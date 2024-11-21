John Prescott death latest: Blair and Starmer pay tribute after former deputy prime minister dies aged 86
Labour giant described by Sir Tony Blair as one of the ‘most talented’ people he had encountered in politics
Tributes have been paid to former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott, who has died aged 86.
Lord Prescott, a former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman who went on to be a key figure within Sir Tony Blair’s New Labour project, died “peacefully” surrounded by relatives at his care home after a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family said in a statement.
His family said they are “deeply saddened” after the death of a “beloved husband, father and grandfather”. Lord Prescott had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”, they added.
Lord Prescott was viewed by many as the man who carried the torch for the traditional labour movement within his party, at a time when it was being radically modernised by Sir Tony and Gordon Brown.
In 2010 he was introduced to the House of Lords as Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull, after representing the city for four decades in the Commons.
Sir Tony has said he is “devastated” by Lord Prescott’s death, describing him as “one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics”.
Incumbent prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said Lord Prescott was a “true giant of the Labour movement” and one of the “key architects” of Labour’s last government.
Representing Hull was Lord Prescott’s ‘greatest honour’ - full family statement
Lord John Prescott’s family have said that representing the people of Hull was his “greatest Honour”.
A statement released by his wife Pauline and sons, Jonathan and David, read: “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86,” they said.
“He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.
“John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving deputy prime minister.
“John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour. We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.
“In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.
“As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you.”
John Prescott had ‘an enormous heart’, Alastair Campbell says
Alastair Campbell paid tribute to John Prescott on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning, saying the former deputy prime minister “had an enormous heart and a great capacity for friendship”.
Posting on social media, Sir Tony Blair’s former communications chief said: “There was nobody else like him. Tony could not have had a better deputy. Labour could not have had a better campaigner.”
He said Sir Tony’s government “could not have had a better negotiator and...peacemaker”, adding: “Hull could not have had a better MP. Of course he was combative but he had an enormous heart and a great capacity for friendship.”
“Even with his horrible illness in later years, the old JP was always there. Love to Pauline, Jonathan and David and nothing but fond memories of a total one off who will be missed by so many.”
Tony Blair ‘devastated’ as he pays tribute to ‘great man’
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said he is “devastated” by Lord Prescott’s death, describing him as “one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics”.
Lord Prescott, who came from a different tradition within the Labour Party to Sir Tony, acted deputy prime minister during the transformative New Labour years.
Sir Tony described him as “one of the most committed and loyal” politicians and “definitely the most unusual.”
He continued: “He will deservedly occupy a special place in the pantheon of the Labour leadership; he will be mourned by his many friends and fans around the world and for me personally, today is a day of profound sadness but also immense pride in having known him and worked with him: a great man and great servant of country and party.”
John Prescott: The Labour firebrand who became Tony Blair’s vital sidekick
A highlight of the lacklustre 2001 general election campaign was the “Prescott punch”. John Prescott, Labour’s Deputy Prime Minister was incensed by a protester who hit him with an egg.
He lashed out at the egg-thrower and the police had to separate the two men. The incident was caught on camera and dominated the news.
A mortified Prescott thought that he would have to resign. Tony Blair played the matter down, stating: “John is John”.
Dennis Kavanagh and Joe Middleton write:
John Prescott: The Labour firebrand who became Tony Blair’s vital sidekick
The charismatic deputy prime minister, who has died at the age of 86, was known best for punching a member of the electorate was a vital bridge for Tony Blair to reach the unions
John Prescott dies, aged 86
Former deputy prime minister Lord John Prescott has died aged 86, his family announded.
Tributes are pouring in for the giant of the Labour party, who was seen as a leading light for its traditional values during a period of modernisation under Sir Tony Blair.
Lord Prescott, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, died “peacefully” surrounded by his family at his care home.
We’ll bring you all the latest reaction and updates on this live blog.
