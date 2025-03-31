UK politics latest: Starmer and Trump hold ‘productive’ call but Britain still ‘expects US tariffs this week’
Mr Trump is set to slap a general 20 per cent tax on UK products as part of a raft of US tariffs on Wednesday
The UK will be hit by US tariffs this week despite a “productive” phone call between Sir Keir Starmer and president Donald Trump over a trade deal, officials reportedly fear.
British representatives are racing to avoid Mr Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” on Wednesday, which will see high tariffs slapped on imported goods from around the world.
They hope to secure a “UK-US economic prosperity deal” which will exempt British goods from tariffs on imports into America.
But officials fear they will not have agreed a deal by this date, and hope to renegotiate the tariffs in the future, according to The Guardian.
On Sunday, Sir Keir spoke with the US president in what Downing Street described as part of “productive negotiations” towards a deal, agreeing to “stay in touch in the coming days”.
Mr Trump announced a 25 per cent import tax on all cars imported to the US, a measure expected to hit British luxury car makers such as Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin.
The levy would be on top of a series of tariffs set to come into effect on 2 April, which could include a general 20 per cent tax on UK products in response to the rate of VAT.
People smuggling should be treated like terrorism, Starmer says
People smuggling should be treated as a global security threat much like terrorism, Sir Keir said.
“This evil trade pits nations against each other. There is nothing progressive or compassionate about turning a blind eye to this,” he said.
“We have got to get to grips with it once and for all. We need to treat people smuggling as a global security threat similar to terrorism.”
Illegal migration makes me angry, Starmer says
The PM said illegal migration angered him as he urged European countries to work together to eradicate the trade.
“Illegal migration undermines our ability to control who comes here. It makes people angry. It makes me angry, frankly,” Sir Keir told a conference.
“Migrants are vulnerable people being ruthlessly exploited by vile gangs. We must take decisive action. We can only smash these gangs once and for all if we work together.”
UK must not allow 'vile' people smuggling trade to continue, Starmer to say
Sir Keir Starmer is set to speak at an immigration crime summit about cracking down on illegal migration to the UK.
The PM will say the UK and other countries affected by people smuggling must not allow the “vile trade” to pit them against one another.
Ministers 'disappointed' in the number of small boat crossings
Ministers are “disappointed” in the number of small boat crossings in recent months, according to a Home Office minister.
Dame Angela Eagle told Sky News that the Government needs “time” to dismantle people smuggling gangs.
Speaking to Sky News, the border security and asylum minister was asked whether she was disappointed in the number of crossings.
She said: “Of course, we’re disappointed. Some of that is about having more people per boat, which is also more dangerous and more reckless.
“But what we’ve got to do – we’ve been in government for eight months – these people smuggling gangs have been allowed to establish themselves across the Channel and be very sophisticated with their global networks for six years. We are going to dismantle them by working with other people cross-jurisdiction, operationally too.”
'Decent chance' of UK avoiding tariffs, Trump's former trade advisor says
Kelly Ann Shaw, a former trade adviser to Donald Trump, has said the UK has a “decent chance” of avoiding tariffs if the US President takes a more "targeted" approach with them.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “What I would say is, it's not clear that any country is going to get an exemption.
“And what has been interesting is that over the past 48 hours, there have been a number of reports in Washington that the President is considering potentially going back to this concept of a universal baseline tariff that would apply to all countries.
“Now, while he's pending final decision, assuming he moves forward with a plan to be more targeted, which was floated the last two weeks by many of his senior advisers, I do think that the UK has a decent chance.”
“They've got a trade surplus with the United States, relatively balanced trade, and the two leaders seem to be off to a good start.”
Starmer preparing for trade war as Trump tariffs on UK ‘look inevitable’
Keir Starmer is considering retaliatory measures against the US after abandoning hopes the UK can avoid direct tariffs set to be unleashed by Donald Trump this week.
The prime minister has suggested he could follow the EU and Canada’s lead on retaliatory tariffs, vowing to “act in the national interest” and “leaving everything on the table”.
At the beginning of last week, there had been optimism that the UK would avoid direct levies planned for the EU, China and Canada among others. And there was even a hope that the UK/US trade deal might still be completed in time for 2 April.
But a highly placed source admitted that once President Trump confirmed 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles last Wednesday, “negotiations became much harder” for the UK government.
Another source told The Independent: “After the business with cars, tariffs look inevitable now.”
'Liberation Day': What tariffs is Trump threatening?
The US president’s self-styled “Liberation Day” -- which will see tariffs slapped on goods around the world - is set for Wednesday 2 April.
He has vowed to introduce a raft of “reciprocal” tariffs on the US’s trading partners, which he claims will boost the American economy.
This could include a general 20 per cent tax on UK products in response to the rate of VAT, something experts warn could shrink the British economy by 1 per cent.
Mr Trump has already announced a 25 per cent import tax on all cars imported to the US, a measure expected to hit British luxury car makers such as Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin.
