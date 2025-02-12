UK politics live: Starmer to face PMQs amid pressure to make trade deal with Trump over steel tariffs
US president threatens 25 per cent tariffs on all steel imports in latest move in escalating global trade war
Keir Starmer is set to appear at PMQs as he is under pressure to make a steel deal with Donald Trump after the US president announced global tariffs in an escalating trade war.
British steel exports to the US will be hit with 25 per cent tariffs, but Downing Street insisted the special relationship is “very good”, while the UK’s new ambassador to Washington, Lord Peter Mandelson, said his country must respect the president’s “strong and clear mandate”.
Rachel Reeves has been warned that the threatened tariffs could damage the UK economy, although the chancellor enjoyed a welcome boost by optimistic new growth figures.
Economists at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) said Britain could become the third fastest growing country in the G7 this year – but the economy would be knocked if there was a trade dispute with the divisive US president.
Meanwhile, eleven Labour councillors have been suspended from the party over their membership of a WhatsApp group that has already seen two MPs lose the whip.
Former health minister Andrew Gwynne and Oliver Ryan, who was elected as MP for Burnley last summer, both apologised over allegedly offensive messages sent in the group, named Trigger Me Timbers.
Palestinian family granted right to live in UK after applying via Ukraine scheme
A Palestinian family have been granted the right to live in the UK following an appeal, after they applied to enter the country through a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees.
The family of six – comprising a mother, father and their four children who were aged 18, 17, eight and seven in September – were displaced after their Gaza home was destroyed by an airstrike in the Israel-Hamas war.
They applied for entry to the UK using the Ukraine Family Scheme to join the father’s brother, who has lived in the UK since 2007 and is a British citizen, but this was refused in May last year after the Home Office concluded the requirements of the scheme were not met.
The family, who have been granted anonymity, had an appeal against the decision dismissed by a first-tier immigration tribunal judge in September.
Judge Hugo Norton-Taylor said the evidence shows the security and humanitarian situation in Gaza remains “exceptionally dangerous” and “dire”.
He also detailed submissions by the Home Office which argued the absence of a resettlement scheme for Palestinians in Gaza was a “significant” consideration, and that allowing the appeals would be “a leap” in terms of the UK’s obligations to allow family members living in conflicts entry.
The judge also referenced what he called a “floodgates” argument, in which the Home Office said an obligation to admit the family risked the same outcome applying to those in other conflicts around the world.
A Home Office spokesman told The Daily Telegraph it had contested the claim “rigorously”, adding: “The latter court ruled against us on the narrow facts of this specific case. Nevertheless, we are clear that there is no resettlement route from Gaza, and we will continue to contest any future claims that do not meet our rules.”
Watchdog opens new probe into Thames Water over delays to environmental work
Water regulator Ofwat has launched an investigation into Thames Water over concerns it will not complete more than 100 environmental schemes funded by customers.
The regulator said it will probe whether delays to the plans mean England’s largest water firm has breached its licence.
The schemes were aimed at making improvements to water companies’ environmental impact, such as through upgrades to sewage treatment works and reducing wastewater spillages.
Thames Water pledged to carry out 812 schemes as part of a wider national programme between 2020 and 2025, to meet national regulations.
But Ofwat said it was told by the utilities giant that it would be unlikely to complete more than 100 of these schemes by the end of March deadline.
A spokeswoman for Thames Water said the company will “co-operate fully” with Ofwat, stressing: “Customers will not pay twice for investment that has already been funded through customer bills.”
Heathrow to unveil expansion plan as Reeves attempts to kickstart growth
Heathrow airport is set to announce multibillion-pound investment to expand two of its terminals as it prepares its proposal for a new runway.
In a speech on Wednesday, chief executive Thomas Woldbye will unveil funding for upgrades and expansion, including construction of the runway - something he will say is expected to bring “tangible benefits” this year.
The upgrades will also include boosting the capacity of Terminals 2 and 5, reconfiguring the layout of the airfield, and improving bus and coach connections.
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Heathrow to unveil expansion plan as Reeves attempts to kickstart growth
Rachel Reeves gave her backing to a third runway at Heathrow in a speech last month as part of an attempt to restore confidence in the economy
Minister 'absolutely' confident government will meet 1.5m homes pledge this parliament
A minister has said he is “absolutely” confident that the Government will meet its pledge of 1.5 million homes in this parliament.
Asked on Sky News whether he was confident of reaching the target, building safety minister Alex Norris said: “In terms of big commitments you know our plan for change has Britain building a million-and-a-half homes right at the bedrock.
