Sadiq Khan can’t stop the government’s planned Heathrow expansion from going ahead, Rachel Reeves has said.

The London mayor has been a vocal opponent of the plan to build a third runway at the London airport.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Chancellor said: “I've got huge respect for Sadiq, but on this, I disagree with him, and we as a government have to make decisions in the national interest”.

Asked if he can stop the expansion from happening, she said: “No. There can be judicial reviews, but we are confident that this airport expansion will happen, that we will get the third runway built.

Ms Reeves also signalled Heathrow’s third runway could be built and in use by 2035.

Asked for a timeline on the plans, which she backed on Wednesday, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “We want to see spades in the ground in this Parliament.”

Pressed when flights would take off from the airport, the Chancellor added: “I think we can get that done in a decade.”

Ms Reeves support for Heathrow will see her face down Labour critics and environmental campaigners, and figures from the aviation industry have voiced scepticism about the plans.