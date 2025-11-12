Politics latest: Streeting denies plotting to oust Starmer as fears escalate over Labour leadership challenge
Health secretary’s denial follows flurry of briefings from Number 10 in which allies of prime minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after Budget
Wes Streeting has denied plotting to oust Keir Starmer as fears escalate over attempts to remove him in a coup.
The health secretary compared claims he is planning a leadership challenge to conspiracy theories, describing rumours as “unhelpful” and “self-defeating”.
His denial follows a flurry of late-night briefings from Number 10 in which allies of the prime minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after the Budget in two weeks’ time.
The briefings came as part of a ploy to put down several senior Labour figures who are said to be “on manoeuvres” to supplant Sir Keir, according to reports.
On Wednesday, Mr Streeting dismissed the rumours, telling Sky News: “I think whoever’s been briefing this has been watching too much Celebrity Traitors, and this is just about the worst attack on a faithful I’ve seen since Joe Marler was kicked out and banished in the final.
“It’s a totally self-defeating briefing, not least because it’s not true and I don’t understand how anyone thinks it’s helpful to the prime minister either.”
Asked if he would rule out demanding Sir Keir’s resignation after the Budget, he said: “Yes, and nor did I shoot JFK.”
Watch: Labour MP addresses Starmer and Streeting leadership challenge rumours
Streeting calls for Starmer to sack those behind 'self-defeating' briefing about leadership
Wes Streeting called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack those around him who were behind the “self-defeating” briefing about the leadership.
The Health Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “It’s bad enough when events knock you off course, to get your message across.
“It is worse still when self-defeating briefing knocks us of course and stops us from telling what I think is a strong message of change and delivery that we’ve got right across the government. ”
Asked if Sir Keir had contacted him since the briefings on Tuesday night, Mr Streeting said: “No, and I think he’s got better things to do with his life and I wouldn’t expect him to. In fact, if he does, I’ll tell him ‘why are you bothering with this’.”
He added: “It says that there are people around the Prime Minister who do not follow his model and style of leadership. I can tell you, without having even spoken to the Prime Minister, what he thinks of briefing, what his reaction will be to the front pages and the broadcast bulletins overnight and the words I’m sure he would use are not suitable for a family show like this.”
Asked if he should sack those responsible, Mr Streeting said: “Yes. But he’s got to find them first and I wouldn’t expect him to waste loads of time on this.”
Streeting hits back: Briefing on Starmer leadership challenge 'self-defeating'
The Independent’s political correspondent Caitlin Doherty reports:
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has denied plotting to oust the prime minister, blasting the "self-defeating" briefing.
Asked whether he was planning a leadership challenge, the Health Secretary told Sky News: “No, and I think whoever’s been briefing this has been watching too much Celebrity Traitors, and this is just about the worst attack on a faithful I’ve seen since Joe Marler was kicked out and banished in the final.
“It’s totally self defeating briefing, not least because it’s not true and I don’t understand how anyone thinks it’s helpful to the Prime Minister either.”
Asked if he would rule out demanding Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation after the Budget, he said: “Yes, and nor did I shoot JFK."
Analysis: Labour MPs fearful their careers are already over have left Starmer in danger
The Independent’s Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin writes:
A few months ago, Scottish Labour MPs started saying to each other, only half-jokingly, that there were only three of them coming back after the next election.
The figure is extraordinary in itself. But that’s before you factor in that Labour’s landslide last year meant there are currently 37 of them. That is 34 MPs who fear their political careers are already over – many before they have barely begun.
The pattern is repeated across England and Wales.
That is why Starmer is currently in so much danger. Many Labour MPs came into parliament planing to be loyal to this government.
But they are finding it more and more difficult to be loyal to a leader they feel may lose them their job.
Watch: Those spreading Labour leadership rumours have been watching too much Celebrity Traitors, Wes Streeting says
No 10 holds flurry of late-night briefings amid fears PM's job under threat
Number 10 held a flurry of late-night briefings in which allies of the prime minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after the Budget in two weeks’ time.
The briefings came as part of a ploy to put down several senior Labour figures who are said to be “on manoeuvres” to supplant Sir Keir Starmer, according to reporting by the Guardian, Times and BBC, among others.
No 10 has singled out Health Secretary Wes Streeting to warn off other potential leadership challenges from senior Labour figures including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, the reports said.
Streeting rules out bid to challenge Starmer
Wes Streeting has denied wanting to oust the prime minister, comparing rumours he is plotting a leadership challenge to conspiracy theories.
The health secretary categorically ruled out a bid to challenge Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday morning, describing rumours as “unhelpful” and “self-defeating”.
Asked if he would rule out demanding Sir Keir’s resignation after the Budget, he told Sky News: “Yes, and nor did I shoot JFK.
“I don’t know where Lord Lucan is, had nothing to do with Shergar, and I do think that the US did manage to do the moon landings. I don’t think they were fake.”
Dismissing the coup rumours, he said: “I think whoever’s been briefing this has been watching too much Celebrity Traitors, and this is just about the worst attack on a faithful I’ve seen since Joe Marler was kicked out and banished in the final.
“It’s totally self-defeating briefing, not least because it’s not true and I don’t understand how anyone thinks it’s helpful to the Prime Minister either.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments