UK politics live: ‘Pathetic’ to blame economic meltdown on me, Liz Truss tells Tory conference
Former PM Liz Truss dismissed claims that her mini-budget was to blame for the disastrous state of the economy
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Liz Truss has told the Conservative Party conference that it is “pathetic” to claim she is to blame for the economic meltdown follwoing her mini-budget.
During a fringe event, the unrepentant former prime minister dismissed Theresa May’s claim that she destroyed the party’s reputation after her economic policies.
She also lashed out at the four Tory MPs vying to replace Rishi Sunak as the party’s leader, claiming she will not endorse any of the candidates.
But she agreed with Kemi Badenoch’s controversial comments about maternity pay being “excessive”, and revealed she would be “really happy” with Robert Jenrick‘s suggestion to have the Star of David at UK borders.
It comes after Mr Jenrick described illegal migrants as “terrorists on our streets terrorising our citizens” during a rally at the conference.
During his speech, the former minister said the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is a “leave or die” issue for the Tories and urged to exit the convention.
Mr Jenrick also called for the Star of David to be displayed at every point of entry to the UK to show “we stand with Israel” while wearing a “Hamas Are Terrorists” hoodie at a Conservative Friends of Israel fringe event.
The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
New mums like me should be grateful to Kemi Badenoch – but not because she’s talking sense
I didn’t expect to feel grateful to Kemi Badenoch this morning.
The Conservative leadership candidate’s comments – in which she suggested statutory maternity pay had “gone too far”, and that people should take “more personal responsibility” before having children – initially evoked a violent fury made worse by my four-month-old having only allowed me four hours of broken sleep.
After a bit more kip, however, I’ve decided I actually feel oddly thankful to Badenoch – for inadvertently highlighting an issue that’s the bane of many women’s lives: that statutory maternity leave is not just insufficient but insulting, too.
Read the full article here:
New mums should be grateful to Kemi Badenoch – but not because she’s talking sense
With her comments about ‘excessive’ statutory maternity pay, the Conservative leadership candidate has kickstarted a national debate about how little we value mothers, says Chloe Hamilton
Chancellor ‘sees more black holes than Mr Spock’, says Tom Tugendhat
Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves “sees more black holes than Mr Spock”, a Conservative leadership hopeful has claimed.
Tom Tugendhat said October’s Budget could “destroy growth” in the UK and he branded VAT on private schools a “vindictive and nasty policy”.
The shadow security minister faces Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick in his party’s leadership contest, with Rishi Sunak’s successor due to be announced on November 2.
Taking questions on the Conservative Party conference main stage in Birmingham on Monday, Mr Tugendhat said: “This is going to be one of the most consequential budgets in our lifetime. This is going to be a Budget that takes us back to the 1970s not forward to the future.
“This is a Budget that is going to destroy growth, destroy opportunity and destroy hope for people, and don’t just take my word for it, look at what’s happening right now.”
The UK is in desperate need of an effective opposition
If the atmosphere at the Labour conference was a good deal less euphoric than might have been expected for a party just returning to government on the back of a landslide majority after 14 years in the wilderness, the mood among Conservatives as they assembled in Birmingham was a little more upbeat than might have been predicted, given the scale of the party’s election defeat.
This slight uplift, however, largely reflected the missteps of the new government in its first weeks, rather than any achievement of the Conservatives over the same time.
Read the full editorial here:
The UK is in desperate need of an effective opposition
Editorial: The country needs not just a strong government with the integrity and service ethic that the prime minister initially promised, but a Conservative front bench capable of holding them to account
Starmer thanks Simon Case for his ‘years of service to our country'
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has thanked the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case for his “support” and “years of service to our country” after it was announced he will step down at the end of the year.
In a statement on Monday evening, Sir Keir said: “I have been very fortunate to be able to draw on Simon’s advice in my first weeks and months as Prime Minister and so I know that we are losing a public servant of the highest calibre. I want to take this opportunity to thank him personally for his support – and more fundamentally for his many years of service to our country.
