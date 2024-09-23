✕ Close Protester grabbed by neck and thrown out of Labour party conference in Reeves’ speech

Nurses across the country have rejected Rachel Reeves’ offer of a 5.5 per cent pay rise – just as the chancellor was delivering her keynote conference speech.

The announcement by the Royal College of Nursing came as Ms Reeves addressed Labour activists in Liverpool.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has faced heavy criticism over its winter fuel allowance cut and gifts accepted by ministers.

The chancellor’s message is that there will be “no return” to austerity at her first budget on 30 October in a move to “rebuild Britain”.

She also defended her decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance, blaming the unpopular cut on the economic inheritance left by the last Conservative government.

Minutes into the speech, a protester shouted out and was removed from the hall.

Ahead of Ms Reeves’ speech, boos were heard in the hall as a debate on the winter fuel allowance cut was pushed back from today to Wednesday, the final morning of the conference.

