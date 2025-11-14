Income tax – live: Markets spooked after Reeves U-turn on major Budget tax increase
Chancellor reported to have abandoned plans over fears they could anger both voters and backbench Labour MPs
UK borrowing costs have jumped and the pound has dropped after Rachel Reeves’ sensational U-turn on plans to raise income tax at the Budget.
Ms Reeves had been expected to hike income tax in the face of a yawning gap in her spending plans, hinting as recently as Monday that the alternative would be “deep cuts” to public investment.
But the Financial Times has reported that she has now abandoned introducing those plans at the 26 November Budget over fears they could anger both voters and backbench Labour MPs. Improved economic forecasting has also been cited as the reason behind the move.
The tax rise would break Labour’s election manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance, or VAT.
Following the reports on Friday, yields on 30-year gilts jumped by up to 14 basis points in early trading, and the yield on 10-year gilts also shot up 12 basis points – rising the most since July. The yield moves counter to the price of bonds, meaning that prices fall when yields rise.
The pound also felt an initial shock as the markets opened, but then started to recover.
Downing Street insists chancellor's 4 November speech 'still stands'
Downing Street insisted that the Chancellor’s speech from 4 November “stands”, amid speculation she has U-turned on plans to raise income tax.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “She was very clear about the challenges the country faces and her priorities in addressing those challenges. All of that still stands.”
No 10 declines to comment on income tax U-turn reports
Downing Street declined to comment on reports the Chancellor has U-turned on plans to raise income tax.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We don’t comment on speculation around tax or changes to tax outside of fiscal events.
“The Chancellor has been clear on the need to deliver stability in the public finances.
“As she said last week, one of the objectives of the Budget is to build more resilient public finances with the headroom to withstand global turbulence, which would give businesses the confidence to invest and leaving the Government freer to act when the situation calls for it.
“And in two weeks’ time, the Chancellor will deliver a Budget that takes the fair choices to build strong foundations to secure Britain’s future.”
Hole in public finances is £10bn lower than thought, fiscal watchdog reportedly told Reeves
Rachel Reeves is reported to have abandoned her plans to hike income tax due to improved economic forecasts.
The chancellor was told by the Office for Budget Responsibility this week that the hole in the public finances is, in fact, now nearer to £20 billion, according to The Times. It was previously thought to stand at £30 billion.
Ms Reeves is looking to raise another £15 billion, which would act as a buffer for the future, the newspaper added.
The chancellor is reportedly still set to implement a so-called stealth tax by introducing a two-year extension on the current freeze on income tax thresholds, raising around £8 billion, as well as targeting people’s pension contributions.
Lib Dems call on chancellor to 'come clean' about income tax plans ahead of Budget
The Liberal Democrats have called on the Chancellor to “come clean” about her plans for income tax ahead of the Budget.
Lib Dem Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “The Chancellor gave a press conference to trail her income tax hikes.
“She must come before the British public today, unroll that particular pitch and come clean on what on earth is going on at the Treasury.”
Ms Olney added that freezing or reducing tax thresholds would be “nothing more than smoke and mirrors and a broken promise in all but name”.
Resolution Foundation say ministers should take 'serious look' at pre-Budget work after market moves on the back of income tax speculation
The Independent’s political correspondent Caitlin Doherty reports:
The head of the Resolution Foundation has said it is "not normal" for as much pre-Budget policy to be "laid bare" in public, amid the apparent government u-turn on expected income tax hikes.
The reports spooked UK investors on Friday morning.
Ruth Curtice, CEO of the think tank has said that "much depends" on the forecasts from the OBR ahead of Rachel Reeves' Budget, which will be delivered on November 26.
In a statement on Friday morning, she said: “It is normal for economic forecasts and policies to change in the run up to the Budget. It is not normal for so much of that to be laid bare in public.
"The market moves this morning and in recent weeks suggest a serious look should be taken at the approach to market-sensitive forecast information.”
