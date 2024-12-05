Swinney to probe concerns for money invested in paused Sutherland Spaceport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The First Minister says he will look into “completely reasonable” concerns around recouping public investment into Sutherland Spaceport after it was put on hold by the company developing the site.

The spaceport on the north coast of the Scottish mainland received £14.6 million in investment from the public sector over several years, including from the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

However on Wednesday Orbex, a rocket manufacturing company which was also constructing the spaceport, suddenly announced it is pausing development at Sutherland and will instead launch from the rival SaxaVord Spaceport on the northern tip of the Shetland Islands.

It means the Sutherland site on the A’Mhoine peninsula lies partially completed – with a “floating road” over a giant peat bog stretching more than two kilometres but without launch facilities.

Orbex now hopes to launch its first rocket from SaxaVord in 2025.

It is one of a number of companies which will be using launch pads at the spaceport on Unst to carry satellites into orbit, tapping into a lucrative global market for space launches.

Labour’s Rhoda Grant raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

She said: “Yesterday we heard that Sutherland Spaceport has been mothballed by Orbex.

“The spaceport was a positive development for the Sutherland community, bringing 40 jobs and economic benefits to a part of the Highlands that has suffered from depopulation.

“Orbex have received £14.6 million in investment for the spaceport.”

She asked the First Minister to intervene to see if development can continue, or otherwise “make sure the public investment can be recouped and used to bring jobs and an economic boost to that part of the Highlands”.

John Swinney said he understood the points raised by Ms Grant, saying ministers would intervene to “see if there is any other way that this can be taken forward”.

He continued: “(Ms Grant) raises what I think is a completely reasonable question about public investment that has been committed – either spent or committed – and how that stands.

“There will be contractual arrangements that are put in the provision of grant funding.

“I will explore those issues and reply in writing to Rhoda Grant about what steps can be taken to address what I recognise to be a legitimate issue that she’s raised with me today.”

Orbex, based in Forres, had initially intended to use the Sutherland Spaceport to launch its 19-metre tall rocket called Prime, saying its operations would be carbon neutral.

On Wednesday chief executive Phil Chambers said the move to SaxaVord would help the firm deliver on its core mission of producing rockets, rather than building spaceports.

He said: “Orbex is first and foremost a launch services specialist.

“Our primary goal is to support the European space industry by achieving a sustainable series of satellite launches into low Earth orbit.

“This is best achieved by focusing our resources and talents on developing launch vehicles and associated launch services.”

Orbex said the decision will also allow it to develop a larger rocket called Proxima.