“We could not have put that in clearer, bigger writing that we intend to do that. That’s our commitment, that’s what we’re going to deliver.”
Pushed further on whether he was as confident today as before that 1.5 million would be the case, he added: “Of course, absolutely”.
Mr Norris told the same programme that there is no “one timeline” for the delivery of homes anticipated from £350 million the Government announced on Wednesday.
Asked about the “measuring sticks” that could be used in the delivery of these new homes, Mr Norris described housebuilding as a “competitive process”.
The Labour constituencies most unhappy about the ‘tractor tax’ – and the MPs who could lose their seats
The pressure is building on several Labour MPs to revolt against government plans to change rules on inheritance tax for farmers, analysis by The Independent can reveal.
On Monday, hundreds of protesting farmers blocked Whitehall before MPs entered Parliament to debate a petition calling for a U-turn on Rachel Reeves’ controversial proposal.
Under the chancellor’s plan, a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate will be introduced on farms worth more than £1 million from April 2026. But it has sparked a furious backlash in farming communities and created a problem for many newly-elected Labour MPs in rural constituencies.
My colleagues Alex Ross and Alicja Hagopian report:
These Labour constituencies are the most unhappy about the ‘tractor tax’
Analysis of a petition against plans to change rules on inheritance tax for farmers shows the Labour-held rural seats where resentment over the proposal is highest
Government pledges another £350 million for affordable homes
Ministers have pledged another £350 million to help build affordable and social rent homes, as Angela Rayner has said that the Government “can’t afford not to” hit their 1.5 million housebuilding target.
Officials have said that up to 2,800 extra homes will be built with an extra £300 million for the affordable homes programme committed on Wednesday, half of which will be social rent.
£50 million will also be given to the local authority housing fund, with the expectation that this will produce “over 250” more council homes.
The government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes over the course of the parliament, but there have been warnings that there are not the staff available to fulfil the promise.
Asked whether she was worried about the target being met, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Ms Rayner said that she is “determined” to meet the challenge.
“We will meet that target because we can’t afford not to,” Ms Rayner told broadcasters.
“We have 1.3 million people waiting on housing waiting lists, there isn’t a person listening to this show that will not know somebody who is desperate to get on the housing ladder.
“So, therefore, we’re determined to turn that tide.”
HMRC not curious enough about tax evasion -report
The cost of tax-dodging is likely to be far higher than the annual £5.5 billion estimated by HMRC, an influential group of MPs has warned.
The UK’s tax authority has processes which are “far too open to abuse” and is “not sufficiently curious” about the true scale of the problem, the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said.
In its report, the PAC said that loopholes in the current system are making it easy for fraudulent behaviour to go undetected.
HMRC does not routinely check addresses when businesses register for the levy, but says it has confidence that its “risk-based” assessments, combined with due diligence rules for online marketplaces are “working well,” it said.
“We are concerned that HMRC is not sufficiently curious about the true scale of tax evasion,” the report said.
Ex-Farage adviser condemns Labour's 'unpleasant and nasty' immigration raid
Nigel Farage’s former advisor has condemned Labour’s immigration raid videos, describing them as “unpleasant and nasty.”
Gawain Towler, the UK Independence Party’s (UKIP) former director of communications, compared the footage to former Conservative prime minister Theresa May’s “Go home or face arrest” Home Office vans.
Ms May has since said the vans were “wrong.”
“There’s something mean and unpleasant and nasty about the way it’s been done,” Mr Towler said of the government’s strategy in a Times Radio interview.
Ex-Farage adviser condemns Labour’s ‘unpleasant and nasty’ immigration raid videos
Sixth form colleges could face walkouts after teachers vote for action over pay
Sixth form college students in England could face walkouts after members of a teaching union voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay.
Members of the NASUWT teaching union in 23 sixth form colleges have backed strike action and/or action short of strikes in a fight for a fair pay increase.
The Government announced last year that teachers in schools across England would receive a fully-funded 5.5% pay rise from September 2024.
The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) has offered teachers in non-academised sixth form colleges 3.5% for September 2024 to March this year – and then 5.5% from April.
Meanwhile, teachers in sixth form colleges with academy status have been offered 5.5% from September 2024, seven months earlier than their colleagues in non-academised colleges.
Sue Gray takes her seat in House of Lords
Sue Gray, the “partygate” investigator who went on to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, has taken her seat in the unelected House of Lords four months after leaving the heart of Government.
Taking the title Baroness Gray of Tottenham, the former senior civil servant wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber, where she swore the oath of allegiance to the King.
She was supported by former Whitehall chief and independent crossbencher Lord O’Donnell and fellow Labour peer Baroness Harman.
