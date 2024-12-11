✕ Close Tractors joined the last protest in London against the changes announced in the Autumn Budget on 19 November

Hundreds of farmers are expected to drive their tractors on Westminster this morning in a second protest in as many months against changes to inheritance tax.

Save British Farming and Kent Fairness for Farmers are behind the action, which will see farmers bring their vehicles to the streets of Parliament ahead of Sir Keir Starmer facing prime minister’s questions.

Last month, around 13,000 people rallied in London against the changes to inheritance tax outlined in Rachel Reeves’s Budget which will see farmers paying a 20 per cent levy on agricultural assets worth more than £1m.

Farming sector leaders say the move will directly impact family farms which are already struggling under the weight of EU competition and challenges presented by extreme weather.

It is estimated more than 300 farmers will drive their tractors to Westminster today in the ‘RIP British Farming’ protest, assembling outside Parliament from 10am before speeches from noon.

At around 12.45pm, the tractors will begin a slow drive before returning to Parliament.

Kent Fairness For Farmers organiser and beef farmer Matt Cullen said: “The time has now come for farmers to unite and stand up and fight back against the government tax decisions.

“We need to show this government that we will not be pushed over and have our farms destroyed! This is war and we will win and force the government into a U-turn.”