Chinese ‘spy’ live updates: Agent linked to Prince Andrew named as MP warns Yang Tengbo ‘was not a lone wolf’
A judge has lifted an anonymity order for alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo who was linked to Prince Andrew
An alleged Chinese spy banned from the UK and linked to the Duke of York can now be named as Yang Tengbo, a High Court judge has ruled.
The 50-year-old director of a Chinese investment consultancy firm was barred from the UK in 2023 after it was deemed he would likely threaten national security.
A High Court judge has now lifted an anonymity order so he can now be identified.
The suspect is said to have become a “close” confidant of the Duke of York and has also been pictured with senior politicians including Lord David Cameron and Baroness Theresa May.
Former Conservative leader Sir Ian Duncan Smit told the House of Commons Tengbo “was not a lone wolf”.
“He was one of some 40,000 members of the United Works Department, which the intelligence security committee report last year said and I quote ‘are known to government, had penetrated every sector of the UK economy, spying, stealing intellectual property, influencing and shaping our institutions,” he said.
Security minister Dan Jarvis said the government will not hesitate to use “every tool at our disposal” to keep the UK safe.
Prince Andrew to step away from King’s private Norfolk residence
It is understood Andrew will stay away from the King’s private Norfolk residence after the controversy surrounding alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK and had forged links to the Duke of York.
It is not yet known whether the duke will attend Charles’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch for the extended family on Thursday, which is expected to be held at Buckingham Palace.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had already planned to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws this year for the first time.
Watchdog probe urged into alleged Chinese spy linked to Duke of York
A spy watchdog has been urged at Westminster to investigate an alleged Chinese secret agent linked to the Duke of York and other espionage claims levelled at Beijing.
Speaking in Parliament, as peers approved nominations for the ISC, which oversees the work of the UK’s spy agencies, Labour former minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said: “I wonder if it would be appropriate at this time to ask if it would be possible for the Intelligence and Security Committee to conduct an investigation into H6 and all the allegations of spying from China?”
Responding, leader of the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon, said: “I don’t think it’s for the Lord Privy Seal to instruct the Intelligence and Security Committee on their business or how they conduct it but I am sure they will have taken note of the reports and are fully aware of the situation and will do whatever is appropriate.”
Suspected Chinese spy breaks silence after being named at heart of scandal
Yang Tengbo, who can now be named after a ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice, said he has ‘done nothing wrong or unlawful’
What we know so far about the alleged Chinese spy with links to Andrew
Here is what we know about the businessman so far:
- Mr Yang – who is also known as Chris Yang – was born on 21 March 1974, according to information from Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC).
- He studied at university in China and then worked as a junior civil servant in China for a number of years.
- Mr Yang came to the UK in 2002, studying language in London for one year, then taking a master’s degree at the University of York in Public Administration and Public Policy.
- Since at least 2005, Mr Yang has divided his time between the two countries, then was granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK in 2013.
- He is listed as a director of Hampton Group International, a business consultancy which says it acts as a bridge between China and the rest of the world.
- Mr Yang was the founder-partner of Pitch@Palace China. The Pitch@Palace initiative was the Duke of York’s scheme to support entrepreneurs.
British Company founded by Yang Tengbo issues statement
The Hampton Group, a British company founded by Yang Tengbo, has issued a statement following the high court ruling.
The statement read: “Hampton Group is a British company employing a small number of British and Chinese nationals with the right to work in the UK. The company operates to high standards of governance and compliance according to international best practices. We pay tax in the UK and are proud to have made a positive impact on the UK economy through our work.
“Neither Hampton Group or any of its staff or associates have ever been involved in any covert intelligence gathering on behalf of the Chinese Government, or any other state. Hampton Group in the UK will continue to support its clients, helping them to achieve their commercial goals.”
The Hampton Group provides consulting and events services to British and Chinese companies. Tengbo is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the UK business, the company said.
ICYMI: Every MP will have been contacted by Chinese agents, shadow home secretary warns
Every MP will likely have been contacted by Chinese agents “at some point”, the Conservatives’ shadow home secretary has warned.
Chris Philp told the Commons: “Chinese infiltration of public organisations is of grave concern but it’s not just public organisations such as Government; it’s also businesses and universities that are being systemically infiltrated, and often intellectual property theft is at the heart of what the Chinese government are trying to achieve.
“When I was technology minister, I saw this in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and others.”
He added: “Last year, the head of MI5 Ken McCallum said that Chinese activity seeking to infiltrate our institutions is – and I quote – on an ‘epic scale’.
“Last year, there were multiple attempts by Chinese companies to get hold of sensitive technology and MI5 estimate that 20,000 individuals have been approached by Chinese agents who are trying to influence them or forge contacts in some way, and it’s likely that, at some point either in the past or in the future, every member of this House will be contacted or attempted to be contacted in one form or another.”
Security minister Dan Jarvis replied that it is “completely unacceptable that any entity, whether they be a hostile state or other, seeks to draw intellectual property out of our country”.
He reiterated that on the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (Firs), the Government would “lay the regulations as soon as practically possible in the New Year, with a view to having the scheme up and running by the summer”.
ICYMI: Yang Tengbo was not a lone wolf, Ian Duncan Smith says
Sir Iain Duncan Smith said Yang Tengbo “was not a lone wolf”.
“He was one of some 40,000 members of the United Works Department, which the intelligence security committee report last year said and I quote ‘are known to government, had penetrated every sector of the UK economy, spying, stealing intellectual property, influencing and shaping our institutions,” he told the Commons.
The former Conservative leader continued: “Will the Government commit to putting China now in the enhanced tier of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs)? And will they do it now, no more delay, there is no need for delay... China is our most prominent security threat and all action must take priority.”
“Far from challenging China on human rights, it appears we are turning a blind eye to them. Why is that?”
