UK politics live: Alleged Chinese spy linked to Prince Andrew is ‘tip of the iceberg’, warns former Tory leader
Reform UK has threatened to name the alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew in parliament
The alleged Chinese spy linked to Prince Andrew is just the “tip of the iceberg” and there are many more in the UK, a former Tory leader warned.
Iain Duncan Smith said there were “many, many more” like H6, the alleged Chinese spy, in the UK, as he branded Beijing a “clear threat” to Britain.
The alleged spy became a close confidant of the Duke of York, and reportedly also met David Cameron in Downing Street and Theresa May at a black-tie reception.
“We’re dealing with the tip of the iceberg. The fact is there are many more like him (H6) in the UK. There are many more doing the job that he’s been doing,” Sir Iain said.
It comes as MPs are considering using parliamentary privilege - which provides certain legal immunities for MPs - to circumvent a court order providing H6 anonymity.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said the party may reveal the name of the Chinese businessman, who was described in court as having formed an “unusual degree of trust” with Prince Andrew.
‘Nothing wrong’ with foreign influence registration scheme
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said there is “nothing wrong” with the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), which would require individuals to disclose who they are in an arrangement with, what activity they have been directed to undertake, and when the arrangement was made.
Responding to a comment from a Home Office source, who told the Guardian that the Conservatives had not left the scheme in a fit state to be enacted but that it is still the Government’s intention for it come into force, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There is nothing wrong with the foreign influence registration scheme.
“‘It’s not fit for purpose’, I don’t believe a word of that, nobody with half a brain will believe a word of that. The reality is, it’s an excuse not to upset China.
“We are now seen, I think, by our five eyes security partners, as the soft underbelly of that alliance and that’s a real worry.”
‘Many more’ Chinese spies in UK, MP says
The MP is applying for an urgent question in the Commons on the influence of Beijing’s shadowy United Front Work Department, the group said to be associated with the unnamed man.
Chinese spy allegations ‘tip of the iceberg’, MP says
Former security minister Tom Tugendhat has said that allegations that a Chinese spy became close to the Duke of York are the “tip of the iceberg”.
After reports that the alleged spy had met Lord David Cameron and Baroness Theresa May, Mr Tugendhat was asked on BBC Breakfast how worried he was that Chinese spies had got within reach of senior Tories during his time in government.
The Conservative MP said: “I’m sure it’s happening now. I’m absolutely certain that there are members of the United Front Work Department who are active right now in attempting to influence journalism, academics, politics, and the whole lot. This is really the tip of the iceberg.
“And so the story I can understand why it’s been about Prince Andrew, but it’s not really about Prince Andrew. It’s about the way the Chinese Communist Party is seeking to exert influence here in the United Kingdom.”
He did not say whether he thought the alleged spy should be named in Parliament, saying instead that the important thing was to understand the level of threat and respond to it.
He urged the Government to introduce the foreign influence registration scheme and put China on the enhanced tier of it.
Pressure grows on government as MPs demand answers on Prince Andrew ‘Chinese spy’
Ministers are under increasing pressure to act after an alleged Chinese spy became a close confidant of the Duke of York and reportedly met two former prime ministers, as MPs threatened to name him if the courts do not.
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith accused a “weak” Labour government of not wanting to be seen to criticise China, while the shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said the public deserved to know the “full facts” behind the case, warning “we cannot turn a blind eye”.
Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said the courts should name him. “The spy should be named – I hope the court change or cancel their anonymity order. There may be other people who have had contact with that person,” he said.
As calls mounted, Lord Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong accused the government of being “too soft” on China and urged ministers to set out a “pretty clear statement” on their policy towards the state. The demands came as home secretary Yvette Cooper claimed the government’s approach was “complex” because Britain needed to have economic cooperation with China – even as she warned the communist state the UK would take a “very strong approach” to national security.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Pressure grows on government as MPs demand answers on Prince Andrew ‘Chinese spy’
Home secretary warns UK will take ‘very strong approach’ to national security but admits Britain still needs economic cooperation with Chinese state
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics blog.
We’ll bring you all the latest as MPs consider naming H6, the alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew, and the government faces growing calls to toughen its stance against Beijing.
