Farmers’ protest live: Tractors to descend upon London as pressure intensifies on Starmer over inheritance tax
More than 300 farmers are expected to drive their tractors on Westminster ahead of Sir Keir Starmer answering prime minister’s questions
Hundreds of farmers are expected to drive their tractors on Westminster this morning in a second protest in as many months against changes to inheritance tax.
Save British Farming and Kent Fairness for Farmers are behind the action, which will see farmers bring their vehicles to the streets of Parliament ahead of Sir Keir Starmer facing prime minister’s questions.
Last month, around 13,000 people rallied in London against the changes to inheritance tax outlined in Rachel Reeves’s Budget which will see farmers paying a 20 per cent levy on agricultural assets worth more than £1m.
Farming sector leaders say the move will directly impact family farms which are already struggling under the weight of EU competition and challenges presented by extreme weather.
It is estimated more than 300 farmers will drive their tractors to Westminster today in the ‘RIP British Farming’ protest, assembling outside Parliament from 10am before speeches from noon.
At around 12.45pm, the tractors will begin a slow drive before returning to Parliament.
Kent Fairness For Farmers organiser and beef farmer Matt Cullen said: “The time has now come for farmers to unite and stand up and fight back against the government tax decisions.
“We need to show this government that we will not be pushed over and have our farms destroyed! This is war and we will win and force the government into a U-turn.”
‘We are not going to [do] anything silly’
There has been much talk about how far farmers will go in their protest against inheritance tax, with some speculating they could go on strike.
Farmers I’ve spoken to have felt uneasy about the prospect of strike action, given they appear to have the public support at the moment. They fear they could lose the backing if shoppers started seeing shortages in the supermarket.
Speaking to Farmers Guardian, organisers and founder of Save British Farming appeared to hint that they would not push too far in their campaign.
She said: “British farmers have been very well behaved for a long time - although we are not going to [do] anything silly - there will be more coordinated action to put pressure on the government.
“Our message is to save British food security and we want people to underrstand that what this government is doing is putting Britain at risk.”
Will Jeremy Clarkson be at today’s protest?
The honest answer is we don’t know yet.
Jeremy Clarkson has undoubtedly raised the profile for farming through his series Clarkson’s Farm. He has also been supportive of the farmers’ calls against inheritance tax changes.
At last month’s protest, he attracted much media attention as he spoke against the government’s Budget, saying it would be “the end” for farmers.
Today’s protest will see the organisers and some farming guests deliver speeches from noon.
We’ll have to see if Mr Clarkson appears.
How have we got here?
Anger among farmers against governments has been brewing for years.
Many feel hard done-by measures brought in after Brexit, including the phasing out of direct payments to farmers, and the bringing in of environmental subsidies.
For many, Rachel Reeves’ Budget was the tipping point.
It includes changes to inheritance tax for agricultural businesses and a faster phaseout of EU-era subsidies in favour of environmental payments.
The NFU has since launched a campaign to stop the “tractor tax”, which it says will impact hundreds of family farms each year.
Last month we saw a protest attended by thousands of farmers in London, today we’re seeing a second protest organised by Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming.
NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The government may well try and draw this out, hoping we will give up over time, but rest assured we are in it for the long haul.
“We will make it clear that this issue will not go away and we will not stop until this awful family farm tax is stopped.”
What is happening today?
Organisers Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming say today’s action is in responde to a “toxic” Budget, that includes changes to inheritance tax for agricultural businesses.
After 13,000 people rallied in Westminster against the Budget last month, tractors are expected to travel into the capital from across the country, including from Exmoor, Shropshire, Somerset and the home counties, for the latest protest.
The action will begin with the farmers assembling at Whitehall, facing Parliament from 10am.
Then, at noon, organisers and some guests will deliver speeches on the consequences of the Budget.
At 12.45pm, the tractors will start a slow drive around Whitehall before returning to the House of Parliament.
