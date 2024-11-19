Farmers’ protest live: Thousands set to march on Westminster in fury over Starmer’s inheritance tax hike
Farmers from across the country are on their way to London this morning to join protests over changes to inheritance tax rules
Farmers are set to stage large-scale protests in London on Tuesday to urge the government to change course over its inheritance tax plans.
First unveiled in chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Budget, the plans to impose inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1m have sparked fury among rural communities, who have contested the government’s assertion that small family farms will not be impacted by the changes.
The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has organised an event in which 1,800 of its members will meet with local MPs at Westminster to voice their anger on Tuesday, as thousands are also separately expected to stage a demonstration in Whitehall.
Warning of “complete disillusionment and distrust” within the farming community, NFU president Tom Bradshaw – who was meeting with environment secretary Steve Reed on Monday evening – warned: “Farmers are cross, they're worried, they feel they've nothing to lose, I don't know where this ends.”
The government argues that tax exemptions have led to wealthy non-farmers seizing agricultural land and pricing out genuine young farmers, and point to Budget funding of £5bn to help farmers produce food.
Why are farm owners demonstrating over inheritance tax?
Thousands of farmers are expected to protest near Westminster tomorrow to express their anger at changes put forward in Labour’s October Budget.
As many as 40,000 people are estimated to attend the event, forcing police and organisers to move the location from Trafalgar Square last-minute.
They will be gathering to protest Labour’s announced changes to inheritance tax (IHT) which will change how agricultural assets are taxed.
‘Why would my son want to take on my farm?'
Among those on the coach heading to London for the NFU-arranged mass lobby of MPs is Tom Allen-Stevens, who runs a 370-acre farm near Oxford.
His farm, he says, is worth £5m, and his four children would be facing a £1m levy under the changes to inheritance tax.
Just this year, he had started discussions with his eldest son, who is a farm manager in Hertfordshire, on succession of the farm.
“Why on earth would he leave a well-paid farm job for a farm he’d be immediately slapped with a £1m tax to pay,” he says.
“If I was in his shoes I would find it a very difficult decision to make.”
Mr Allen-Stevens say his arable farm makes around £20k a year, and he runs a farm innovation network alongside it.
He also claims Labour has stalled on several innovation schemes since taking to government.
“It seems to me that they want to get tax from the farmers, but are not prepared to invest in growth or innovation.”
Shadow environment secretary condemns ‘economically illiterate’ taxes
Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins has condemned the Government’s “economically illiterate” approach to tax.
She told GB News: “If any of us care about our countryside, if we want to see the picturesque views that we have – across my home county of Lincolnshire, but (also) across the country – if we care about the quality of our crops, if we care about animal welfare, then family farming in the United Kingdom is critical to achieving all of these aims.
“And this claim that Labour has come up with today to try and divert attention away from the march, that somehow this inheritance tax and this rise in national insurance is to pay for the NHS, is economically illiterate.
“Because, as we know, this is going to raise a fraction of what, in fact, we put into the NHS and are proud to do so.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Environment Secretary Steve Reed have said the reduction in inheritance tax relief offered to farmers would “ensure that wealthier estates and the most valuable farms pay their fair share to invest in our schools and health services”.
Labour has destroyed ‘contract’ between farmers and government, NFU president says
Labour has “destroyed” a “contract” between farming and the government dating back to the Second World War with its changes to inheritance tax, the president of the National Famers’ Union (NFU) has said.
Tom Bradshaw told Sky News: “There’s always been an understanding, a contract, between farming and society, farming and the government, ever since the Second World War, and this Labour Government have just destroyed that contract with the changes they proposed to the inheritance tax.”
He said NFU members are “asset-rich but cash-poor”.
“We’d love to pay more tax,” Mr Bradshaw continued. “If we get proper margins from food production, and we end up swelling the Treasury coffers, bring it on.
“But at the moment the supply chain doesn’t give us those returns that enables us to save the money to pay the inheritance tax that this Government now wants to take.”
He added that Environment Secretary Steve Reed said when he was in opposition that the Government would not change agricultural property relief.
“This industry has been betrayed,” Mr Bradshaw went on. “They said they wouldn’t make this change and suddenly they’ve gone ahead and done it.”
NFU is focused on mass lobby
NFU is putting on coaches for farmers to attend a mass lobby at Church House from 9am.
It will see 1,800 registered members engage with their MPs in a series of meetings where they will aim to get their opposition across on the changes in inheritance tax.
The NFU is also aware of the larger protest taking place from 10am from Richmond Terrace, with president Tom Bradshaw expected to give a speech.
“Our focus for the 19th November remainson supporting our members by holding a mass lobby so they can meet their MPs to stop the family farm tax that stands to cause so much harm to British farming as we know it,” a spokesperson said.
‘Day of all days'
We’re 15 minutes into our journey from Cirencester to London, via a stop at Wantage, when Chris Farr, NFU Gloucestershire county adviser, issues the first rallying call of the day.
Standing between the seats on the half-full coach, Mr Farr said: “As President Eisenhower said on D-Day, this is the day of all days.”
He tells farmers attending the mass lobby that it’s important for everyone to have their say.
“This is incredible personal,” he says. “It is different for everyone, those with big or small farms, we all have a story, and we need them to listen to us.”
Farmers on their way to London
I’m on board a coach taking around 20 farmers from Cirencester to head to London for a mass lobby aimed at reversing a government decision to introduce inheritance tax for some farms.
The coach is one of five put on by the NFU in the southern region, with groups also leaving from Exeter and Dorchester.
It’s an early start but the coach is full of chatter ahead of today’s action.
‘Complete disillusionment and distrust’ among farmers, NFU president warns
NFU president Tom Bradshaw said the union’s mass lobby at Westminster will aim to get MPs to push the government to reverse the changes, which had left older farmers in particular in the “cruellest of predicaments”, unable, for example, to take advantage of the seven-year exemption for gifting assets.
Speaking ahead of the event in which three groups of 600 NFU members will have the opportunity to speak to MPs in Westminster, he said: “It’s absolutely unacceptable, the human impact of this, the pressures they have put on these people who have given everything to this country.”
The NFU president added: “There’s a complete disillusionment and distrust, and feeling of betrayal, that [the government] doesn’t understand food production or even want to understand food production.
“Farmers are cross, they’re worried, they feel they’ve nothing to lose, I don’t know where this ends,” he said, adding it was within the power of the government to take the next step.
"I don't believe the Government have any choice but to rethink this policy," he said.
Rally organiser accuses government of ‘not knowing their own figures'
Olly Harrison, one of the organisers of the rally in London, said of the government: “They don’t know their own figures, they have not done any homework whatsoever.
“It’s embarrassing for them, how little research they’ve done on this before they brought it in.”
He warned the move could destroy UK food production, with family businesses in food processing and retailing, as well as farming, at risk from the changes.
Tuesday’s rally aims to show “this is what we do, this is what we produce, this is whose future is being taken away”, said Mr Harrison.