“It is right that Simon takes time now to focus on his health, and he should know that he does so with the well wishes of this Government and all those who he has served during a truly remarkable career.
“In addition to supporting the government of the day, he has played a vital role in the accession of His Majesty King Charles, helped to modernise the civil service during a period of great political and technological change, and overseen the first transition of power between parties in over a decade.
“By any measure, he has made a distinguished contribution to our nation, and for that he has our sincere gratitude”.
Tories have problem when recruiting young women, says shadow minister
The Conservatives have a “fundamental problem” when it comes to recruiting young women to the party, the shadow minister for women and equalities has said.
Mims Davies said the number of women wanting to work for and with the party is “diminishing”, and called for pride in being a Conservative woman to be boosted.
At the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Ms Davies also argued that it’s “much harder to come out as a Tory than anything else”, whilst suggesting that Tory members could meet the love of their life at the annual event.
Speaking at a Women 2 Win fringe event, Ms Davies said: “I think we’ve got an existential crisis when it comes to the women vote, I don’t think women know what we stand for and how we support women, and therefore the candidates pool and the people who want to work with us is diminishing.
“Whoever gets into number 10 is decided by the women’s vote, that is the reality.
“So if we do not capture that turnout, we cannot win, and that’s why we often find ourselves languishing in terms of those majorities.”
Tom Tugendhat says he does not accept the term ‘climate emergency’ in attack on Labour policies
Tom Tugendhat said he doesn’t accept the term “climate emergency”, dubbing Ed Miliband’s plan for state-backed energy company “completely insane”.
Great British Energy will provide £8.3m of funding for renewable power projects across the UK and shield consumers from international market shocks. the new Labour government has said.
But speaking on the main stage at Monday’s Conservative Party conference, Mr Tugendhat claimed Mr Miliband’s policies were going to “destroy Britain”, adding: “Every single project he’s got is designed to make electricity and power more expensive, harder to get and to make us more vulnerable to foreign dictators.”
Read the full article here now:
Tom Tugendhat says he does not accept the term ‘climate emergency’
The leadership contender claimed Ed Miliband’s policies are going to ‘destroy Britain’ as he criticised the plans for a state-owned energy company
VOICES | Unleashed? No, it’s more like Boris: Unashamed
Johnson doesn’t even seem prepared to meet the truth halfway, writes Sean O’Grady. Instead, the former PM’s so-called ‘explosive’ memoir seems to have pre-detonated in the hands of the author:
Unleashed? No, it’s more like Boris: Unashamed (as well as smug and lazy)
Johnson doesn’t even seem prepared to meet the truth halfway, writes Sean O’Grady. Instead, the former PM’s so-called ‘explosive’ memoir seems to have pre-detonated in the hands of the author
Cleverly says ‘stop the boats’ messaging was an error
James Cleverly has said the “stop the boats” messaging was an error as it set an “unachievable target” to completely eliminate small boat crossings.
The former home secretary was asked at a Tory conference fringe event why he failed to stop small boats of migrants crossing the channel, and how effective his communication about the policy had been.
He said: “I think the phrase stop the boats was an error.
“It distilled a very, very complicated and challenging problem into a soundbite.
“The implication – not the implication, I suppose the self-imposed yardstick – was even one boat was a failure, and that was an unachievable target.”
He added: “One of my frustrations was that we failed to communicate our successes in the home office portfolio and, unsurprisingly therefore, everyone believed we had succeeded in nothing.”
Mr Cleverly was home secretary from November 2023 until the Tories’ election defeat in July this year.
‘Sorry millionaires,’ Badenoch not bringing back winter fuel payment for all
Asked if she would bring back the winter fuel payment, Kemi Badenoch said: “Certainly to a lot of them. Not millionaires, sorry, millionaires.”
“The real issue with winter fuel is that we are making energy more expensive, Government makes energy more expensive. So if it’s doing that then it needs to look after those who don’t earn enough or can’t increase their earnings.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments