seen in the last 10 years, outside of the pandemic. Employer confidence has been impacted by planned changes to employment costs, and employment indicators are heading in the wrong direction.”
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Reeves’s tax hikes ‘triggering redundancies and record low in business confidence’
Findings from the Federation of Small Businesses and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development will add pressure on the chancellor
Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to bring you the latest updates on UK politics, as businesses continue to warn of challenges following chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget.