'I’m not in favour of breaking manifesto pledges': Streeting welcomes income tax U-turn
Health Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the apparent U-turn over plans to break Labour’s manifesto commitment on income tax.
Mr Streeting told LBC Radio: “I’m not in favour of breaking manifesto pledges.
“I think that trust in politics and politicians is low and it’s part of our responsibility to not only rebuild our economy and rebuild our public services, but to rebuild trust in politics itself.”
He added: “The fact that the Chancellor – and we’re going on speculation here – but the fact that the Chancellor was reported as even considering breaking manifesto commitments tells you two things: Firstly, the public finances are under real pressure, and secondly she is fundamentally, unequivocally, committed to her fiscal rules and so therefore she’s got some invidious choices to make, and she’s weighing those up.
“I’ve not spoken to the Chancellor overnight. I’ve seen the reports this morning that she’s no longer planning to increase income tax.
“I think what the news overnight has shown is that people speculate on the Budget but ultimately you don’t know what’s in it until the day it’s delivered, and that includes the Cabinet, by the way.
“So we will all have to wait and see.”
Analysis: Reeves and Starmer look in power but not in control
The Independent’s whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
An under-pressure chancellor who does not have to raise income tax after all should be a moment of celebration for a government.
And yet Labour look mired in chaos once again.
Reports of a Budget U-turn have spooked UK investors.
And the Resolution Foundation think tank is warning that “excessive levels of Budget kite-flying risk exacerbating market uncertainty”.
Meanwhile, Labour MPs fear their government is “making even good news look bad”.
And all this more than a week before Ms Reeves even unveils her make-or-break Budget.
UK government bonds and the pound come under pressure amid income tax U-turn
UK government bonds and the pound have come under pressure amid reports the Chancellor has scrapped plans to raise income tax at the upcoming Budget.
The speculation sparked a sell-off of government bonds, also known as gilts, with yields on longer-term 30-year gilts up by 14 basis points to 5.37% in early trading, and the yield on 10-year gilts up 12 basis points at 4.56%.
The yield moves counter to the price of bonds.
Sterling was also lower, falling 0.3% to 1.313 US dollars and 0.3% weaker at 1.128 euro.
Chancellor's income tax U-turn 'due to improved economic forecasting'
The Chancellor is reported to have abandoned plans to hike income tax at the Budget because of improved economic forecasting.
Reports overnight suggested a major tax rise was no longer planned for the 26 November financial statement.
The strength of tax receipts has improved the numbers from the Office for Budget Responsibility, according to the PA news agency, allowing for the U-turn.
This is particularly the case on stronger wage performance because the higher wages are, the more tax is paid on them.
A downgrade in productivity is also not been as bad as was first feared.
The latest measures were thought to have been submitted last week, rather than being a knee-jerk response to the turmoil in No 10 this week sparked by a briefing war.
Markets spooked after Reeves U-turn on major Budget tax increase
UK borrowing costs have jumped and the pound has dropped after Rachel Reeves’ sensational U-turn on plans to raise income tax at the Budget.
The change by the chancellor triggered a sell-off in UK government bonds, also known as gilts, which are the means by which the government borrows money from private investors.
Ms Reeves had been expected to hike income tax in the face of a yawning gap in her spending plans, hinting as recently as Monday that the alternative would be “deep cuts” to public investment.
But the Financial Times has reported that she has now abandoned introducing those plans at the 26 November Budget over fears they could anger both voters and backbench Labour MPs. Improved economic forecasting has also been cited as the reason behind the move.
The tax rise would break Labour’s election manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance, or VAT.
Following the reports on Friday, yields on 30-year gilts jumped by up to 14 basis points in early trading, and the yield on 10-year gilts also shot up 12 basis points – rising the most since July. The yield moves counter to the price of bonds, meaning that prices fall when yields rise.
The pound also felt an initial shock as the markets opened, but then started to recover.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments