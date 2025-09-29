Rachel Reeves warns Burnham he is ‘going the way of Liz Truss’

The chancellor has hinted that tax hikes could feature in her November Budget as she rules out more borrowing to fill the black hole in Britain’s public finances.

Asked by Sky News whether the hole “whatever the size… will be filled by tax increases, not more borrowing and not spending cuts”, Rachel Reeves said her election promise to “return economic and fiscal stability to the economy” is “solemn”.

She also said the Labour Party’s manifesto commitments “stand” on whether the Government will raise VAT at the Budget later this year, but did not explicitly rule it out.

At the party conference, she has announced a new scheme offering guaranteed work placements to long-term unemployed young people will be subsidised by Government, as she stressed unemployment benefits are not an “alternative” to work.

Meanwhile, she backed the prime minister’s view that Reform UK’s policy of scrapping indefinite leave to remain is “racist”.

Ms Reeves told Times Radio: “I’m going to not play the man, I’m going to play the ball, and that policy I believe is a racist policy.

It comes after defiant Andy Burnham hit back at those demanding he make “simplistic statements of loyalty” to Sir Keir Starmer, saying they were “underestimating some of the peril” Labour was in.

Sir Keir tried to rally Labour MPs at the start of party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Sunday, but was still facing questions from within Labour over his leadership.